Perris Auto Speedway April Schedule!

By Scott Daloisio

Perris, California — March 23, 2026 — Racing will return to Perris Auto Speedway for two dates in April. On the 11th, Heimark Distributors will present the Avanti Windows and Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Cars and the PASSCAR Super Stocks, Street Stocks, and American Factory Stocks. On the 25th, “The Craziest Show on Dirt,” Night of Destruction will return with crazy Figure 8 Racing, a wild Figure 8 Trailer Race, Mini Stocks on the challenging road course, no holds barred Demo Cross and the zany Double Deckers. Spectator gates for both shows will open at 5:00 p.m. with racing at 7:00.

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At the Night of Destruction, fans will be invited onto the track from 5:15-6:00 p.m. to see all of the cars close up, meet the drivers and collect candy. At both shows, there will be a dance contest for kids at intermission with prizes for the best dancers. There will also be T-shirt launches and the “Heat Race Heroes” contest, where some lucky fans will have a chance to win free tickets to upcoming races.

Advance tickets for all races are available at tix.com. For fans who do not want to purchase advance tickets, there will be plenty available for everyone at the ticket windows on race night.

Perris Auto Speedway 30th Diamond Anniversary 2026 Event Schedule

April 11th HEIMARK DISTRIBUTING/ANHEUSER BUSCH PRESENTS THE AVANTI WINDOWS AND DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PASSCAR SUPER, STREET AND FACTORYSTOCKS Front Gates open at 5:00 Racing at 7:05

Advance tickets available at tix.com

April 25th NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRIALER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS Front Gates open at 5:00 – CRASHING AT 7:05

Advance tickets available at tix.com

May 16th NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRIALER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS Front Gates open at 5:00 – CRASHING AT 7:05

Advance tickets available at tix.com

May 23rd 73rd Running of the “SALUTE TO INDY” AS HEIMARK DISTRIBUTING/ANHEUSER BUSCH PRESENTS THE AVANTI WINDOWS AND DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PASSCAR SUPER, STREET STOCKS AND WRA VINTAGE CARS Front Gates open at 5:00 Racing at 7:05 Advance tickets available at tix.com

June 6th NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRIALER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS Front Gates open at 5:00 – CRASHING AT 7:05

Advance tickets available at tix.com

June 20th HEIMARK DISTRIBUTING/ANHEUSER BUSCH PRESENTS THE AVANTI WINDOWS AND DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PASSCAR SUPER AND FACTORY STOCKS (Front Gates open at 5:00 Racing at 7:05)

Advance tickets available at tix.com

June 27th “FIREWORKS SPECTACULARY AND SKY CONCERT”

NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRIALER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS Front Gates open at 5:00 – CRASHING AT 7:05

Advance tickets available at tix.com

July 11th HEIMARK DISTRIBUTING/ANHEUSER BUSCH PRESENTS THE AVANTI WINDOWS AND DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PASSCAR STREET AND FACTORY STOCKS (Front Gates open at 5:00 Racing at 7:05)

Advance tickets available at tix.com

July 18th PAS 600CC Winged Restricted and Winged A-Class Micro Sprints (Front Gates open at 5:00 Racing at 7:05)

Advance tickets available at tix.com

July 25th NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRIALER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS Front Gates open at 5:00 – CRASHING AT 7:05

Advance tickets available at tix.com

August 15th HEIMARK DISTRIBUTING/ANHEUSER BUSCH PRESENTS THE AVANTI WINDOWS AND DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PASSCAR SUPER AND FACTORY STOCKS Front Gates open at 5:00 Racing at 7:05

Advance tickets available at tix.com

August 22nd NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRIALER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS Front Gates open at 5:00 – CRASHING AT 7:05

Advance tickets available at tix.com

August 29th PAS 600CC Winged Restricted, Winged A-Class Micro Sprints and Co-Sanctioned California Lightning Sprints – SoCal Lightning Sprints

