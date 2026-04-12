Karter Sarff Shines in ‘Slidejob City’ Victory with POWRi West Midgets at I-44

From POWRi

Oklahoma City, OK (4/12/26) Karter Sarff would set the standard in an instant classic at I-44 Speedway, earning his first career win with the POWRi West Midget League in stand-alone feature competition.

Speedy on-track excitement with nineteen talented entries in the POWRi West Midgets would find Brecken Reese start the action off with quick-time in hot laps of 12.401-second lap as Karter Sarff, Brant Woods, and Kyle Jones would notch the heat racing wins.

Launching the feature field would find the high-point qualifier Karter Sarff and Kale Drake, leading the field as the green flag flew, with Sarff gaining the initial advantage on the opening laps.

Keeping the action hot and heavy, I-44 Speedway would not disappoint with Karter Sarff, Kale Drake, Brecken Reese, Kyle Jones, and Brant Woods all running within the speedy top five as the laps ticked away at a rapid rate.

Holding steady over a late-race restart, Karter Sarff would not be denied in earning his first career POWRi West Midget League victory, to accompany his ten National wins. Driving forward late, point-leader Kyle Jones would place a close and consistent runner-up as Kale Drake rounded out the podium positions.

Remaining in the hunt all event, Brecken Reese continues to impress by notching fourth with Trey Marcham rounding out the POWRi West Midget League top five finishers at I-44 Speedway.

POWRi West Midgets | I-44 Speedway | 4/11/26:

Big R Stores Quick Qualifying Time: 20Q-Brecken Reese(12.401)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 7U-Karter Sarff

Eibach Heat Race 2 Winner: 85-Brant Woods

MVT Services Heat Race 3 Winner: 27X-Kyle Jones

Start2Finish TV High Point Qualifier: 7U-Karter Sarff

Hoosier Racing Tire Hard Charger: 88P-Tony Penick

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 7U-Karter Sarff

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/599205.

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 7U-Karter Sarff[1]; 2. 27X-Kyle Jones[5]; 3. 4-Kale Drake[2]; 4. 20Q-Brecken Reese[6]; 5. 32-Trey Marcham[7]; 6. 22-Hank Soares[8]; 7. 8K-Cooper Miller[3]; 8. 98P-Ryan Padgett[9]; 9. 7D-Michelle Decker[11]; 10. 7-Shannon McQueen[13]; 11. 54C-Zane Lawrence[14]; 12. 88P-Tony Penick[16]; 13. 14E-Kris Carroll[10]; 14. 00-Chance Cody[15]; 15. 96-Cody Brewer[12]; 16. 7MF-Kade Morton[18]; 17. T21-Kade Taylor[17]; 18. 84S-Shaun Shapel[19]; 19. 85-Brant Woods[4]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 7U-Karter Sarff[7]; 2. 4-Kale Drake[5]; 3. 14E-Kris Carroll[1]; 4. 96-Cody Brewer[2]; 5. 00-Chance Cody[3]; 6. T21-Kade Taylor[4]; 7. 84S-Shaun Shapel[6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 85-Brant Woods[1]; 2. 32-Trey Marcham[2]; 3. 8K-Cooper Miller[6]; 4. 7D-Michelle Decker[4]; 5. 7-Shannon McQueen[5]; 6. 7MF-Kade Morton[3]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 27X-Kyle Jones[1]; 2. 20Q-Brecken Reese[3]; 3. 22-Hank Soares[2]; 4. 98P-Ryan Padgett[5]; 5. 54C-Zane Lawrence[4]; 6. 88P-Tony Penick[6]

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