Abreu triumphant with TSR at Central Arizona; Vado, Route 66, Dodge City all on deck

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (March 23, 2026) – St. Helena, California, native and reigning Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing Series champion Rico Abreu is officially a winner with Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing (TSR), breaking through in his Thursday night appearance at Central Arizona Raceway in Casa Grande, Arizona. Abreu, who started third on Thursday’s A-Main grid, took command over Series rival and Nevada native Tanner Thorson on lap 14, driving away to lead the rest of the 25-lap contest.

Abreu, the ace of Tony Stewart’s Carquest, Curb Records, Sugarbee Apples, Waste Connections, Arc Zone, Martin One Source, Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts, No. 24 sprint car, raced on to achieve two more Central Arizona Raceway top-tens, finishing third on Friday, March 20, and tenth on Saturday, March 21. With all results considered, TSR is now second in the Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing team championship, trailing Thorson by 22 markers.

A short turnaround, to say the least, Abreu, TSR, and all of the Interstate BatteriesHigh Limit Racing “High Rollers” will return to competition tomorrow – Tuesday, March 24 – with a visit to Vado Speedway Park in New Mexico. Along with FloRacing, the Midweek Series program will be broadcast live via FS1.

ON DECK:

Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing will continue their 2026 High Limit Racing campaign with another High Limit Racing triple, this time visiting Vado Speedway Park in New Mexico on Tuesday, March 24, followed by weekend trips to Route 66 Motor Speedway in Texas and Dodge City Raceway Park in Kansas on Friday and Saturday, March 27-28.

The event at Vado will be televised live on FS1.

2026 Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing Team Standings: Second | 384 Points (-22)

Dates: Thursday through Saturday, March 19th-21st

Series: Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing

Event: Cactus Classic

Track: Central Arizona Raceway (Casa Grande, Arizona)

Rico Abreu A-Main Finishes:

Thursday: 1st (3rd)

Friday: 3rd (2nd)

Saturday: 10th (6th)

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (March 23, 2026) – St. Helena, California, native and reigning Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing Series champion Rico Abreu is officially a winner with Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing (TSR), breaking through in his Thursday night appearance at Central Arizona Raceway in Casa Grande, Arizona. Abreu, who started third on Thursday’s A-Main grid, took command over Series rival and Nevada native Tanner Thorson on lap 14, driving away to lead the rest of the 25-lap contest.

Abreu, the ace of Tony Stewart’s Carquest, Curb Records, Sugarbee Apples, Waste Connections, Arc Zone, Martin One Source, Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts, No. 24 sprint car, raced on to achieve two more Central Arizona Raceway top-tens, finishing third on Friday, March 20, and tenth on Saturday, March 21. With all results considered, TSR is now second in the Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing team championship, trailing Thorson by 22 markers.

A short turnaround, to say the least, Abreu, TSR, and all of the Interstate BatteriesHigh Limit Racing “High Rollers” will return to competition tomorrow – Tuesday, March 24 – with a visit to Vado Speedway Park in New Mexico. Along with FloRacing, the Midweek Series program will be broadcast live via FS1.

ON DECK:

Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing will continue their 2026 High Limit Racing campaign with another High Limit Racing triple, this time visiting Vado Speedway Park in New Mexico on Tuesday, March 24, followed by weekend trips to Route 66 Motor Speedway in Texas and Dodge City Raceway Park in Kansas on Friday and Saturday, March 27-28.

The event at Vado will be televised live on FS1.

ADDITIONAL MEDIA:

Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners: Carquest, Curb Records, Sugarbee Apples, Waste Connections, Arc Zone, Martin One Source, Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts

Broadcast Coverage:

Watch High Limit Racing online at www.floracing.com

Tony Stewart Racing:

Web: www.tonystewartracing.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/TonyStewartRacing

X: www.twitter.com/Tonystewart_rcg

Instagram: www.instagram.com/@TonyStewart_Rcg

Rico Abreu

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RicoAbreuRacing/

X: https://x.com/rico_abreu

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rico_abreu

2026 Tony Stewart Racing High Limit Statistics:

Wins: 1

Top-Fives: 3

Top-Tens: 6