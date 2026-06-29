BC39 ENTRY LIST RISES TO 67 ﻿FOR JUNE 30-JULY 1 USAC MIDGET RACES AT IMS

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (June 26, 2026)………The entry list has reached 67 USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets for the eighth running of the BC39 Presented by Avanti Windows & Doors on June 30 and July 1, 2026, at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

A pair of BC39 champions are entered for the event, including Cannon McIntosh (2024-2025) as well as Justin Grant (2023) who will both be chasing after the $20,039 top prize on the IMS 1/5-mile dirt oval.

Kale Drake, a 2024 BC39 preliminary feature winner, is entered for the event as are USAC Triple Crown champions Logan Seavey and J.J. Yeley, plus 2024 USAC National Midget champion Daison Pursley and 2025 USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car champion Kyle Cummins.

The 2026 USAC Indiana Midget Week champion, Karter Sarff, is entered along with current USAC National Midget point leader Jakeb Boxell, and late model star Ricky Thornton Jr.

USAC national feature winners are in abundance throughout the field, including Kaylee Bryson, Kevin Thomas Jr., Mitchel Moles, Briggs Danner, Jake Swanson, Jacob Denney, Zach Daum, Gavin Miller, Hayden Reinbold, Zach Wigal, and Drake Edwards.

The field also currently contains 20 BC39 Rookies, competing for the award sponsored by Max Papis Innovations: Jake Swanson, Frank Flud, Alex Midkiff, Dodge Carlbert, Logan Julien, Wesley Smith, Jake Robinson, Tyler Watkins, Christian Miller, Wout Hoffmans, Drew Sherman, Adyn Schmidt, Kade Taylor, Tony Helton, Eric Heydenreich, Alex Sewell, Jason Tessier, Cameron Hagin, Hayden Wise and Bradley Fezard.

2026 BC39 Driver Registration Is Open

Driver registration is now open for the eighth running of the BC39 Presented by Avanti Windows & Doors at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on June 30-July 1, 2026.

Teams can file their entry for the event at https://usacracing.ticketspice.com/2026-bc39, where they may also purchase grandstand tickets, pit and parking passes for the event.

The deadline for early entry is Friday night, June 26. After that date, the price for entry increases.

The event on the quarter-mile dirt oval inside turn three at IMS will continue to honor late USAC champion and three-time Indianapolis 500 starter Bryan Clauson.

Past championship night winners of the BC39 include Brady Bacon (2018), Zeb Wise (2019), Kyle Larson (2021), Buddy Kofoid (2022), Justin Grant (2023), and Cannon McIntosh (2024 & 2025).

The BC39 officially gets underway on Monday, June 29, with team parking from 1-4pm Eastern followed by the Prelude to the BC39 party at 6pm at Prime 47 in downtown Indianapolis.

On track action begins at IMS with The Stoops Star Spangled Showdown on Tuesday, June 30, with a full program of events for the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship. Registration and the pit area open at 10am while the public gates open at 4pm. The drivers meeting / heat race draft is set for 5pm at the BMW Building with engine heat at 6pm and hot laps at 6:30pm followed by opening ceremonies at 7pm, and racing immediately, consisting of heat races, C-Main, Semi-Features, and concluding with a 30-lap feature event. After the feature, fans are invited onto the dirt track to talk with drivers and see the racecars up close.

Championship night of the BC39 on Wednesday, July 1, will consist of a full program for the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship. Registration and the pit area open at 10am while the public gates open at 4pm. A driver autograph session is slated for 4pm and a public drivers meeting will be held in the fan zone at 5pm, while engine heat is set to begin at 6pm with hot laps at 6:30pm. Opening ceremonies commence at 7pm with racing action immediately following featuring qualifying races, C-Mains, Semi-Features, and the 39-lap feature event, paying $20,039-to-win.

2026 BC39 PRESENTED BY AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS ENTRIES

(67 cars as of June 26, 2026)

Car Number / Driver Name / Entrant Name

05 (R) ALEX MIDKIFF/Belleville, IL (Tobias Midkiff)

1 ZACH WIGAL/Belpre, OH (Pat O’Dell)

1m (R) DODGE CARLBERT/Palmetto, FL (Shea Montgomery)

1R RICKY THORNTON JR./Chandler, AZ (Rossi-Petty Motorsports)

3G KYLE CUMMINS/Princeton, IN (Glenn Styres Racing)

3J J.J. YELEY/Phoenix, AZ (Rossi-Petty Motorsports)

3N (R) LOGAN JULIEN/Oconomowoc, WI (Pat O’Dell)

3p JUSTIN PECK/Monrovia, IN (Rossi-Petty Motorsports)

