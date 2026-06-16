2026 BC39 DRIVER REGISTRATION IS OPEN

Driver registration is now open for the eighth running of the BC39 Presented by Avanti Windows & Doors at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on June 30-July 1, 2026.

Teams can file their entry for the event at https://usacracing.ticketspice.com/2026-bc39, where they may also purchase grandstand tickets, pit and parking passes for the event.

The event on the quarter-mile dirt oval inside turn three at IMS will continue to honor late USAC champion and three-time Indianapolis 500 starter Bryan Clauson.

Past championship night winners of the BC39 include Brady Bacon (2018), Zeb Wise (2019), Kyle Larson (2021), Buddy Kofoid (2022), Justin Grant (2023), and Cannon McIntosh (2024 & 2025).

The BC39 officially gets underway on Monday, June 29, with team parking from 1-4pm Eastern followed by the Prelude to the BC39 party at 6pm at Prime 47 in downtown Indianapolis.

On track action begins at IMS with The Stoops Star Spangled Showdown on Tuesday, June 30, with a full program of events for the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship.

Registration and the pit area open at 9am while the public gates open at 4pm. The drivers meeting is set for 5pm with engine heat at 6pm and hot laps at 6pm followed by opening ceremonies at 7pm and racing immediately following, concluding with a 30-lap feature event for the midgets. After the feature, fans are invited onto the dirt track to talk with drivers and see the racecars up close.

Championship night of the BC39 on Wednesday, July 1, will consist of a full program for the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship. Registration and the pit area open at 9am while the public gates open at 4pm. A driver autograph session is slated for 4pm and a public drivers meeting will be held at 5pm, while engine is set to begin at 5:30pm with hot laps at 6pm. Opening ceremonies commence at 7pm with racing action immediately following with the main events, followed by a semi-feature and the 39-lap feature event for the midgets, paying $20,039-to-win.