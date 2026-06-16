Rico and TSR the best at Eagle; Skagit Speedway’s Super Dirt Cup next

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (June 15, 2026) – Rico Abreu and Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing made the most of their Tuesday evening visit to Eagle Raceway in Eagle, Nebraska, besting the field in the annual Eagle Nationals for a $55,555 payday. Rico, who calls St. Helena, California, home, started from the pole in the 40-lap contest, eventually leading every circuit before crossing the line with a 2.148-second margin. The High Limit Racing score was Abreu’s third of the season – fourth win overall – now with 28-career High Limit Racing victories.

Adding some drama to the Tuesday night contest, Abreu, the reigning High Limit Racing champion, started alongside the reigning World of Outlaws champion David Gravel; he raced on to finish second.

Although the 2026 High Limit Racing schedule is on hiatus until their road trip to Montana on June 26-27, Rico Abreu and Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing will not enjoy a break, and instead, roadtrip their way to Washington. If all goes according to plan, Rico and TSR will join the NARC King of the West in Skagit Speedway’s annual Jim Raper Memorial Super Dirt Cup on June 18-20. Saturday’s main event winner will enjoy a cool $100,026 payday.

ON DECK:

Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing will continue their 2026 campaign with Skagit Speedway’s Jim Raper Memorial Super Dirt Cup featuring NARC King of the West on Thursday through Saturday, June 18-20. Saturday’s winner will be awarded $100,026.26.

ADDITIONAL MEDIA:

Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners: Carquest, Curb Records, Sugarbee Apples, Waste Connections, Arc Zone, Martin One Source, Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts

Broadcast Coverage:

Watch High Limit Racing online at www.floracing.com

Tony Stewart Racing:

Web: www.tonystewartracing.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/TonyStewartRacing

X: www.twitter.com/Tonystewart_rcg

Instagram: www.instagram.com/@TonyStewart_Rcg

Rico Abreu

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RicoAbreuRacing/

X: https://x.com/rico_abreu

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rico_abreu

2026 Tony Stewart Racing High Limit Statistics:

Wins: 3

Top-Fives: 10

Top-Tens: 18