Big Game Motorsports and Gravel Bank Largest Payday in World of Outlaws History by Winning BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals

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BRANDON, S.D. (June 22, 2026) – Big Game Motorsports driver David Gravel reached new heights last weekend when he captured the 5th annual BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals at Huset’s Speedway.

The $300,000-to-win crown jewel provided the biggest payday in World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series history and it was Gravel’s fifth career six-figure payday, which is tied for second most in the storied history of the sport.

“Being a two-time High Bank Nationals champ is cool with the event only being around five years,” he said. “What a way to boost us to the top of the earnings list and we have a lot of fun stuff coming up (this summer). We have an opportunity to do some awesome things. There’s a lot of tracks we like coming up so we have a lot to look forward to.”

The week at Huset’s Speedway was a work in progress for Gravel, who improved his feature result each night during the four-day spectacle. He rebounded from a crash last Wednesday to place 13th in the feature before maneuvering from 10th to sixth place on Thursday during the $150,000-to-win Hefty Seed Huset’s Hustle.

“The first night, not that anything went severally wrong, but we didn’t qualify the best,” he said. “Going four to two in the heat race was good. We were in a three-way tie for fourth in points, which fourth gets you in the feature redraw. But we lost the tiebreaker so we started 12th. If we qualified one spot better and went fourth to second in the heat race we were in the redraw and potentially starting up front. In the feature, there was a pileup in front of me. I had nowhere to go, got into the back of Donny Schatz and spun around. We fought and clawed to get back toward where we started, which I thought was pretty good.

“On Thursday, I got over the cushion and fell to fourth in the heat race. We got back to second, which was a good rebound. We started 10th in the feature and ran sixth. I felt good there.

“Then on Friday, we were hitting on all cylinders, going quick time and we were able to gain one spot in the heat race to secure a spot in the feature redraw. We pulled the No. 8 and came back with a respectable finish to be third in points.”

Gravel’s fourth-place finish in Friday’s BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals preliminary night placed him on the pole of a heat race on Saturday. Starting next to him was two-time defending event champion Michael “Buddy” Kofoid, who had recently set a World of Outlaws record with five straight feature wins at Huset’s Speedway.

“That was a stressful 12 hours,” Gravel said. “It was awesome to get the job done in the heat race and get us in the King of the Hill by winning. We shine in qualifying so we were able to take advantage to get on the pole for the feature.”

Gravel won the Unique Movers King of the Hill to garner the pole position for Saturday’s 40-lap main event.

“I was really good around the bottom the first 20 laps,” he said. “Once the first caution came out, the track changed and I moved to the top in a hurry. I made a couple of right moves to get to the top without getting passed. I didn’t feel that great on the top, but on that open red Cody (Jacobs) worked on it some and we were better.”

Gravel led all 40 laps for the big win.

“I’ve got to thank Tod Quiring,” he said. “He puts so much money into this sport. What a night.”

The week was only show-up points for the World of Outlaws so Gravel continues to lead the championship standings by 82 points.

Next up is the Federated Auto Parts Independence Spectacular this Friday and Saturday at Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wis.

QUICK RESULTS –

June 17 – Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D. – Qualifying: 8; Heat race: 2 (4); Feature: 13 (12).

June 18 – Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D. – Heat race: 2 (2); Feature: 6 (10).

June 19 – Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D. – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 5 (6); Feature: 4 (8).

June 20 – Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D. – Heat race: 1 (1); Pole shuffle: 1 (3); Feature: 1 (1).

SEASON STATS –

33 races, 6 wins, 22 top fives, 28 top 10s, 31 top 15s, 31 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday at Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wis., for the Federated Auto Parts Independence Spectacular with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

BIG GAME MOTORSPORTS MEDIA LINKS –

X: https://x.com/BigGameMotorspt

DAVID GRAVEL MEDIA LINKS –

X: https://x.com/DavidGravel

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DavidGravelRacing

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/DavidGravel2

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/@DavidGravel

Website: http://www.shopDGR.com

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is home to the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals, which runs June 17-20 and features two six-figure payouts that week. The dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D., hosts a variety of events from Mother’s Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee national events and a strong Sunday Night weekly program. Check out the complete schedule and get more information about Huset’s Speedway at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com.

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from June through September, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and more. For the full 2026 racing schedule and more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com.

2026 EVENT TICKET LINK –

To purchase tickets for events at either Huset’s Speedway or at Jackson Motorplex, visit http://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

OFFICIAL MERCHANDISE –

Check out all of the newest Huset’s Speedway merchandise at http://www.ShopHusets.com.