Jackson Motorplex Featuring Several Race Car Divisions This Summer

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (April 27, 2026) – The Jackson Motorplex racing schedule showcases a good mix of various race car divisions throughout nine nights of action in 2026.

The Motorplex Mayhem Summer Series features the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars, Late Model Street Stocks, USRA Hobby Stocks and USRA Stock Cars invading the track June 4, June 25, July 9 and July 23. The MedStar Midwest Sprint Touring Series RaceSavers will be a part of the first three rounds of the Motorplex Mayhem Summer Series.

The remaining five nights on the track’s schedule are highlighted by 410ci winged sprint cars.

The Cressman Sanitation Midwest 410 Sprint Touring Series (along with the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars and the MedStar Midwest Sprint Touring Series RaceSavers) will compete on July 2 during the Wieskus Memorial presented by SW Broadband as well on July 31 during the $10,000-to-win Hefty Seed Merle Johnson Memorial presented by Lincoln Speedway.

The facility’s lone World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series event – the FENDT Showdown – is set for Aug. 22.

The season wraps up on Sept. 18-19 with the 48 th annual Bank Midwest Jackson Nationals. The Bumper to Bumper/Auto Value IRA Outlaw Sprint Series and Cressman Sanitation Midwest 410 Sprint Touring Series as well as the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars and the MedStar Midwest Sprint Touring Series RaceSavers will duke it out each night.

Tickets for all Jackson Motorplex races this season are available to purchase online by visiting https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

UP NEXT –

June 4 for Round 1 of the Motorplex Mayhem Summer Series featuring the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars and MedStar Midwest Sprint Touring Series RaceSavers, Late Model Street Stocks, USRA Hobby Stocks and USRA Stock Cars

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com

X: http://www.twitter.com/JacksonMotorplx

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/JacksonMotorplex

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jacksonmotorplex/

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from June through September, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and more. For the full 2026 racing schedule and more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com .