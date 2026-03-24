Placerville Speedway hosts Sluice Box Bonanza this Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…A four division program rumbles into Placerville Speedway this Saturday March 28th when the quarter mile plays host to the Sluice Box Bonanza.

The Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars make their second appearance of the year after launching 2026 last week.

Oakley’s Dylan Bloomfield snagged the win over championship contender Justyn Cox of Clarksburg. Austin Wood, Max Mittry and Colby Copeland completed the top five on opening night.

This Saturday is final Winged 360 Sprint Car tune up prior to the SCCT opener on April 4th.

The Red Hawk Resort + Casino Pure Stocks are back at it for their second point race on Saturday. Placerville’s own Tyler Lightfoot grabbed his second career Pure Stock win last week while holding off the relentless challenges of Nick Baldwin from Oakley.

Making their season debut on Saturday will be the Mountain Democrat Mini Trucks. The grass roots racing division offers an economic way to get on track and have some fun. Nevada driver Howard Miller scooped up one win on way to the championship last year.

The traveling Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Sprint Cars round out the card at the Sluice Box Bonanza. Marysville’s Josh Young and Elk Grove’s Jake Morgan captured the Hunt Tour visits last season. The wingless warriors also return for another event on June 13th.

Placerville Speedway is proud to be nestled in the heart of gold country, and we pay homage to that with the Sluice Box Bonanza this weekend.

A sluice box is a highly efficient, portable gold-mining tool used to separate heavy gold from gravel using water flow, catching gold behind riffles and inside matting. Often made of aluminum with rubber or carpet liners, these devices are essential for processing 10 to 20 times more material than panning.

Tickets and Details:

Grandstand seating during the Sluice Box Bonanza will be General Admission on Saturday March 28th, except for the reserved seats allocated to season ticket holders that are marked.

Adult tickets cost just $20, while seniors 62+, military and juniors 12-17 will be $18. Kids 6-11 cost $8 and those five and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online via https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr-032826

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front gate opening at 4pm. Hirst Home Team Happy Hour is offered until 6pm in the grandstands featuring live music with discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer booth. Cars hit the track at 5:15pm with hot laps, ADCO Driveline Qualifying and racing to follow.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

For those who can’t make it to the track, CaliDirt.TV will provide live flag-to-flag coverage of every Placerville Speedway point race this season. The live streaming service also includes each event with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour. Fans can purchase through a cost savings monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for sponsorship opportunities at the office.

Join over 20,000 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2026 season. You can also find Placerville Speedway on X by following us https://x.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Follow us @PvilleSpeedway.

Upcoming events at Placerville Speedway:

Saturday March 28: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and Joe Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour | Sluice Box Bonanza

Saturday April 4: Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Thrill on the Hill- SCCT Opening Night

Saturday April 11: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Ltd. Late Models and Mini Trucks | Coors Light Big Trophy Night