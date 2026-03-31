Thrill on the Hill at Placerville Speedway kicks off SCCT season

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…The Sierra Foothills located Placerville Speedway will be the destination for the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour this Saturday April 4th, as the traveling Winged 360 series opens another season of racing.

The “Thrill on the Hill” during Easter weekend launches a 17-race campaign for the Sprint Car Challenge Tour in 2026. It marks the first of three appearances at the popular El Dorado County Fairgrounds venue, which is located just a short drive from the capital city of Sacramento.

“We look forward to getting the SCCT season underway this Saturday at Placerville Speedway,” commented Promoter Scott Russell. “We have a nice mix of California races again this year, along with our Northwest Swing in July. We are hoping for a great event to open everything up this weekend.”

The www.shopkylelarson.com A-main will hand out $3,000-to-win/ $400-to-start on Saturday. Thanks to the generous support from Elk Grove Ford, Hoosier Tires and RMI, the SCCT champion once again pockets $10,000 cash out of an over $50,000 point fund this season.

Live music will be performed from 4-6pm to coincide with Coors Light/ Coors Banquet Happy Hour.

Last season Sacramento’s Austin Wood became the youngest champion in Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour history at the age of 15. Wood has had a solid start to the year thus far, winning the Silver Cup in Chico and running third at the Placerville Speedway opener.

Yuba City’s Seth Standley, Montana driver Cole Schroeder, Redding’s Max Mittry and Marysville’s Dawson Hammes rounded out the top five last year. Standley is fresh off a podium finish this past Saturday in Placerville.

Fremont native Shane Golobic claimed the Thrill on the Hill last season with the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour. It marked his 17th career triumph with SCCT, which ranks number one all time.

The Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association will be the companion class on Saturday night.

Tickets and Details:

Adult tickets for the Thrill on the Hill this Saturday April 4th cost $25 while juniors 12-17, seniors 62+ and military with ID cost $22. Kids ages 6-11 are $10, with those five and under free. Seating is General Admission, except for the reserved seats allocated to season ticket holders that are marked.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online via https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr-040426

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front gate opening at 4pm. Hirst Home Team Happy Hour is offered until 6pm in the grandstands featuring live music with discounted Coors Light and Coors Banquet at the beer booth.

The pit meeting will be held at 4:45pm with cars on track at 5:15. Hot laps, Sierra Foothills Wine Services qualifying and racing will follow.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

For those who can’t make it to the track CaliDirt.TV provides live coverage of every Sprint Car Challenge Tour event. The service also covers every championship point race at Placerville Speedway. Fans can purchase through a cost savings monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour is managed by Russell Motorsports Inc., which also runs the Placerville Speedway in Placerville, California. For sponsorship opportunities and inquiries, RMI can be reached at 530-344-7592 or office@sprintcarchallengetour.com

More information on the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour can be found at our official website www.sprintcarchallengetour.com – Be sure to also like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sprintcarchallengetour and follow on X https://x.com/360SCCT for the latest breaking news regarding SCCT. You can also find us on Instagram by searching scct360.

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Upcoming Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour events

Saturday April 4: Placerville Speedway (Thrill on the Hill)

Saturday April 25: Merced Speedway (Clash on the High Banks)

Sunday May 24: Marysville Raceway (26th annual Mel and Marlyn Hall Memorial)

Saturday May 30: Placerville Speedway (2nd annual Davy Thomas Memorial)