Cap Henry becomes 5th Ohio Speedweek winner in five events

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, OH – Cap Henry made it five different winners in five events of the 44th Annual Overwatch Precision Ohio Sprint Speedweek Presented by Kistler Engines/Kistler Racing Products, taking the $10,000 Napa Auto Parts All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Valvoline Oil victory Friday, June 19 at Fremont Speedway Presented by the FriendShip Kitchen.

The two time and defending Fremont Speedway track champion took the lead from Cale Thomas on lap 21 and held off a big challenge from Kalib Henry following a caution with just three laps to go to score his 28th career win at “The Track That Action Built.” It is Henry’s 14th career All Star victory and his fifth overall win of 2026 (3 wins at Attica and 1 at Mansfield) coming on Darmofal Racing/Murphy Tractor/Autokiniton Night.

“I’m glad we finally broke our streak of finishing fifth every night. My guys have worked their butts off this week and I’m glad I could finally reward them. Last year we screwed up on the speedweek finale and it cost us the championship. Hopefully we don’t do that tomorrow but Danny (Dietrich) is pretty good at Wayne County so we will have to step up our game,” said Henry in the Big B Coffee/Gates Corporation Victory Lane.

“I knew I had to go where no one else was running and it was the top side of one and two. It was tricky but Zack and the guys had the car really good,” said Henry beside his Jeff Ward Demolition, Premier Planning Services, Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts, The Tony Elliott Foundation, Primal Tee Shop, Innovative Excavating, FK Rod Ends, Mobil 1, King Racing Products, Simpson, Keizer Wheels, Blue Stripe Equipment Rentals, Elite Wings, SCS Gearbox, Ti64, Berryman Racing Shocks, Power Cool Manufacturing, Dyer’s Top Rods, Kistler Racing Products, Griff’s Engines, Callie’s, Factory 41, Ballistic Designs backed #33W.

Thomas grabbed the early lead of the 35-lap feature with Tim Shaffer, Kalib Henry, Darin Naida and Ryan Newton in tow. Cap Henry, who started seventh, moved into the top five by lap five as Thomas pulled away from a terrific battle for second between Shaffer and Kalib Henry. Cap Henry moved into third by lap 10 as the leaders hit lapped traffic.

Cap took second from Kalib Henry on lap 13 and three laps later had closed the game to leader Thomas. Following a caution on lap 19, Cap Henry immediately put pressure to the outside of Thomas and took the lead on lap 21. With five laps to go Cap’s lead was over two seconds as Thomas and Kalib Henry battled for second. A caution with just three laps to go allowed Kalib Henry to shoot to the outside of Thomas on the restart and grab second and immediately closed on Cap Henry. Kalib took a couple of peaks to Cap’s outside but good not get the pass as Cap took the checkers over Kalib Henry, Thomas, Naida and Bryce Lucius.

In the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints Tyler Shullick looked headed to his second career Fremont Speedway win, but Bryan Sebetto had other plans. Sebetto was the only car in the top five to go to the top of the track and following a caution on lap 18, raced side by side with Shullick until taking the lead with just five laps to go. Sebetto earned his third win of the year at Fremont and his 31st career victory at the track over Shullick, Jimmy McGrath, Dustin Dinan and Jamie Miller.

“Nobody was really running the top…Dustin was early in the race but he wasn’t running it as hard. That was kind of my game plan going in was to run the top in one and two and go where ever I had to go in three and four. I can’t say enough about Bobby Clark and Tony Myers and Josh Wagner and my wife Rian and Kurt Level,” said Clark beside his Coastal Cabinet and Flooring, Fremont Fence, Shelluke’s Bar, Level Performance, Level Utilities, Nagy Equipment, Dockside Barbershop, Riehl Custom Fabrication, Cutting Edge, Schade, BSE, Overwatch Precision, BRS, Race Ready, Recker Team Howard Hanna Real Estate backed #8.

Fremont Speedway Presented by FriendShip Kitchen will be back in action Saturday, June 27 with the Ohio Valley Late Model Dirt Series, the $5,000 to win 305 sprints and dirt trucks in action.

