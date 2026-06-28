Ryder McCutcheon Masters Lucas Oil Speedway for First POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint Victory

From POWRi

Wheatland, MO. (6/27/26) – Ryder McCutcheon claimed Round Two of the Road to the Hockett in dramatic fashion Saturday night at Lucas Oil Speedway, making the winning pass with less than half a lap remaining to earn his first career POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League feature victory.

A strong field of twenty-three entries signed in for competition, with Scotty Milan setting Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying Quick Time at 13.311 seconds. Heat race victories went to Gage Montgomery, Roger Crockett, and Landon Crawley.

High-point qualifier Xavier Doney and Ryder McCutcheon led the field to green, with Doney taking command at the drop of the flag. McCutcheon settled into second while Kyle Bellm, Landon Crawley, and Gage Montgomery rounded out the early top five.

Doney appeared to have the field covered throughout much of the twenty-five-lap feature, expertly navigating traffic while the battle behind him intensified. As the laps wound down, McCutcheon continued to chip away at the advantage before making his move on the final circuit.

Capitalizing on a late-race opportunity, McCutcheon surged to the lead in the closing corners to secure his first career POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League feature victory in thrilling fashion.

“Man, this was a fun race. The car was on a rail tonight. Fastest I think the car has ever been. The starts tonight were tricky, but the final one really made the race for us,” said Ryder McCutcheon in Victory Lane. “I’m so blessed to have such a great team behind me that allows this to happen.”

Gage Montgomery raced to a strong second-place finish, while Xavier Doney, after leading the opening twenty-four laps before running out of fuel on the final circuit, completed the podium. Dylan Bloomfield finished fourth, with Roger Crockett rounding out the top five.

The POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League now turns its attention to the next championship battle as the 2026 season continues.

Lucas Oil Speedway | POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints | 6/27/26 | Full Results:

Big R Stores Quick Qualifying Time: 97-Scotty Milan(13.311)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 79-Gage Montgomery

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 11-Roger Crockett

MVT Services Heat Race 3 Winner: 12X-Landon Crawley

Start2Finish TV High Point Qualifier: 74-Xavier Doney

Hoosier Racing Tire Hard Charger: 74N-Natalie Doney(+11)

Honest Abe Roofing Feature Winner: 5-Ryder McCutcheon

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602424.

Honest Abe Roofing A-Feature (25 Laps): 1. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[2]; 2. 79X-Gage Montgomery[3]; 3. 74-Xavier Doney[1]; 4. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield[6]; 5. 11-Roger Crockett[7]; 6. 19-Kaleb Johnson[11]; 7. 51B-Joe B Miller[15]; 8. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[18]; 9. 98P-Miles Paulus[14]; 10. B8-John Barnard[12]; 11. 75-Tyler Blank[13]; 12. 74N-Natalie Doney[23]; 13. 1-Sean McClelland[9]; 14. 5B-Kory Bales[20]; 15. 3H-Chris Solomon[16]; 16. 14-Landon Muehlberger[21]; 17. 1JR-Steven Russell[17]; 18. 12X-Landon Crawley[5]; 19. A7-Paul Solomon[22]; 20. 21D-Kyle Bellm[8]; 21. 97-Scotty Milan[4]; 22. 9S-Kyle Clark[10]; 23. 01-Kameron Key[19]

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 79X-Gage Montgomery[2]; 2. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield[5]; 3. 97-Scotty Milan[4]; 4. 19-Kaleb Johnson[1]; 5. 3H-Chris Solomon[7]; 6. 01-Kameron Key[8]; 7. 51B-Joe B Miller[3]; 8. (DNS) A7-Paul Solomon

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 11-Roger Crockett[1]; 2. 74-Xavier Doney[4]; 3. 21D-Kyle Bellm[3]; 4. 9S-Kyle Clark[6]; 5. 75-Tyler Blank[2]; 6. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[5]; 7. 5B-Kory Bales[7]; 8. (DNS) 74N-Natalie Doney

MVT Services Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 12X-Landon Crawley[2]; 2. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[4]; 3. 1-Sean McClelland[1]; 4. B8-John Barnard[5]; 5. 1JR-Steven Russell[6]; 6. 98P-Miles Paulus[3]; 7. 14-Landon Muehlberger[7]

Big R Stores Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 97-Scotty Milan, 13.312[14]; 2. 74-Xavier Doney, 13.314[19]; 3. 5-Ryder McCutcheon, 13.422[22]; 4. 51B-Joe B Miller, 13.446[1]; 5. 21D-Kyle Bellm, 13.478[21]; 6. 98P-Miles Paulus, 13.533[18]; 7. 79X-Gage Montgomery, 13.672[4]; 8. 75-Tyler Blank, 13.686[10]; 9. 12X-Landon Crawley, 13.687[20]; 10. 19-Kaleb Johnson, 13.740[5]; 11. 11-Roger Crockett, 13.762[9]; 12. 1-Sean McClelland, 13.774[8]; 13. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield, 13.871[12]; 14. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 13.874[11]; 15. B8-John Barnard, 13.889[13]; 16. A7-Paul Solomon, 13.990[16]; 17. 9S-Kyle Clark, 14.047[3]; 18. 1JR-Steven Russell, 14.118[6]; 19. 3H-Chris Solomon, 14.200[15]; 20. 5B-Kory Bales, 14.402[17]; 21. 14-Landon Muehlberger, 14.764[2]; 22. 01-Kameron Key, 15.434[23]; 23. 74N-Natalie Doney, 30.000[7]

All 2026 POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint events will be streamed LIVE on Start2Finish. For more information or to purchase an Xpress Pass, visit S2FTV.com.

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