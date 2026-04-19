Andy Forsberg surges to 78th career Placerville Speedway Sprint Car win

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Auburn veteran Andy Forsberg battled his way to the front at the halfway point and drove off to record his 78th career Placerville Speedway Sprint Car victory on Saturday night.

Sharing victory lane at the Gold Strike Calamity presented by Solace Enterprises were Wayne Trimble with the Red Hawk Casino Pure Stocks, Preston Norbury with the BCRA/WMR Midget Super Series and Matt Land with the BCRA Lightning Sprints.

The 30-lap Thompson’s Family of Dealerships feature saw Tucson, Arizona driver Nick Parker charge to the lead in impressive fashion. Sacramento’s Michael Sellers gave chase over the early stages of the contest as Parker set an ultra-fast pace up front.

After dropping to fourth on lap five, Andy Forsberg then found his footing and began to pick off cars during his march to the top spot. From lap 12 to lap 15 he was able to get by Jake Morgan, Sellers and Parker while storming to the lead.

Parker did keep him honest for a bit, but after that, Forsberg was too strong and motored off to claim his second consecutive triumph with the Thompson’s Dealerships Sprint Cars. Parker crossed the stripe in second to snag his career best Placerville Speedway finish.

Placerville Speedway

Gold Strike Calamity presented by Solace Enterprises

April 18, 2026

Thompson’s Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars:

1. 92-Andy Forsberg[3]; 2. 15X-Nick Parker[2]; 3. 21-Shane Hopkins[10]; 4. 45-Jake Morgan[4]; 5. 42X-Justyn Cox[5]; 6. 15-Michael Sellers[1]; 7. 94-Greg Decaires V[20]; 8. 55D-Dawson Hammes[17]; 9. 29-Cole Croft[12]; 10. 3D-Caleb Debem[15]; 11. 00-Steel Powell[9]; 12. 93-Landon Henry[8]; 13. 56C-Carson Hammes[13]; 14. 5-Kenny Wanderstadt[14]; 15. 24S-Izaak Sharp[18]; 16. 57-Bobby Butler[16]; 17. 56-Taylor Hall[19]; 18. 7H-Jake Haulot[11]; 19. 25S-Seth Standley[7]; 20. 21A-Austin Wood[6]