Keep up to date with Fremont Speedway by going to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter at https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway or follow on My Race Pass at www.myracepass.com.

About Fremont Speedway

Known as “The Track That Action Built,” Fremont Speedway has been a staple of the Sandusky County Fairgrounds for decades. Offering thrilling dirt track racing featuring 410 sprints, 305 sprints, and dirt trucks, it remains one of the premier motorsports destinations in the Midwest.

About FriendShip Kitchen

FriendShip Kitchen is an Ohio-based, employee-owned convenience and food service retailer. With locations across the coast of Lake Erie and central Ohio, they are famous for their FriendShip Chicken, “Ohio’s Tastiest Chicken” and friendly hosts. Living by the motto “All yours, Ohio!”, FriendShip is dedicated to serving the local communities that support them.

About Autokiniton – https://www.autokiniton.com

Autokiniton, located on St. Rt. 269 south, Bellevue, boasts an advanced facility with over 200 skilled employees. For 30 years, they’ve meticulously crafted truck frames for major automakers like Ford. Autokiniton provides value-driven, sustainable automotive components and assembly solutions for the leading North American supplier of Ford F-150 truck frames! They offer a rewarding compensation and benefits package along with an opportunity to grow within a stable environment that’s building a better foundation for every vehicle on the road.

About Murphy Tractor and Equipment – www.murphytractor.com

Need dependable construction and heavy-duty equipment in Ohio? Murphy Tractor & Equipment has you covered. With 10 Ohio locations, Murphy Tractor proudly offers a wide selection of John Deere construction and forestry machinery. From powerful excavators and wheel loaders to compact construction equipment for every jobsite need. Are you buying or renting? Murphy Tractor has a trusted sales team ready to help. Whether you need expert service, parts and support or the latest precision technology solutions, Murphy Tractor has a knowledgeable support team to keep you leaping forward. For quality equipment, trusted service, and the support you deserve, choose Murphy Tractor & Equipment to keep you running.

For more information, visit www.allstarsprintcar.com or follow the NAPA Auto Parts All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Valvoline on Facebook, X and TikTok.

About the All Star Circuit of Champions

Established in 1970, the All Star Circuit of Champions quickly became a defining force in regional winged sprint car racing. Known for spotlighting both legendary names and emerging talent, the series built its reputation through marquee events like Ohio Sprint Speedweek. More than five decades later, it continues to blend tradition with innovation, keeping grassroots racing alive across the five-state Midwest region. For more information, visit www.allstarsprintcar.com.

About Overwatch Precision

Overwatch Precision is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance firearm components, specializing in flat-faced Glock triggers, weapon accessories, and precision-engineered gun parts for discerning users. With a commitment to thoughtful, purposeful design, Overwatch Precision pushes the limits of innovation, ensuring that every product meets the highest standards of functionality and reliability. For more information, visit overwatchprecision.com.

About Kistler Engines & Racing Products

After 15 years of building engines, Kistler Racing Products opened in 2008. Kistler Racing Products provides a wide array of high-quality, dependable, and race-winning capable parts, most in stock. Kistler Engines & Racing Products is the only comprehensive shop for dirt sprints in the country, offering everything from A to Z – Axels to Zeus buttons and Arai Helmets to Zemco – if you need it, Kistler’s has it. For more information, visit www.kistlerracing.com.

About Napa Auto Parts

NAPA Auto Parts is a leading automotive parts retailer, supplying high-quality replacement parts, accessories, and service items across North America. Established in 1925, NAPA has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both professional mechanics and everyday drivers. With a network of over 6,000 stores, NAPA ensures that customers have access to the right parts, right when they need them. For more information, visit www.napaonline.com.

About Valvoline

Valvoline is a global leader in automotive and industrial solutions, specializing in high-performance lubricants, motor oils, and vehicle maintenance services. Established in 1866, Valvoline pioneered the world’s first branded motor oil and continues to drive innovation in engine protection and performance. With a presence in over 140 countries, Valvoline is committed to powering the future of mobility, supporting electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles with cutting-edge solutions. For more information, visit www.valvoline.com.

