Cedar Lake Speedway Joining DIRTVision’s Lineup of Premier Weekly Racing

From Nick Graziano

CONCORD, NC (March 31, 2026) – DIRTVision’s extensive catalog of premier tracks is growing in 2026 with the addition of weekly racing from a fan-favorite Wisconsin track.

Cedar Lake Speedway is expanding its relationship with the top dirt track racing streaming service, adding the majority of its weekly racing schedule to the platform for Platinum FAST PASS subscribers.

“This is a huge step forward for Cedar Lake Speedway and our fans,” said Brad Both, Cedar Lake Speedway co-owner. “Partnering with DIRTVision allows us to expand our reach and showcase our drivers, sponsors, and events to a much broader audience. It’s a win for everyone involved in our racing community. Through this partnership, fans who can’t make it to the track will now have front-row access from anywhere, experiencing every lap, pass, and checkered flag in real time.”

In addition to two of Cedar Lake’s most prestigious events – the Independence Spectacular (June 26-27) with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the $100,000-to-win USA Nationals (July 30-Aug. 1) with the World of Outlaws Late Model Series – fans will now get to watch more of the track’s special events like The Legendary Opener (April 16-18), Spring Open Wheel Spectacular (May 2) 21st Annual Legendary 100 (Sept. 17-19), and more.

Cedar Lake’s weekly events regularly feature USRA Late Models and a local Late Model division – expanding DIRTVision’s portfolio of Late Model action every week – along with Midwest Modifieds, Pro Stocks, UMSS Sprint Cars, and a variety of other divisions throughout the season.

“Cedar Lake Speedway is an exciting addition for DIRTVision subscribers, giving them another opportunity to watch more of the biggest events from a premier track and see where some of the future stars of the sport cut their teeth,” said Jim Chiappelli, DIRTVision general manager. “We can’t wait for the 2026 season to get started at Cedar Lake and help showcase the track to a wider audience.”

Cedar Lake Speedway joins DIRTVision’s growing list of premier tracks like Attica Raceway Park, Huset’s Speedway, Jacksonville Speedway, Jackson Motorplex, Knoxville Raceway, Land of Legends Raceway, Millbridge Speedway, Sharon Speedway, Williams Grove Speedway, and Volusia Speedway Park. Fans with a FAST PASS subscription can also access every race for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, World of Outlaws Late Model Series, Super DIRTcar Series, American Sprint Car Series and DIRTcar Summer Nationals.

Don’t have a FAST PASS subscription? Sign up today online.

2026 Cedar Lake Speedway DIRTVision Broadcast Schedule

April 11 – UMSS Traditional Sprint Cars, USRA Late Models, Midwest Modifieds, Pro Stocks, Modifieds, and Late Models

April 16 – The Legendary Opener: Pure Stocks, Street Stocks, Hornets, UMSS Traditional Sprint Cars, and UMSS Winged Sprint Cars

April 17 – The Legendary Opener: USRA Late Models, Midwest Modifieds, Pro Stocks, Modifieds, and Late Models

April 18 – The Legendary Opener: USRA Late Models, Midwest Modifieds, Pro Stocks, Modifieds, and Late Models

April 25 – UMSS Winged Sprint Cars, USRA Late Models, Midwest Modifieds, Pro Stocks, Modifieds, and Late Models

May 2 – Spring Open Wheel Spectacular: UMSS Winged Sprint Cars, USRA Late Models, Midwest Modifieds, Pro Stocks, Modifieds, and Late Models

May 9 – School Bus Special: Midwest Modifieds, Pro Stocks, and School Bus Races

May 16 – UMSS Traditional Sprint Cars, USRA Late Models, Midwest Modifieds, Pro Stocks, Modifieds, and Late Models

May 23 – Pack the Track Night and Cook Memorial: USRA Late Models, Micro Sprints, Pro Stocks, and Late Midwest Legend Cars

May 30 – UMSS Winged Sprint Cars, UMSS Traditional Sprint Cars, Midwest Modifieds, Pro Stocks, Modifieds, and Late Models

June 6 – USRA Late Models, UMSS Winged Sprint Cars, Midwest Modifieds, Pro Stocks, and Modifieds

June 20 – UMSS Traditional Sprint Cars, UMSS Winged Sprint Cars, Midwest Modifieds, Pro Stocks, and Modifieds

June 26 – World of Outlaws Independence Day Spectacular: World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, UMSS Traditional Sprint Cars

June 27 – World of Outlaws Independence Day Spectacular: World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, UMSS Winged Sprint Cars

July 11 – Month of Money: UMSS Winged Sprint Cars, USRA Late Models, Midwest Modifieds, $5,000-to-win Pro Stocks, and $5,000-to-win Modifieds

July 18 – Month of Money: Pro Stocks, $2,500-to-win USRA Late Models, and $10,555-to-win Mahder Memorial Late Models

July 30 – USA Nationals: World of Outlaws Late Models and CLS Late Models

July 31 – USA Nationals: World of Outlaws Late Models and CLS Late Models

August 1 – USA Nationals: $100,000-to-win World of Outlaws Late Models and CLS Late Models

August 15 – USRA Late Models, Midwest Modifieds, Pro Stocks, Modifieds, and Late Models

August 22 – Midwest Legend Cars, UMSS Traditional Sprint Cars, USRA Late Models, Midwest Modifieds, Pro Stocks, and Late Models

August 29 – USRA Late Models, UMSS Winged Sprint Cars, Midwest Modifieds, Pro Stocks, Modifieds, and Late Models

September 12 – $10,000-to-win Midwest Modifieds, UMSS Traditional Sprint Cars, and UMSS Winged Sprint Cars

September 17 – Legendary 100: Pure Stocks, Street Stocks, Hornets, UMSS Traditional Sprint Cars, and UMSS Winged Sprint Cars

September 18 – Legendary 100: USRA Late Models, Midwest Modifieds, Pro Stocks, Modifieds, and Late Models

September 19 – Legendary 100: USRA Late Models, Midwest Modifieds, Pro Stocks, Modifieds, and $10,000-to-win Late Models

September 26 – Monster X Truck Tour

October 3 – UMSS Traditional Sprint Cars, UMSS Winged Sprint Cars, USRA Late Models, Vintage Cars, Pro Stocks, and Midwest Modifieds

October 17 – Late Models, Modifieds, Pro Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, and USRA Late Models

DIRTVision is the premier dirt racing broadcast provider. From LIVE race coverage to historical races, it’s a one-stop-shop for exclusive video and audio coverage of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, the World of Outlaws Late Model Series, the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds, Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota, American Sprint Car Series, the many divisions of DIRTcar Racing, along with weekly racing from Attica Raceway Park, Beaver Dam Raceway, Huset’s Speedway, Jackson Motorplex, Knoxville Raceway, Jacksonville Speedway, Land of Legends Raceway, Millbridge Speedway, Sharon Speedway, Volusia Speedway Park, and Williams Grove Speedway.