Front Gates open at 5:00 Racing at 7:05

Advance tickets available at tix.com

September 12th NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRIALER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS Front Gates open at 5:00 – CRASHING AT 7:05

Advance tickets available at tix.com

September 19th HEIMARK DISTRIBUTING/ANHEUSER BUSCH PRESENTS THE AVANTI WINDOWS AND DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PASSCAR SUPER, STREET STOCKS AND WRA VINTAGE CARS (Front Gates open at 5:00 Racing at 7:05) Advance tickets available at tix.com

September 26th NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRIALER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS Front Gates open at 5:00 – CRASHING AT 7:05

Advance tickets available at tix.com

October 3rd HEIMARK DISTRIBUTING/ANHEUSER BUSCH PRESENTS THE AVANTI WINDOWS AND DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PASSCAR SUPER, STREET AND FACTORY STOCKS (Front Gates open at 5:00 Racing at 7:05)

Advance tickets available at tix.com

October 24th NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRIALER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS Front Gates open at 5:00 – CRASHING AT 7:05

November 7th A HEIMARK DISTRIBUTING/ANHEUSER BUSCH PRESENTS THE AVANTI WINDOWS AND DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, “JERRY DODD CHAMPIONS NIGHT” PASSCAR SUPER, STREET AND FACTORY STOCKS Front Gates open at 5:00 Racing at 7:05 Advance tickets available at tix.com

November 14th NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION

DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRIALER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS AND DOUBLE DECKERS Front Gates open at 5:00 – CRASHING AT 7:05

Advance tickets available at tix.com

Note; Schedule subject to change.

For more information, visit perrisautospeedway.com or call (951) 940-0134.

Perris Auto Speedway is located on the Lake Perris Fairgrounds, 18700 Lake Perris Drive, Perris, California. For more information, visit perrisautospeedway.com or call (951) 940-0134.

To keep up with everything happening at The PAS, please visit the track’s social media efforts on Facebook and Instagram and visit the website at perrisautospeedway.com.

The PAS would like to thank all of its 2025 marketing partners.

Bens Lock and Safe – https://benslockandsafe.com/

Budweiser- https://us.budweiser.com/

Chick-Fil-A Perris – Hwy 215 & Nuevo Road Location | Chick-fil-A

Chris’s Hauling

Ed Pink Racing Engines – edpink.com

Heimark Distributors – https://heimark.com/

Hoosier Tire – https://www.hoosiertire.com/

Living Waters Hospice – https://livingwatershospice.com/

Marjon RV’s – https://marjonrvs.com/

Martin Family HVAC – https://www.martinfamilyhvac.com/

Performance Online – https://www.performanceonline.com/

Perris Valley Auto Center – https://www.perrisvalleyautocenter.com/

Premier Medical Transportation – https://pmtpremier.com/

Prestige Truck Sales – https://www.prestigetrucksales.com/

Rapid Tire and Automotive – https://rapidtireauto.com/

Rapid Wraps – https://www.rapidwrapsandtint.com/

Sukut Construction – https://www.sukut.com/

Sunoco Race Fuels – https://www.sunocoracefuels.com/

Trench Shoring – https://www.trenchshoring.com/

Team Stites – https://teamstites.com/

Vista Paint – https://www.vistapaint.com/

Weathertight Roofing – https://weathertightroofing.com/

Wind N Sea Towing – https://windnseatowing.com/

For information on 2026 billboard advertising at The PAS, please call 951-940-0134.

Fans can stay up to date on track and driver news on The PAS social media efforts at the links below.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Perris-Auto-Speedway/113876798686480?ref=hl

Twitter: Perris Auto Speedway on Twitter

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/perrisautospeedway/

Website: http://perrisautospeedway.com/

The PAS has a segment on Dave Stall’s Racer Radio Show every Sunday afternoon. The show airs from 3:00-5:00 p.m. PST and The PAS segment comes on at 3:30. Fans can listen live online at kcbq.com or 1170 AM on the radio if they are in the San Diego area. Replays are available at http://www.perrisautospeedway.com/radioshow.html.