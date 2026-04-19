Kerry Madsen Shines Bright at Lucas Oil’s Diamond Classic

By Brian Walker

When Kerry Madsen announced he would be full-time with Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing in 2026, everyone knew it would only be a matter of time until “The Mad Man” etched his name onto the all-time list of series winners.

That time came on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Speedway’s Diamond Classic as he became the 25th driver to visit Whiskey Myers Victory Lane – and also delivered the first series win for car owner Tony Vermeer. The St. Mary’s, New South Wales transplant joined Alice Springs, Northern Territory native, James McFadden, as the second Australian winner in series history.

After four top-five finishes and 13 top-10 runs, Madsen’s first score came in his 30th attempt with the series. At 55 years, 4 months, and 15 days, he overtakes Brad Sweet as the oldest winner in series history as well.

Madsen’s path to his first-ever win at Missouri’s Lucas Oil Speedway came through an FK Rod Ends Dash win, which put him on the pole position of the 30-lapper. From there, he controlled every lap and survived a run through traffic to outrun Sye Lynch and Tanner Holmes.

Kerry’s first-career High Limit win boosts his resume which already includes 29 World of Outlaws victories, outside of his remarkable career back home in Australia.

Chasing the Vermeer #55 to the stripe was Apollo, PA native Sye Lynch, matching his career-best runner-up effort with Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing. The Mosites Lynch Racing #42 pilot has now claimed five podium finishes as he continues to hunt his first-career national series victory.

Following them was another first-time podium finisher this season with Tanner Holmes bringing the Buch Motorsports #13 home in third-place. That’s his second-career podium with Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing.

Closing out the top-five at Lucas Oil Speedway was Daison Pursley finishing fourth in the Kasey Kahne Racing w/ Mike Curb, NAPA Auto Parts #9 and Hank Davis finishing fifth in the Michael Dutcher Motorsports, Lifestyle Homes #17GP.

Rounding out the top-10 on Saturday night was Rico Abreu’s #24 in sixth, Tyler Courtney’s #7BC in seventh, Giovanni Scelzi’s #77 in eighth, Brent Marks’ #19 in ninth, and Justin Peck’s #26 in tenth.

THE ALL-IN NOTEBOOK (4/18/26)

Lucas Oil Speedway (Wheatland, Missouri)

3rd Annual Diamond Classic

Dirt Draft Fastest in Hot Laps – Aaron Reutzel (13.110)

Capitol Custom Trailers QuickTime Flight A – Sye Lynch (13.342)

Capitol Custom Trailers QuickTime Flight B – Aaron Reutzel (13.469)

TJ Forged Heat One Winner – Daison Pursley

DMI Heat Two Winner – Chris Martin

BR Motorsports Heat Three Winner – Hank Davis

Rod End Supply Heat Four Winner – Tanner Holmes

C-Main Winner – Paul Solomon

FK Rod Ends Dash Winner – Kerry Madsen

Winters Performance B-Main Winner – Rees Moran

DURST Dice Roll Driver – Tanner Holmes (2nd-3rd)

Jake’s Golf Carts Fastest Lap – Kerry Madsen (14.173)

Rod End Supply Hard Charger – Jace Park +10 (23rd-13th)

Rayce Rudeen Foundation Rookie of the Race – Tanner Holmes (3rd)

Whiskey Meyers Victory Lane Visitors – Vermeer Motorsports #55

CASM Win Sticker – Kerry Madsen

Angel Donor Charity – Big Brothers & Big Sisters of Central Iowa

Lap Leader(s) – Kerry Madsen 1-30

Interstate Batteries A-Main Results (30 Laps): 1. 1. 55-Kerry Madsen[1]; 2. 42-Sye Lynch[3]; 3. 13-Tanner Holmes[2]; 4. 9-Daison Pursley[4]; 5. 17GP-Hank Davis[5]; 6. 24-Rico Abreu[11]; 7. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[12]; 8. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[6]; 9. 19-Brent Marks[9]; 10. 26-Justin Peck[10]; 11. 88-Tanner Thorson[15]; 12. 21-Brian Brown[14]; 13. 28-Jace Park[23]; 14. 87-Aaron Reutzel[7]; 15. 19JR-Joel Myers Jr[20]; 16. 45X-Rees Moran[21]; 17. 5-Brenham Crouch[19]; 18. 44-Chris Martin[8]; 19. 19H-Kaleb Johnson[22]; 20. 87X-Logan Seavey[17]; 21. 36-Jason Martin[16]; 22. 9R-Chase Randall[18]; 23. 24D-Danny Sams III[13]; 24. 2-Miles Paulus[24]

NEW 2026 Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing Championship Standings (After 9/62 Races):

Tanner Thorson – Rod Gross Motorsports #88 (593 pts)

Aaron Reutzel – Ridge & Sons Racing #87 (-27)

Rico Abreu – Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing #24 (-50)

Giovanni Scelzi – Spire Motorsports #77 (-54)

Tyler Courtney – Clauson-Marshall Racing #7BC (-67)

Kerry Madsen – Vermeer Motorsports #55 (-78)

Justin Peck – Rudeen Racing #26 (-115)

Daison Purlsey – Kasey Kahne Racing w/ Mike Curb #9 (-137)

Tanner Holmes – Buch Motorsports #13 (-137)

Brent Marks – Brent Marks Racing #19 (-146)

Sye Lynch – Mosites Lynch Racing #42 (-149)

Hank Davis – Michael Dutcher Motorsports #17GP (-202)

Chase Randall – Chase Randall Racing #9R (-240)

Brenham Crouch – CJB Motorsports (-242)

Danny Sams III – Randerson Racing #24D (-264)

WHAT’S NEXT: The Speedway Motors Spring Jackpot takes Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing back to Nebraska’s Eagle Raceway this Tuesday, April 21. The second round of the Roto-Rooter Midweek Series will air live on national television with FS1 having the coverage at 8pm CT, 9pm ET. Tickets are available for purchase HERE, or you can watch every lap live on FloRacing.