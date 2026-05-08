Dangerous Track Conditions Force Cancellation of GLSS Event at Hartford Speedway

From GLSS

Hartford, MI – Officials with Hartford Speedway and the Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by PERFIT & ARP have made the difficult decision to cancel the event scheduled for Friday, May 8th. A dangerous racing surface and consideration for the race teams are the causes for the cancellation.

Officials at Hartford Speedway have made several improvements to the facility this winter and spring, including adding new clay around the race track. However, due to the excessively wet and cold conditions in southern Michigan this spring, the track is too soft to prepare and will undoubtedly cause mechanical failures and accidents if raced on.

Officials with the GLSS are thankful to the staff and promoters of Hartford Speedway for making this decision, saving teams from the potential strain of a rough race track.

The next event for Hartford Speedway is scheduled for Friday, May 15th, featuring the Great Lakes Traditional Sprints Presented by CAT Rental Stores.

For the Great Lakes Super Sprints, the next event is Friday, May 15th for the $5,000 to win Run for the Rabbit from Limaland Motorsports Park. A debut appearance at Shadyhill Speedway follows on Saturday, May 16th.

For more information on the Great Lakes Super Sprints, log onto GreatLakesSuperSprints.com. Find Great Lakes Super Sprints on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, and YouTube.