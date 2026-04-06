The Badger Midget Auto Racing Association Announces 2026 Hall of Fame Inductees

By Bill Blumer

(Sun Prairie, WI)-The Badger Midget Auto Racing Association is proud to announce their third class of inductees into the Badger Midget Auto Racing Association Hall of Fame. Six men will have their names added to the Badger Hall of Fame trophy.

The 2026 inductees are:

Harlin Kittleson

Randy Koch

Carl Marchese

Ray Richards

Dave Shannon

Bob Walldan

The first class of the Badger Midget Hall of Fame was comprised of: Dan Boorse, Jim Fiscus, Bryan Gapinski, John Heisdorf, Ron Hoettels, Billy Johnson, Paul Krueger, Miles Melius, Chet Morris, Kevin Olson, Clare Rhone, Landy Scott, Owen Snyder, Pat Stender, Keith Thomas and Billy Wood.

The class of 2025 included Bud Doty, Kevin Doty, Hilbert Ermer, Father Dale Grubba, Scott Hatton, Bill Horstmeyer, Dwight Huston and Walter Whitehorse.

The process for induction included the Badger Midget Auto Racing Association Hall of Fame Committee deciding on 10 deserving candidates who within the Badger Midget Series, exemplified what is best in the organization. Those names were submitted to the Badger Midget Series Board of Directors who chose the six candidates that would make up the 2026 class of Hall of Fame inductees.

Plans are still being finalized for the 2026 Hall of Fame Banquet. Look for that information in the coming weeks.

The BMARA is still trying to reach family members of Carl Marchese and Ray Richards. Badger has a mailing address for Bob Walldan, but would like an email or phone number if somebody might have it. If you can help, please let Bill Blumer Jr. know via the Badger Facebook page.

(Photo credit Bill Blumer Jr. picturing the Badger HoF trophy housed at the Southeastern Wisconsin Short Track Hall of Fame within the larger Wisconsin Automotive Museum in Hartford, WI.)