4 KALE DRAKE/Collinsville, OK (RMS Racing)

5 JOSH HODGE/Brownsburg, IN (Josh Hodge)

5D ZACH DAUM/Pocahontas, IL (Jeff Taylor)

5L MATT LUX/Manilla, IN (Lunsford-Lux Motorsports)

5p (R) WESLEY SMITH/Nixa, MO (Rossi-Petty Motorsports)

5u (R) JAKE ROBINSON/Perth, WAU (Trifecta Motorsports)

7T ADAM TAYLOR/Wheatfield, IN (Adam Taylor Motorsports)

7TX KYLE JONES/Kennedale, TX (Tim & Tammy Engler)

7u KARTER SARFF/Mason City, IL (Trifecta Motorsports)

7w (R) TYLER WATKINS/Marion, IN (Tyler Watkins)

8B JEFFREY ABBEY/Rhome, TX (Christian Miller)

8D MILES DOHERTY/Delmar, IA (Miles Doherty Racing)

8L COOPER MILLER/Graham, TX (Cooper Miller)

8XL (R) CHRISTIAN MILLER/Hudson Oaks, TX (Christian Miller)

11 KAYLEE BRYSON/Muskogee, OK (Abacus Racing)

14 KEVIN THOMAS JR./Cullman, AL (4 Kings Racing)

14J (R) WOUT HOFFMANS/Boxmeer, NB (Jody Rosenboom)

14K (R) JAKE SWANSON/Anaheim, CA (4 Kings Racing)

19 (R) DREW SHERMAN/Phoenix, AZ (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

19AZ HAYDEN REINBOLD/Gilbert, AZ (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

19J JOEL MYERS JR./Santa Rosa, CA (Hayward Motorsports)

19K RILEY KREISEL/Warsaw, MO (Ron Cox)

19m ETHAN MITCHELL/Mooresville, NC (Bundy Built Motorsports)

19T MITCHEL MOLES/Raisin City, CA (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

19x (R) ADYN SCHMIDT/Haubstadt, IN (Ron Cox)

20Q BRECKEN REESE/Canyon, TX (Jeff Reese)

20w CODY WEISENSEL/Sun Prairie, WI (Bill Burrington)

21K CORD KISTHARDT/Hershey, PA (Cord Kisthardt)

T21 (R) KADE TAYLOR/Kilgore, TX (Mounce-Stout Motorsports)

22H (R) TONY HELTON/Cloverdale, IN (Gray Motorsports)

23 DEVON DOBIE/Wapakoneta, OH (Dennis Dobie)

27 AUSTIN WOOD/Germantown, TN (Rick Horn)

32 (R) ERIC HEYDENREICH/Bloomsburg, PA (OMR-Rase Motorsports)

32A (R) ALEX SEWELL/Broken Arrow, OK (Jason Tessier)

32J (R) JASON TESSIER/Broken Arrow, OK (Jason Tessier)

33 (R) CAMERON HAGIN/Broken Arrow, OK (Cameron Hagin)

35s CHRIS HARTMAN/Boulder, CO (Josh Hodge)

36 JONATHAN BEASON/Broken Arrow, OK (Jody Rosenboom)

40D DRAKE EDWARDS/Peoria, AZ (Chase McDermand Racing)

40L MACK LEOPARD/Beavercreek, OH (Chase McDermand Racing)

40x BRIGGS DANNER/Allentown, PA (Chase McDermand Racing)

43 GUNNAR SETSER/Columbus, IN (Kevin Arnold)

45 BRADLEY COX/Black Forest, CO (Cappy Mason)

54 JAKEB BOXELL/Zanesville, IN (4 Kings Racing)

57 LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Abacus Racing)

63 CALE COONS/Greencastle, IN (Dooling Autosports-Curb-Agajanian)

67 JACOB DENNEY/Galloway, OH (Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

67K COLTON ROBINSON/Titusville, FL (Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

71K (W) CANNON MCINTOSH/Bixby, OK (Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

81 (R) FRANK FLUD/Pryor, OK (Jody Rosenboom)

81G RYLAN GRAY/Greenfield, IN (Gray Motorsports)

86 DAISON PURSLEY/Locust Grove, OK (CB Industries)

87 (W) JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (CB Industries)

89 STEVEN SNYDER JR./Rising Sun, MD (CB Industries)

94 (R) HAYDEN WISE/Huntersville, NC (Ninety-Four Racing)

97 GAVIN MILLER/Allentown, PA (Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

98K BRANDON CARR/Sheffield, UK (Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

99K ROBERT CARSON/Concord, CA (Robert Carson)

938 (R) BRADLEY FEZARD/Bonnerdale, AR (Vince Rosa)

(W) represents a BC39 Champion

(R) represents a BC39 Rookie