Fremont Speedway

Friday, June 19, 2026

410 Sprints – All Star Circuit of Champions

NAPA Auto Parts A Feature (35 Laps): 1. 33W-Cap Henry[7]; 2. 101-Kalib Henry[4]; 3. 49X-Cale Thomas[1]; 4. 11N-Darin Naida[5]; 5. 27H-Bryce Lucius[6]; 6. 45-Tim Shaffer[2]; 7. 66-Ryan Newton[3]; 8. 09-Craig Mintz[8]; 9. 15K-Creed Kemenah[10]; 10. 48-Danny Dietrich[21]; 11. 28N-Trey Jacobs[16]; 12. 1-Nate Dussel[17]; 13. 14-Zane DeVault[9]; 14. 5AU-Brock Hallett[13]; 15. 15C-Chris Andrews[18]; 16. 44-Aiden Price[14]; 17. 29-Logan McCandless[15]; 18. 71-Scott Bogucki[12]; 19. 20B-Cody Bova[24]; 20. 97-Zach Hampton[25]; 21. 19-TJ Michael[22]; 22. AU55-Parker Scott[23]; 23. 47-Todd King[26]; 24. 16-Gauge Garcia[19]; 25. 25R-Jordan Ryan[11]; 26. 3-DJ Foos[20]

Tub OTowels B Feature (12 Laps): 1. 48-Danny Dietrich[1]; 2. 19-TJ Michael[2]; 3. AU55-Parker Scott[6]; 4. 20B-Cody Bova[12]; 5. 7M-Brandon Moore[9]; 6. 5E-Bobby Elliott[16]; 7. 5P-Gavan Boschele[10]; 8. 47-Todd King[20]; 9. 35-Stuart Brubaker[4]; 10. 98-Ricky Peterson[7]; 11. 3V-Chris Verda[18]; 12. 98H-Ky Harper[3]; 13. 5T-Travis Philo[5]; 14. 38-Leyton Wagner[11]; 15. 97-Zach Hampton[13]; 16. 75-Jerry Dahms[15]; 17. 5-Kody Brewer[17]; 18. 8T-Tanner Tecco[19]; 19. (DNS) X-Mike Keegan; 20. (DNS) 29Z-Zeth Sabo

Level Utilities Dash (6 Laps): 1. 49X-Cale Thomas[2]; 2. 45-Tim Shaffer[1]; 3. 66-Ryan Newton[4]; 4. 101-Kalib Henry[3]; 5. 11N-Darin Naida[5]; 6. 27H-Bryce Lucius[7]; 7. 33W-Cap Henry[6]; 8. 09-Craig Mintz[8]

Premier Planning Services Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 27H-Bryce Lucius[1]; 2. 11N-Darin Naida[3]; 3. 101-Kalib Henry[4]; 4. 44-Aiden Price[2]; 5. 1-Nate Dussel[5]; 6. 48-Danny Dietrich[7]; 7. 5T-Travis Philo[6]; 8. 97-Zach Hampton[9]; 9. 5E-Bobby Elliott[8]; 10. 8T-Tanner Tecco[10]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 66-Ryan Newton[2]; 2. 71-Scott Bogucki[1]; 3. 45-Tim Shaffer[4]; 4. 5AU-Brock Hallett[3]; 5. 16-Gauge Garcia[8]; 6. 35-Stuart Brubaker[7]; 7. 98H-Ky Harper[5]; 8. 7M-Brandon Moore[6]; 9. 5-Kody Brewer[10]; 10. 3V-Chris Verda[9]

Adaptive One Calipers Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 33W-Cap Henry[4]; 2. 14-Zane DeVault[2]; 3. 25R-Jordan Ryan[3]; 4. 29-Logan McCandless[1]; 5. 15C-Chris Andrews[7]; 6. 98-Ricky Peterson[9]; 7. AU55-Parker Scott[6]; 8. 20B-Cody Bova[8]; 9. 5P-Gavan Boschele[5]; 10. 47-Todd King[10]

