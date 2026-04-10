Gary “Woodman” Patellaro’s Journey from Billy Albini’s Garage to the World of Outlaws

By Alex Nieten

PEVELY, MO (April 9, 2026) – A childhood trip to the garage can birth a lifelong passion.

That’s exactly the story of Gary Patellaro. Better known as “Woodman” throughout the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series pit area, Patellaro hails from San Jose, CA and comes from West Coast racing royalty. His uncle, Billy Albini, is one of the sport’s most renowned crew chiefs, thanks in large part to a dominant stretch with Brent Kaeding.

But before becoming a force with “BK,” Albini worked with San Jose Speedway regular Bob Bakeman. A curious Patellaro spent some time in the shop around the cars with his uncle, laying the foundations of a love for the sport.

“I just remember going to Billy’s house when he was with Bob Bakeman and they used to race San Jose Speedway,” Patellaro said. “He’d be working on it in the garage. Being around the Sprint Cars and Billy, it was cool… They’d be working on it, and I’d go sit in the car thinking I was cool.”

Albini then moved to working with Morgan Hill, CA’s Chuck Miller, and as Patellaro grew up, his interest in working on the cars bloomed. He wanted to learn as much as he could.

“I got hooked,” Patellaro said. “I just wanted to be around it more. I’d go to school and figure out how I was going to get to Chuck’s house to work on the car. I’d go mow lawns, and he’d (Albini) pick me up and take me to the shop. It just started getting in the blood, and I just wanted to know more and more.”

Patellaro got the chance to be a part of something special when Albini joined forces with Kaeding at Bob Miller’s operation. He was into his teenage years and showing no signs of losing his fire for Sprint Cars like some do when other priorities arise. Kaeding knew this kid that tagged along with Albini harbored more than a casual care.

“He was just a young kid at that time and wanted to be involved in racing,” Brent Kaeding recalled. “He came over with Billy and started hanging out and evolved into working on the race car. For quite a while, he was like a sidekick… He couldn’t get enough of it. Wherever I went or wherever the race team went, he was there.”

The years of Kaeding driving for Miller is arguably the best stretch in the history of Sprint Car racing on the left coast. Kaeding racked up countless Northern Auto Racing Club (NARC) trophies and championships and handed the World of Outlaws defeat several times. Patellaro was along for the ride, soaking up knowledge and partying with this charismatic crew that knew how to have fun once the checkered flag flew.

“That’s where I grew up,” Patellaro said. “I didn’t spend much time at home around my family. I was always around those guys. They’re my family. That’s where I learned so many valuable lessons in life… I just fell in love. Like, look at this life.”

Patellaro stepped away from the racing world throughout the 2000s as he envisioned a different future, but the racing bug never left his blood. All those years left a permanent presence in his mind and heart. Eventually, he wound up back in the sport via local roles in California with Cory Eliason and D.J. Netto. That progressed to a stint with Rudeen Racing before Patellaro took the step to racing nationally with the World of Outlaws as Kasey Kahne Racing (KKR) brought him aboard. This provided the chance to work under the wing of Justin Adams and visit Victory Lane on many occasions at the top level of the sport.

“We’re winning races, and winning Outlaw shows is pretty special,” Patellaro said. “When you’re running up front, the feeling is pretty cool. Justin Adams was a big part. He was on your ass, but for a reason. He always wanted people to be better. He was a wrestling coach. He knew how to lift people up and inspire.”

The relationship between KKR and Roth Motorsports paved the path for Patellaro to work for one of his home state’s most famed organizations. James McFadden jumped in the No. 83 for a successful few years that allowed Patellaro to be a part of several more victories.

But when Roth opted to scale back to one team in 2025, that left Patellaro looking for the next chapter and ultimately opened the door to his current home. Todd Devnich called and brought him to Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing (TSR) for 2025 with Donny Schatz behind the wheel.

While Patellaro may have been on the tour before working with Schatz, the two didn’t truly connect until teaming at TSR. It didn’t take long for Patellaro to leave a positive impression on the 10-time Series champion.

“Once I got to know him, man, I feel like it was wasted time not knowing him,” Schatz said. “He’s the most outgoing, positive person. He’s like a cheerleader and a leader all in one, and obviously takes a lot of pride in his job and doesn’t really let anything get to him. That’s the part that sticks out to me about him. He’s a pretty incredible person.”

The respect was mutual. After Schatz was let go from TSR, Patellaro didn’t hesitate to find a way to reunite with him.

“Just the relationship,” Patellaro said of why working with Schatz is so important to him. “You’ve got those special relationships in life like a Brent Kaeding, and you just appreciate that. Donny would give you the shirt off his back… We talked occasionally, once a week or whatever it was. We stayed in communication about what was going to transpire, what was going to develop.”

This only made their friendship stronger, and Schatz ensured Patellaro had a home at CJB Motorsports when the deal was finalized for 2026. He made the move and was a tremendous help for Crew Chief Barry Jackson and Tire Specialist Erik Coyle in making the transition to a two-car operation a smooth process, even on a time crunch.

“He was very vocal about whatever I did, he wanted to be a part of,” Schatz said. “I reiterated that to him as well because when you get people that want to stand behind you and support you and believe in you, there’s absolutely zero reason that you shouldn’t have them in your corner or standing behind you at all times. He was kind of in limbo for a little bit as to what was happening with me. I told him, ‘Don’t worry. Whatever I do, there’ll be a place for you.’ He waited until I got everything put together and was obviously a huge part to get the thing with Barry very refined.”

Patellaro’s loyalty to Schatz paid off quickly as it took them only six races to find Victory Lane. The Fargo, ND driver led all 35 laps around Talladega Short Track to end a 77-race winless drought. The usually stoic Schatz emerged from the CJB No. 15 and immediately hugged Patellaro, Jackson, and Coyle. Sticking with Schatz rewarded him with a memory he’ll cherish forever.

“That moment, that night at Talladega, I’ll never forget it. Never forget it,” Patellaro said. “It’s probably up there with getting that first Outlaw win with Brent Kaeding. It’s pretty special. Just to see where Donny’s at, his head and confidence. I know there’s more to come.”

Patellaro hasn’t forgotten where he came from, and his home hasn’t forgotten him all these years later. That childhood desire to simply be around the race cars expanded into wanting to know what makes them tick and how to work on them, leading him to a career of working for some of the top teams. He’s come a long way from that garage in San Jose.

“He got an opportunity and just made the best of it,” Brent Kaeding said. “I’m really proud of him for what he’s been able to accomplish. When he was a young kid, he always wanted to drive the rig Bob Miller had, Kong, and one of his big desires was always to drive the rig around, but he was always too young, and Bob drove it. He’s finally gotten his chance to drive for the last I don’t know how many years.”

Schatz, Patellaro, and the entire CJB Motorsports crew resume the 2026 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car campaign this weekend (April 10-11) at I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park’s Federated Auto Parts Spring Classic. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

Where can you watch every World of Outlaws race? Live on DIRTVision.