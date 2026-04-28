Jake’s Automotive Small Block Super Championship Series Opens Next Saturday, May 9 at Evans Mills Raceway Park

By Camden Proud

EVANS MILLS, NY (April 28, 2026) – The Jake’s Automotive Small Block Super Championship Series will launch its 2026 season next Saturday, May 9 at Evans Mills Raceway Park, with a healthy 17-car field expected for the 35-lap feature paying $1,000 to win.

Serving as both the season opener and a key early shakedown for many competitors, the event also offers teams a valuable tune-up ahead of Oswego Speedway’s 75th Anniversary Season Kickoff on Saturday, May 30, featuring the 33-lap, $1,333-to-win Pathfinder Bank SBS Ray Hedger Memorial presented by Salmon River Maple Products and Maplewood Bar & Grill.

A strong field of proven talent is expected, led by Evans Mills’ all-time SBS wins leader, Mike Bruce, a six-time winner at the North Country oval, returning aboard the Gunther Racing No. 22. Former Evans Mills winners Jesse Bearup, Greg O’Connor, and Barry Kingsley are also expected, with Kingsley returning to SBS competition in the Bob Andrews-owned No. 52, formerly the Robbie Wirth No. 04.

Several Oswego feature winners will also be in action, including Griffin Miller, who gets the call in the Ratcliff Racing No. 72 usually piloted by Drew Pascuzzi, alongside teammate and former Pathfinder Bank SBS track champion Noah Ratcliff in the 73.

DJ Shuman, in the beautiful No. 62, will be searching hard for his first-ever SBS feature win. After three Oswego second-place finishes over the last three seasons, Shuman has come close on multiple occasions.

Veteran Robbie Wirth, with extensive SBS and 350 Supermodified experience, will campaign the former Four Sevens Motorsports No. 74, a car driven by Mike Bond to six Bud Light SBS Classic victories between 2016 and 2023.

The father-son duo of Cameron Rowe Sr. and Cameron Rowe Jr. will field the Team 77 and 7 entries. Rowe Sr, a former Classic champion and multi-time Oswego feature winner, recorded a runner-up finish at Evans Mills last season.

Additional entries include 2024 SBS Rookie of the Year Matt Matteson in the No. 47, the same car driven by Dalton Rombough to last fall’s John Burr Classic victory, while AJ Larkin debuts a fresh look on his No. 35 and looks to carry momentum from a promising 2025 season into the new year.

Veteran Dennis Richmond, chief wrench for Darrick Hilton and Andy Jodway, will pilot the Jodway No. 1 for another Evans Mills start, while young Steven Bradshaw continues gaining seat time in the No. 27.

Another driver change sees rookie Hunter Lawton taking over Griffin Miller’s No. 9. Lawton has prior Evans Mills SBS experience in 2022, when he briefly drove the former Josh Sokolic No. 26

The event also offers an early preview of what should be an exciting Pathfinder Bank SBS Rookie of the Year battle at Oswego in 2026, with Tyler Cooper in his new family-owned No. 11 homebuilt by Mark Cooper and Cameron Rowe, while second-generation racer Trevor Haynes returns in the potent former Scharter Racing No. 18, after turning sub 19-second laps at Oswego late last year.

The Jake’s Automotive Small Block Super Championship Series is made possible by primary sponsor Jake’s Automotive, with support from Route 37 Building Supply. Heat race winners at Evans Mills Raceway Park will each receive $50 awards courtesy of Serve All Appliance Repair and Chris Beshures.

Also on the May 9 card at Evans Mills are the Kinney Drugs Modifieds, Christman Fuel Service INEX Legends, LaFave Motor Sales Crown Vics, Stewart’s Shops Sport Compacts, and Excess Storage Thunderstocks.

“We’d like to thank Jake’s Automotive, Evans Mills Raceway Park, and all of our competitors and teams for their support,” said series organizer Ed Matteson. “We are excited to see everyone next weekend. We’d love to race there more, and we hope Oswego fans and fans from the North Country come up for an excellent night of short track racing.”

Fans should check back soon for a full event time schedule. For more information, contact Ed Matteson at ematteson25@gmail.com or visit EvansMillsRacewayPark.com.

Evans Mills Raceway Park

Jake’s Automotive Small Block Super Championship Series Roster

Saturday, May 9, 2026

1 – Dennis Richmond

4 – Robbie Wirth

7 – Cameron Rowe Jr

9 – Hunter Lawton

11 – Tyler Cooper

18 – Trevor Haynes

22 – Mike Bruce

27 – Steven Bradshaw

35 – AJ Larkin

37 – Jesse Bearup

47 – Matt Matteson

52 – Barry Kingsley

62 – DJ Shuman

72 – Griffin Miller

73 – Noah Ratcliff

77 – Cameron Rowe

90 – Greg O’Connor