T.J.’s Takeaways from a Drama Filled Night at I-96

Armitage, who has put in several standout performances this year in National events and was leading the IRA point standings going into Friday night at I-96 Speedway, was already under duress with issues with two engines recently. Armitage’s team drove from Illinois to Knoxville, Iowa to borrow an engine for the Michigan swing with IRA on Thursday night and scrambled up to Michigan.

Armitage’s recent string of bad luck continued in the Great Lakes State when the loaner engine smoked and stopped running during his heat race event. Rather than risk hurting an engine that was not theirs, Armitage was forced to not make the call for the A-Main and is now questionable to make Saturday’s show at Butler Motor Speedway.

Logan Julien, who had a perfect night before Saturday’s A-Main by setting fast time in qualifying, winning his heat race, and winning the dash. Julien looked poised to complete the sweep until dropping back to third position during the second half of the 25-lap main event and allowed Armitage to hold the point lead by 11 markers over Julien.

As of early Saturday morning, there is a possibility that Armitage might have an engine lined up to use at Butler Motor Speedway on Saturday but was not confirmed. How the points shake out after Saturday’s event at Butler will be the big story after the IRA’s weekend in Michigan.