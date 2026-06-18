$1 HOT DOGS & FREE SCOUT NIGHT SATURDAY AT SHARON FOR “STEEL VALLEY THUNDER” FEATURING UMP MODS, RUSH SPRINTS, ECONO MODS & CROWN VICS﻿

By Mike Leone﻿

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(Hartford, OH)…After a soggy start to the 97th anniversary season, Sharon Speedway will look to complete the fourth straight program this Saturday night (June 20) in a “Steel Valley Thunder” event. The program will include the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply UMP Mods presented by A&MP Electric, Gibson Insurance Agency RUSH Sprint Cars, Alcon Mechanical Econo Mods and the Gibson Insurance Agency Crown Vics. Race time is 7 p.m. It’s Hovis Auto & Truck Supply and Wedge Motorsports Night.

Saturday’s promotion is $1 hot dogs plus all scouts in uniform (including leaders) will be admitted FREE for general admission! The Willy’s World Kids Club presented by Millcraft Barns will include games and sensory friendly crafts and will open when the general admission gates open at 5 p.m. Coleton Longwell will be the driver of the week. Longwell will have his cars on display and will be signing autographs and participating in the Kids Club activities. Sharon Speedway is a Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Friend Venue; information is available at the Kids Club site behind the main grandstand building.

The Hovis Auto & Truck Supply UMP Mods are slated for what will now be their third of 11 visits during 2026. Special thanks to A&MP Electric, Holbrook Sewer & Excavating, and Wedge Motorsports for their support of the UMP Modified division. Saturday’s event will pay $1,000 to-win, $100 to-start and is also part of the Local’s Cup program. Eric Wilson won his first career UMP Mod race at Sharon on June 6. Last Saturday night saw Ty Rhoades do one spot better than opening night as he scored his fifth win in the division and 11th overall at the track. Alan Dellinger sits atop the all-time win list with 87 victories over Joel Watson, who is still active in the class.

After three straight rainouts, the Gibson Insurance Agency RUSH Sprint Cars finally got their first event of the season in at Sharon on June 6 despite a 90% chance of rain. The non-wing Chevrolet Performance crate engine powered cars are in their ninth year of racing and have completed 43 events all-time at Sharon with 15 different winners. John Mollick won the opener and has now won 9 of the last 10 races at Sharon dating back to 2024! Gale Ruth, Jr. leads the $5,000 to-win RUSH Rustler Sales & Service Weekly Series points, but hasn’t won at Sharon since June 25, 2023 when he won back-to-back weeks.

Like the RUSH Sprints, the Alcon Mechanical Econo Mods will also be running their second program of the season. Two weeks ago, Jeremy Double won his first race at the track since August 24, 2024. A solid field of 27 cars was on hand for the opening event of the division’s 17th year as a regular division at Sharon, and with the full field plus, Double took home a $600 payday for his all-time leading 23rd career win at Sharon.

Rounding out the four-division program on Saturday night will be the Gibson Insurance Agency Crown Vic division. The division has exploded in popularity throughout the nation in recent years. The Crown Vics made their season debut on May 30 with a record 19-car field as Brad Shaffer scored the victory. Most recently, Coleton Longwell picked up his second career win in the division on June 6. The rules are available at the following link: https://www.sharonspeedway.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=1195691. For tech questions, contact Rick Robinson at 724-893-6898.

Summit Racing Equipment will present the hard charger award on Saturday night to the RUSH Sprint Cars. The driver that passes the most cars in the feature will receive a $100 Summit gift card. In the event of a tie, the tiebreaker will be the driver that finishes highest in the feature.

One-way driver radios are mandatory; channel 454.000. AMB/MyLaps transponders are required; rentals available for $25. If you have yet to register for the 2026 season, please bring the registration form completed with you: https://www.sharonspeedway.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=1006835

Fans can not only experience viewing from the frontstretch and backstretch grandstands, but also from the infield fan zone, which includes concessions and restrooms. Sharon is the only track in the area to have viewing from the unique infield perspective. There will be times throughout the night when fans can cross on the frontstretch back and forth.

The pits will be open throughout the afternoon with passes going on sale at 4 p.m., while general admission opens at 5. Racing will get underway at 7 p.m. Grandstand/fan zone admission for those 14 and over is $15, while senior admission is $13. Patio seating upgrades are just $10 and can be done on race night at the track office for non-special events. As always, children under 14 and parking are always FREE. Pit passes are $35. As a reminder, coolers nor outside food or beverages are not permitted.

Coming next Saturday (June 27) will be a “Super Series” event presented by Bala Management featuring the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply “410” Sprint Cars, Hovis Big-Block Modifieds, Alcon Mechanical Econo Mods, and the Gibson Insurance Agency Econo Mods. It’s Gold Rush Night presented by Willy’s World along with the rescheduled CDL & Touch-A-Truck Night presented by Ohio Intra Express and P.I.&I. Motor Express. It’s Gault Heating & Cooling, Kams Electric & Novus Home Mortgage Night. Group qualifying for the Sprints will get underway at approximately 6:30 p.m. with heat races at 7.

Sharon Speedway is owned by Dave Blaney, Ryan Blaney, and Will Thomas III and is a 3/8-mile dirt track located on Custer-Orangeville Road in Hartford, Ohio near the intersection of Routes 7 & 305. For more information, check out the website at www.sharonspeedway.com or call 330-772-5481. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/sharonspeedway and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @sharonspdwy.