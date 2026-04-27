Starks Scores Skagit Speedway Season-Opening Win for Third Straight Year

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BURLINGTON, Wash. (April 27, 2026) – Trey Starks opened his season with a triumphant performance on Saturday at Skagit Speedway, where he won during the first race of the season for the third year in a row.

“It was about as good of a start as you can get,” he said. “It gives you confidence that after the offseason the things you’re doing still work and it gives us a good place to build off. It’s always good to start the season smooth and to start with a win is a bigger bonus.”

Starks qualified second quickest to kick off the action.

“I felt pretty good throughout the entire night,” he said. “The track fell off maybe a little bit in qualifying. Jason (Solwold) was the first car out and we were the eighth or ninth out. We cut about as good of a lap as we could of for when we went out.”

A run from fourth to win a heat race landed Starks the pole position for the 30-lap main event.

“In the heat race there was a mix-up on the start that shuffled us to the outside front row,” he said. “We got the lead on the third or fourth lap and with Skagit’s format, if you win from the fourth starting position in the heat race it gives you the best draw available for the feature. I was in the second heat race, but since Jason didn’t win his heat that gave us the pole for the feature.

“The track got really slick, but this is what we were seeing toward the end of last year. We’re getting wider, slicker race tracks consistently and I feel that plays into our hands.

“It was tough to tell where the track was. I wanted to move up a little early, but every time I did I felt Jason was there to force me to cover the bottom. Then I had to gauge my speed in traffic. I was kind of looking around the whole time and at the same time not wanting to bomb it into the top not knowing what was up there. It was fun that the track changed as much as it did.”

Following a mid-race caution, Starks built his lead throughout the remainder of the feature to win by more than six seconds.

He will return to Skagit Speedway this Saturday riding a three-race winning streak at the track dating back to last season.

QUICK RESULTS –

April 25 – Skagit Speedway in Burlington, Wash. – Qualifying: 2; Heat race: 1 (4); Feature: 1 (1).

SEASON STATS –

1 race, 1 win, 1 top five, 1 top 10, 1 top 15, 1 top 20

UP NEXT –

Saturday at Skagit Speedway in Burlington, Wash.

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.StarksRacing.com

X: https://twitter.com/Starks55Trey

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TreyStarksRacing?fref=ts