Bazell Race Fuels Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 15K-Creed Kemenah[1]; 2. 49X-Cale Thomas[3]; 3. 09-Craig Mintz[4]; 4. 28N-Trey Jacobs[7]; 5. 3-DJ Foos[8]; 6. 19-TJ Michael[6]; 7. 38-Leyton Wagner[10]; 8. 75-Jerry Dahms[9]; 9. X-Mike Keegan[2]; 10. 29Z-Zeth Sabo[5]

Capitol Custom Trailers Qualifying – Flight A (2 Laps): 1. 101-Kalib Henry, 12.422[1]; 2. 45-Tim Shaffer, 12.545[4]; 3. 11N-Darin Naida, 12.583[7]; 4. 5AU-Brock Hallett, 12.636[2]; 5. 44-Aiden Price, 12.711[3]; 6. 66-Ryan Newton, 12.844[10]; 7. 27H-Bryce Lucius, 12.912[20]; 8. 71-Scott Bogucki, 12.913[8]; 9. 1-Nate Dussel, 12.950[16]; 10. 98H-Ky Harper, 12.954[11]; 11. 5T-Travis Philo, 12.971[6]; 12. 7M-Brandon Moore, 13.034[12]; 13. 48-Danny Dietrich, 13.034[18]; 14. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.065[19]; 15. 5E-Bobby Elliott, 13.078[14]; 16. 16-Gauge Garcia, 13.111[5]; 17. 97-Zach Hampton, 13.137[17]; 18. 3V-Chris Verda, 13.217[9]; 19. 8T-Tanner Tecco, 13.350[15]; 20. 5-Kody Brewer, 13.350[13]

Capitol Custom Trailers Qualifying – Flight B (2 Laps): 1. 33W-Cap Henry, 13.055[10]; 2. 09-Craig Mintz, 13.077[2]; 3. 25R-Jordan Ryan, 13.122[19]; 4. 49X-Cale Thomas, 13.235[4]; 5. 14-Zane DeVault, 13.240[13]; 6. X-Mike Keegan, 13.256[6]; 7. 29-Logan McCandless, 13.376[18]; 8. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 13.405[12]; 9. 5P-Gavan Boschele, 13.418[8]; 10. 29Z-Zeth Sabo, 13.478[9]; 11. AU55-Parker Scott, 13.483[3]; 12. 19-TJ Michael, 13.492[20]; 13. 15C-Chris Andrews, 13.519[17]; 14. 28N-Trey Jacobs, 13.687[7]; 15. 20B-Cody Bova, 13.724[11]; 16. 3-DJ Foos, 13.743[14]; 17. 98-Ricky Peterson, 13.752[16]; 18. 75-Jerry Dahms, 14.148[5]; 19. 47-Todd King, 59.998[1]; 20. 38-Leyton Wagner, 59.999[15]

305 Sprints – Fremont Federal Credit Union

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 8-Bryan Sebetto[6]; 2. 61-Tyler Shullick[4]; 3. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath[5]; 4. 6-Dustin Dinan[2]; 5. 26-Jamie Miller[7]; 6. 19R-Steve Rando[8]; 7. 14T-Matt Foos[9]; 8. 36JR-JJ Henes[10]; 9. 9R-Logan Riehl[13]; 10. 26S-Lee Sommers[14]; 11. 28-Shawn Valenti[3]; 12. 49I-John Ivy[11]; 13. X15-Kasey Ziebold[16]; 14. 13S-Drew Siferd[24]; 15. 0-Bradley Bateson[12]; 16. 3M-Logan Mongeau[15]; 17. 36-Seth Schneider[17]; 18. 63-Randy Ruble[22]; 19. 4M-Blayne Keckler[21]; 20. 39M-Madden Merrill[23]; 21. 09-Daniel Hoffman[20]; 22. 8K-Zach Kramer[19]; 23. 2-Brenden Torok[1]; 24. 1W-Paul Weaver[18]

