Kings Speedway Date Added to World of Outlaws California Swing

By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (April 16, 2026) – Kings Speedway is back, and the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is ready to help bring it back to life.

The Greatest Show on Dirt has added a date at Kings to the 2026 California swing. The tour will invade the Hanford, CA oval on Tuesday, Sept. 22 for the Central Valley Clash. It’s the meat in the “Golden State” sandwich with the $83,000-to-win Dennis Roth Classic at Stockton Dirt Track opening the trip on Sept. 18-19 and a weekend at Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway (Sept. 25) and Ventura Raceway (Sept. 26) punctuating the stay.

The Hanford, CA track shuttered for 2025, but One More Time Promotions took over operations for 2026 and has been busy preparing the historic venue for reopening. The promotional duo of Bubby Morse and Don Chambers have plans of putting Kings back on the map, and bringing the World of Outlaws back right away is a major step in that effort.

Kings is the fourth most visited California track in Series history as the tour has traveled to the 3/8 mile 38 times in the past. The first was topped by Jeff Swindell in 1985. Most recently, Lemoore, CA’s Carson Macedo won at his home track in 2024.

Tickets for the Central Valley Clash are on sale now and can be purchased by CLICKING HERE. Those who had reserved seats to the most recent World of Outlaws trip to Kings in 2024 will be receiving an email with the opportunity to renew their tickets.

Where can you watch every World of Outlaws race? Live on DIRTVision.