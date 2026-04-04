Jake Karklin takes first Port Royal win

Port Royal,PA (April 4,2026)- Jake Karklin won the scheduled 25 lap feature at Port Royal Speedway after rain fell with three laps to go Saturday evening. It was Karklin’s first 410 feature win at Port Royal. Behind Karklin was Doug Hammaker, AJ Flick, Troy Wagaman and Brock Zearfoss.

410 Sprints – Winged

410 A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 5K-Jake Karklin[1]; 2. 22-Doug Hammaker[4]; 3. 77-AJ Flick[10]; 4. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr[11]; 5. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[3]; 6. 88J-Joey Amantea[15]; 7. 11-TJ Stutts[8]; 8. 35B-Buddy Schweibinz[23]; 9. 33-Gerard McIntyre Jr[16]; 10. 29-Logan McCandless[17]; 11. 2C-Cory Thornton[22]; 12. 69K-Ryan Smith[6]; 13. 69X-Kassidy Kreitz[19]; 14. 12J-Derek Hauck[2]; 15. 55-Logan Wagner[5]; 16. 23-Chase Dietz[7]; 17. 22S-Brandon Spithaler[9]; 18. 11T-Mike Thompson[12]; 19. 18J-JT Ferry[13]; 20. 11A-Austin Bishop[14]; 21. 47K-Kody Lehman[18]; 22. 35-Jason Shultz[24]; 23. 8-Lance Dewease[21]; 24. (DNS) 95-Garrett Bard; 25. (DNS) 22E-Nash Ely

410 Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 55-Logan Wagner[1]; 2. 23-Chase Dietz[3]; 3. 22-Doug Hammaker[4]; 4. 77-AJ Flick[6]; 5. 18J-JT Ferry[5]; 6. 33-Gerard McIntyre Jr[2]; 7. 69X-Kassidy Kreitz[7]; 8. 2C-Cory Thornton[8]; 9. 22E-Nash Ely[9]

410 Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[2]; 2. 11-TJ Stutts[1]; 3. 69K-Ryan Smith[4]; 4. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr[5]; 5. 11A-Austin Bishop[6]; 6. 29-Logan McCandless[3]; 7. (DNS) 95-Garrett Bard; 8. (DNS) 35B-Buddy Schweibinz

410 Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 5K-Jake Karklin[4]; 2. 12J-Derek Hauck[3]; 3. 22S-Brandon Spithaler[2]; 4. 11T-Mike Thompson[7]; 5. 88J-Joey Amantea[8]; 6. 47K-Kody Lehman[5]; 7. 8-Lance Dewease[1]; 8. 35-Jason Shultz[6]

410 Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 22-Doug Hammaker[6]; 2. 55-Logan Wagner[9]; 3. 33-Gerard McIntyre Jr[4]; 4. 23-Chase Dietz[5]; 5. 18J-JT Ferry[3]; 6. 77-AJ Flick[7]; 7. 69X-Kassidy Kreitz[1]; 8. 2C-Cory Thornton[8]; 9. 22E-Nash Ely[2]

410 Qualifying 2 (2 Laps): 1. 27-Troy Wagaman Jr[3]; 2. 69K-Ryan Smith[7]; 3. 11-TJ Stutts[2]; 4. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss[8]; 5. 29-Logan McCandless[1]; 6. 11A-Austin Bishop[6]; 7. 95-Garrett Bard[4]; 8. 35B-Buddy Schweibinz[5]

410 Qualifying 3 (2 Laps): 1. 5K-Jake Karklin[4]; 2. 8-Lance Dewease[1]; 3. 22S-Brandon Spithaler[5]; 4. 12J-Derek Hauck[8]; 5. 47K-Kody Lehman[3]; 6. 35-Jason Shultz[2]; 7. 11T-Mike Thompson[6]; 8. 88J-Joey Amantea[7]