Aaron Reutzel dominates All Star feature at Fremont

Fremont,OH (May 12,2026)- Aaron Reutzel started on the pole and led all 40 laps of the All Star Circuit of Champions feature at Fremont Speedway Tuesday night picking up a cool $20,000. Reutzel prevailed through multiple cautions as Kalib Henry pressured Reutzel several times only to be thwarted by yellow flags. Following Reutzel and Henry was Cole Macedo, Justin Peck and Bryce Lucius.

410 Sprints – Winged

A Feature (40 Laps): 1. 87-Aaron Reutzel[1]; 2. 101-Kalib Henry[2]; 3. 09X-Cole Macedo[23]; 4. 26-Justin Peck[12]; 5. 32-Bryce Lucius[7]; 6. 49X-Cale Thomas[5]; 7. 3-DJ Foos[11]; 8. 33W-Cap Henry[22]; 9. 11N-Darin Naida[3]; 10. 21H-Brady Bacon[14]; 11. 17B-Bill Balog[13]; 12. 9R-Chase Randall[15]; 13. 09-Craig Mintz[10]; 14. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[21]; 15. 15C-Chris Andrews[6]; 16. 19-TJ Michael[4]; 17. 45-Keith Sheffer Jr[17]; 18. 44-Aiden Price[18]; 19. 20B-Cody Bova[25]; 20. 14-Zane DeVault[24]; 21. 38-Leyton Wagner[16]; 22. 28N-Trey Jacobs[20]; 23. 29-Logan McCandless[8]; 24. 17GP-Hank Davis[9]; 25. 16-Gauge Garcia[19]; 26. 5E-Bobby Elliott[26]

Tub OTowels B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[2]; 2. 33W-Cap Henry[4]; 3. 09X-Cole Macedo[7]; 4. 14-Zane DeVault[6]; 5. 47-Todd King[1]; 6. 29Z-Zeth Sabo[9]; 7. X-Mike Keegan[16]; 8. 20B-Cody Bova[3]; 9. 5-Kody Brewer[8]; 10. 35-Stuart Brubaker[11]; 11. 2X-Gage Etgen[12]; 12. 5E-Bobby Elliott[19]; 13. 1-Nate Dussel[17]; 14. 75-Jerry Dahms[15]; 15. 15K-Creed Kemenah[10]; 16. (DNS) 19H-Joel Myers Jr; 17. (DNS) 21-Larry Kingseed Jr; 18. (DNS) 97-Zach Hampton; 19. (DNS) 3V-Chris Verda; 20. (DNS) 5T-Travis Philo

Level Utilities Dash (6 Laps): 1. 87-Aaron Reutzel[1]; 2. 101-Kalib Henry[2]; 3. 11N-Darin Naida[3]; 4. 19-TJ Michael[4]; 5. 49X-Cale Thomas[7]; 6. 15C-Chris Andrews[5]; 7. 32-Bryce Lucius[6]; 8. 29-Logan McCandless[8]

Premier Planning Services Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 87-Aaron Reutzel[4]; 2. 09-Craig Mintz[1]; 3. 21H-Brady Bacon[6]; 4. 3-DJ Foos[3]; 5. 16-Gauge Garcia[8]; 6. 47-Todd King[5]; 7. 5-Kody Brewer[7]; 8. 75-Jerry Dahms[10]; 9. 19H-Joel Myers Jr[2]; 10. 5E-Bobby Elliott[9]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 49X-Cale Thomas[1]; 2. 29-Logan McCandless[2]; 3. 15C-Chris Andrews[4]; 4. 38-Leyton Wagner[5]; 5. 44-Aiden Price[6]; 6. 14-Zane DeVault[8]; 7. 15K-Creed Kemenah[7]; 8. 97-Zach Hampton[9]; 9. 33W-Cap Henry[3]; 10. (DNS) 5T-Travis Philo

Adaptive One Calipers Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 101-Kalib Henry[3]; 2. 32-Bryce Lucius[2]; 3. 17B-Bill Balog[1]; 4. 17GP-Hank Davis[4]; 5. 45-Keith Sheffer Jr[5]; 6. 20B-Cody Bova[7]; 7. 29Z-Zeth Sabo[8]; 8. 2X-Gage Etgen[9]; 9. 3V-Chris Verda[10]; 10. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[6]

Bazell Race Fuels Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 19-TJ Michael[2]; 2. 11N-Darin Naida[4]; 3. 9R-Chase Randall[6]; 4. 26-Justin Peck[3]; 5. 28N-Trey Jacobs[8]; 6. 09X-Cole Macedo[9]; 7. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[1]; 8. X-Mike Keegan[10]; 9. 35-Stuart Brubaker[5]; 10. 1-Nate Dussel[7]

Capitol Custom Trailers Qualifying A (2 Laps): 1. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 12.339[14]; 2. 15C-Chris Andrews, 12.427[19]; 3. 3-DJ Foos, 12.456[6]; 4. 33W-Cap Henry, 12.459[15]; 5. 19H-Joel Myers Jr, 12.588[9]; 6. 29-Logan McCandless, 12.632[13]; 7. 09-Craig Mintz, 12.658[11]; 8. 49X-Cale Thomas, 12.668[7]; 9. 47-Todd King, 12.733[17]; 10. 38-Leyton Wagner, 12.750[3]; 11. 21H-Brady Bacon, 12.794[18]; 12. 44-Aiden Price, 12.827[8]; 13. 5-Kody Brewer, 12.867[5]; 14. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 12.903[2]; 15. 16-Gauge Garcia, 12.934[12]; 16. 14-Zane DeVault, 12.967[1]; 17. 5E-Bobby Elliott, 13.054[20]; 18. 97-Zach Hampton, 13.375[4]; 19. 75-Jerry Dahms, 13.837[16]; 20. 5T-Travis Philo, 59.999[10]

Capitol Custom Trailers Qualifying B (2 Laps): 1. 17GP-Hank Davis, 11.988[4]; 2. 11N-Darin Naida, 12.036[18]; 3. 101-Kalib Henry, 12.125[5]; 4. 26-Justin Peck, 12.155[2]; 5. 32-Bryce Lucius, 12.156[14]; 6. 19-TJ Michael, 12.190[15]; 7. 17B-Bill Balog, 12.209[1]; 8. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 12.256[10]; 9. 45-Keith Sheffer Jr, 12.311[12]; 10. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 12.315[20]; 11. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 12.316[7]; 12. 9R-Chase Randall, 12.364[19]; 13. 20B-Cody Bova, 12.392[13]; 14. 1-Nate Dussel, 12.423[9]; 15. 29Z-Zeth Sabo, 12.424[17]; 16. 28N-Trey Jacobs, 12.472[16]; 17. 2X-Gage Etgen, 12.616[3]; 18. 09X-Cole Macedo, 12.663[8]; 19. 3V-Chris Verda, 13.011[6]; 20. X-Mike Keegan, 13.038[11]