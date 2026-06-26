Goos Jr., Zebell, Krohn and Vander Weide Garner Jackson Motorplex Wins During Finke Excavating Night Presented by Fox Lake Event Center

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (June 25, 2026) – Lee Goos Jr., J.J. Zebell, Landon Krohn and Levi Vander Weide recorded victories on Thursday at Jackson Motorplex during Finke Excavating Night presented by Fox Lake Event Center, which marked the second round of the Heiman Fire Equipment Mayhem Summer Series.

Goos Jr. topped a thriller in the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars and MedStar Midwest Sprint Touring Series RaceSavers main event as he charged from 12th to earn his fourth career triumph at the track.

“That was a lot of fun,” he said. “I kept working the bottom, working the bottom until I finally found something and I was being super patient. Honestly, I didn’t know I won. It was kinda cool when they came across the radio and said 17 won. That was badass. I love this track. It’s a great facility Tod (Quiring) has here.”

The battle for the top spot was intense throughout with Goos Jr. making the race-winning pass with four circuits remaining.

Andrew Sullivan, Dylan Waxdahl, Jake Greenwood and Aydin Lloyd rounded out the top five, respectively.

Braden Ockenga, Lloyd, Greenwood and Waxdahl posted heat race wins with Jeremy Schultz capturing the B Main.

Zebell held off Tim Dann during a non-stop, 15-lap Late Model Street Stocks main event with the margin of victory at 0.306 seconds.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been in Victory Lane so I don’t know what to say,” he said after his first-ever win at Jackson Motorplex. “It’s very rewarding. I’m getting old. These wins are getting harder and harder to get.”

Cory Yeigh garnered a third-place result with Ron Howe finishing fourth and Paul Lebahn fifth.

Yeigh and Dann delivered heat race triumphs.

Krohn led the distance of the non-stop, 15-lap USRA Hobby Stocks main event, perfectly hitting the bottom groove lap by lap to win by 0.553 seconds. It was his first triumph at the track.

“If anyone knows the way I race, I don’t like feeding on the bottom,” he said. “You can’t make a mistake. I think I felt (Dustin Gulbrandson) there once. I just wasn’t going to give it up. I just did what I needed to.”

Gulbrandson, who nearly pulled even at one point and was within striking distance throughout the feature, finished second. Jeremy Wegner placed third with Parker Anderson fourth and Johnathon Hynes fifth.

Josh Bradley and Wegner were the heat race winners.

Vander Weide took over the top spot on Lap 6 to capture his first career victory at Jackson Motorplex during the 15-lap USRA Stock Cars main event, winning by 0.601 seconds.

“This is incredible,” he said. “I’ve struggled all year. I’ve been in the shop every day trying to figure this thing out. I guess I got it right. I enjoyed this one. Finally, that’s the car I remember from last year on a rail and had so much drive off.”

Chance Larson paced the field for the first five laps before Vander Weide got underneath him with the race-winning pass a third of the way through the featire. Gavin Bussinger was the third-place finisher with Luke Sathoff ending fourth and Colby Klaassen fifth.

Klaassen and Bussinger posted heat race wins.

Jackson Motorplex features an all-sprint car show next Thursday, July 2, for the Wieskus Memorial presented by SW Broadband. The Cressman Sanitation Midwest 410 Sprint Touring Series as well as the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars and MedStar Midwest Sprint Touring Series will be in action.

FINKE EXCAVATING NIGHT PRESENTED BY FOX LAKE EVENT CENTER RESULTS AT JACKSON MOTORPLEX (June 25, 2026) –

MedStar Midwest Sprint Touring Series RaceSavers/

Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 17-Lee Goos Jr (12); 2. 91-Andrew Sullivan (3); 3. X-Dylan Waxdahl (2); 4. 43-Jake Greenwood (4); 5. 23L-Aydin Lloyd (5); 6. 10-Trevor Serbus (11); 7. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (1); 8. 23-Brandon Bosma (6); 9. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (15); 10. 56-Bill Johnson (14); 11. 30-Matt Johnson (7); 12. 12L-John Lambertz (10); 13. 14-Nick Barger (9); 14. 07-Owen Carlson (20); 15. 33S-Jeremy Schultz (17); 16. 28B-Braden Ockenga (8); 17. 11-Karter Heiskell (13); 18. 3D-Dan Griep (16); 19. (DNF) 5-Javen Ostermann (18); 20. (DNF) 18-Corbin Erickson (19).

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 33S-Jeremy Schultz (3); 2. 5-Javen Ostermann (1); 3. 18-Corbin Erickson (2); 4. 07-Owen Carlson (6); 5. 96-Blaine Stegenga (8); 6. 4S-Mike Stien (5); 7. 3B-Blake Ballenger (4); 8. 28G-Gracyn Masur (7); 9. 62J-Jay Masur (9); 10. (DNS) 4-Gavin Gregory; 11. (DNS) 46-Jackson Geragi; 12. (DNS) 9A-Hunter Hanson.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 28B-Braden Ockenga (1); 2. 6B-Bayley Ballenger (3); 3. 91-Andrew Sullivan (6); 4. 11-Karter Heiskell (5); 5. 3D-Dan Griep (7); 6. (DNF) 46-Jackson Geragi (2); 7. (DNF) 9A-Hunter Hanson (4).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 23L-Aydin Lloyd (1); 2. 23-Brandon Bosma (6); 3. 10-Trevor Serbus (4); 4. 56-Bill Johnson (5); 5. 4S-Mike Stien (2); 6. 33S-Jeremy Schultz (7); 7. 96-Blaine Stegenga (3).