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 4M-Blayne Keckler[2]; 2. 63-Randy Ruble[3]; 3. 39M-Madden Merrill[5]; 4. 13S-Drew Siferd[4]; 5. 98-Dave Hoppes[7]; 6. 37-Keith Whaley[13]; 7. 24-Andrea Weaver[11]; 8. 25-Chris Pifher[12]; 9. 39T-Trevor St Clair[8]; 10. 55-Brice Sleek[10]; 11. 11-Brayden Harrison[6]; 12. (DNS) 5N-Levi Nickles; 13. (DNS) 21S-Benji Siferd

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 49I-John Ivy[1]; 2. 8-Bryan Sebetto[4]; 3. 28-Shawn Valenti[3]; 4. 0-Bradley Bateson[2]; 5. 1W-Paul Weaver[5]; 6. 13S-Drew Siferd[7]; 7. 39T-Trevor St Clair[8]; 8. 37-Keith Whaley[9]; 9. 11-Brayden Harrison[6]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 26S-Lee Sommers[1]; 2. 14T-Matt Foos[2]; 3. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath[4]; 4. 2-Brenden Torok[3]; 5. 8K-Zach Kramer[5]; 6. 4M-Blayne Keckler[6]; 7. 39M-Madden Merrill[7]; 8. 24-Andrea Weaver[8]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 19R-Steve Rando[2]; 2. X15-Kasey Ziebold[1]; 3. 36-Seth Schneider[5]; 4. 61-Tyler Shullick[4]; 5. 36JR-JJ Henes[3]; 6. 63-Randy Ruble[6]; 7. 55-Brice Sleek[8]; 8. 5N-Levi Nickles[7]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 3M-Logan Mongeau[1]; 2. 9R-Logan Riehl[2]; 3. 26-Jamie Miller[3]; 4. 09-Daniel Hoffman[6]; 5. 6-Dustin Dinan[4]; 6. 21S-Benji Siferd[5]; 7. 98-Dave Hoppes[7]; 8. 25-Chris Pifher[8]

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 8-Bryan Sebetto, 13.859[10]; 2. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath, 14.099[12]; 3. 61-Tyler Shullick, 14.108[16]; 4. 6-Dustin Dinan, 14.253[26]; 5. 28-Shawn Valenti, 14.262[8]; 6. 2-Brenden Torok, 14.275[9]; 7. 36JR-JJ Henes, 14.291[30]; 8. 26-Jamie Miller, 14.368[24]; 9. 0-Bradley Bateson, 14.387[3]; 10. 14T-Matt Foos, 14.399[1]; 11. 19R-Steve Rando, 14.419[32]; 12. 9R-Logan Riehl, 14.474[17]; 13. 49I-John Ivy, 14.485[19]; 14. 26S-Lee Sommers, 14.557[27]; 15. X15-Kasey Ziebold, 14.576[31]; 16. 3M-Logan Mongeau, 14.599[11]; 17. 1W-Paul Weaver, 14.638[29]; 18. 8K-Zach Kramer, 14.689[14]; 19. 36-Seth Schneider, 14.726[15]; 20. 21S-Benji Siferd, 14.741[2]; 21. 11-Brayden Harrison, 14.746[20]; 22. 4M-Blayne Keckler, 14.754[13]; 23. 63-Randy Ruble, 14.794[4]; 24. 09-Daniel Hoffman, 14.838[25]; 25. 13S-Drew Siferd, 14.933[18]; 26. 39M-Madden Merrill, 14.940[28]; 27. 5N-Levi Nickles, 15.115[5]; 28. 98-Dave Hoppes, 15.132[7]; 29. 39T-Trevor St Clair, 15.219[22]; 30. 24-Andrea Weaver, 15.886[33]; 31. 55-Brice Sleek, 15.914[21]; 32. 25-Chris Pifher, 16.957[23]; 33. 37-Keith Whaley, 59.999[6]