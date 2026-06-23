Jackson Motorplex Hosting Four Divisions of Race Cars Thursday

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (June 22, 2026) – Round 2 of the Heiman Fire Equipment Mayhem Summer Series is this Thursday at Jackson Motorplex.

Finke Excavation Night presented by Fox Lake Event Center showcases the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars and the MedStar Midwest Sprint Touring Series RaceSavers, Late Model Street Stocks, USRA Hobby Stocks and USRA Stock Cars.

Nick Barger (Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars), Cory Yeigh (Late Model Street Stocks), Parker Anderson (USRA Hobby Stocks) and Jordan Rogotzke (USRA Stock Cars) were victorious earlier this month during the opening round of the Heiman Fire Equipment Mayhem Summer Series. Therefore, all four are atop the championship standings.

Brandon Bosma and Lee Goos Jr. are tied for the MedStar Midwest Sprint Touring Series RaceSavers points lead with Barger five points back.

The main gates open at 5 p.m. with hot laps at 7:15 p.m.

Adult tickets are $23 at the gate or $18 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10 at the gate or $8 in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

UP NEXT –

Thursday for Finke Excavating Night presented by Fox Lake Event Center of the Heiman Fire Equipment Mayhem Summer Series featuring the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars and MedStar Midwest Sprint Touring Series RaceSavers, Late Model Street Stocks, USRA Hobby Stocks and USRA Stock Cars

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com

X: http://www.twitter.com/JacksonMotorplx

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/JacksonMotorplex

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jacksonmotorplex/

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from June through September, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and more. For the full 2026 racing schedule and more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com.