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 43-Jake Greenwood (1); 2. 14-Nick Barger (2); 3. 17-Lee Goos Jr (4); 4. 13MJ-Brandon Halverson (5); 5. 5-Javen Ostermann (6); 6. 3B-Blake Ballenger (7); 7. 62J-Jay Masur (3).

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. X-Dylan Waxdahl (3); 2. 12L-John Lambertz (1); 3. 30-Matt Johnson (6); 4. 4-Gavin Gregory (2); 5. 18-Corbin Erickson (4); 6. 07-Owen Carlson (5); 7. 28G-Gracyn Masur (7).

Late Model Street Stocks

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 29Z-JJ Zebell (3); 2. 40-Tim Dann (2); 3. 64-Cory Yeigh (7); 4. 21-Ron Howe (1); 5. 53-Paul Lebahn (5); 6. 2-Chris Ellingson (8); 7. 12-Mike Chaney (4); 8. 1X-Aaron Foote (10); 9. 54-Dustin Gulbrandson (6); 10. 86-Tracy Halouska (12); 11. 99-Ryan DeBoer (9); 12. 9-Kyle DeBoer (11); 13. 16-Jonathan Taylor (13); 14. (DNS) 3M-Brett Martin.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 64-Cory Yeigh (6); 2. 2-Chris Ellingson (4); 3. 54-Dustin Gulbrandson (7); 4. 29Z-JJ Zebell (5); 5. 99-Ryan DeBoer (3); 6. 9-Kyle DeBoer (1); 7. 16-Jonathan Taylor (2).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 40-Tim Dann (2); 2. 21-Ron Howe (1); 3. 53-Paul Lebahn (3); 4. 12-Mike Chaney (5); 5. 1X-Aaron Foote (4); 6. 86-Tracy Halouska (6); 7. (DNS) 3M-Brett Martin.

USRA Hobby Stocks

A Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 18K-Landon Krohn (3); 2. 6-Dustin Gulbrandson (2); 3. 7JO-Jeremy Wegner (8); 4. 47P-Parker Anderson (6); 5. 57H-Johnathon Hynes (5); 6. 221-Logan Fitzpatrick (1); 7. 03-Payton Harazin (4); 8. 20B-Josh Bradley (7); 9. 69-Roger Krebs (15); 10. 27-Branden Schaer (12); 11. 61N-Nick Brady (9); 12. 40-Chase Overgaard (10); 13. 10-Blake Schneekloth (11); 14. 42-Travis Dann (14); 15. 19C-Cameron Jurrens (13); 16. (DNF) 25L-Taylor Lambrecht (16); 17. (DNS) 19L-Lily Jurrens.

Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 20B-Josh Bradley (1); 2. 18K-Landon Krohn (4); 3. 57H-Johnathon Hynes (3); 4. 03-Payton Harazin (7); 5. 61N-Nick Brady (5); 6. 10-Blake Schneekloth (8); 7. 19C-Cameron Jurrens (6); 8. 69-Roger Krebs (2); 9. (DNS) 19L-Lily Jurrens.

Heat 2 (6 Laps): 1. 7JO-Jeremy Wegner (2); 2. 6-Dustin Gulbrandson (3); 3. 47P-Parker Anderson (6); 4. 221-Logan Fitzpatrick (4); 5. 40-Chase Overgaard (1); 6. 27-Branden Schaer (8); 7. 42-Travis Dann (7); 8. 25L-Taylor Lambrecht (5).

USRA Stock Cars

A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 6-Levi Vander Weide (3); 2. 95-Chance Larson (1); 3. 01G-Gavin Bussinger (6); 4. 5-Luke Sathoff (5); 5. 34K-Colby Klaassen (4); 6. 18X-Daniel Eckblad (8); 7. 0C-Charlie Rustman (9); 8. 75-Randy Klein (10); 9. 7I-Andrew Inman (11); 10. 76-Ben Petersen (14); 11. 13-Cade Lehr (2); 12. 81-Tanner Vanden Top (13); 13. (DNF) F1-Levi Feltman (7); 14. (DNF) 22-Malayna Johnson (12); 15. (DNF) 11N-Nathan Roiger (16); 16. (DNS) XX-Jordan Rogotzke; 17. (DNS) 153-Robert Palmentera.

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 34K-Colby Klaassen (3); 2. 95-Chance Larson (5); 3. F1-Levi Feltman (2); 4. 13-Cade Lehr (4); 5. 0C-Charlie Rustman (1); 6. 7I-Andrew Inman (6); 7. 81-Tanner Vanden Top (7); 8. 76-Ben Petersen (9); 9. (DNF) 11N-Nathan Roiger (8).

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 01G-Gavin Bussinger (3); 2. 18X-Daniel Eckblad (2); 3. 5-Luke Sathoff (5); 4. 6-Levi Vander Weide (1); 5. 75-Randy Klein (6); 6. 22-Malayna Johnson (8); 7. (DNF) XX-Jordan Rogotzke (4); 8. (DNF) 153-Robert Palmentera (7).

UP NEXT –

Thursday for the Wieskus Memorial presented by SW Broadband featuring the Cressman Sanitation Midwest 410 Sprint Touring Series as well as the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars and MedStar Midwest Sprint Touring Series

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com

X: http://www.twitter.com/JacksonMotorplx

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/JacksonMotorplex

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jacksonmotorplex/

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from June through September, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and more. For the full 2026 racing schedule and more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com.