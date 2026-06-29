Big Payday and Bonuses on Tap Thursday at Jackson Motorplex During Wieskus Memorial Presented by SW Broadband

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (June 29, 2026) – Jackson Motorplex welcomes a pair of winged sprint car divisions this Thursday during the Wieskus Memorial presented by SW Broadband.

The Cressman Sanitation Midwest 410 Sprint Touring Series will duke it out during a $5,000-to-win show with the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars also in action.

Several bonuses are up for grabs throughout the MSTS program, including $1,000 that has been added to the dash. The winner will receive $500 with the second-place finisher netting $300 and the third-place finisher $200.

Jack Dover is the current Cressman Sanitation Midwest 410 Sprint Touring Series points leader with Koby Werkmeister 12 points back. Weston Olson is 14 points behind Dover with Andy Pake 24 points out of the top spot. Cole Vanderheiden rounds out the top five – one point behind Pake.

Lee Goos Jr. leads the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars championship standings at Jackson Motorplex by seven points over Brandon Bosma. Nick Barger and Jake Greenwood are tied for third – 10 points behind Goos Jr. – with Bill Johnson, Matt Johnson and Trevor Serbus all 11 points out of the lead.

The main gates open at 5 p.m. with hot laps at 7 p.m.

Adult tickets are $25. Tickets for students ages 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

UP NEXT –

Thursday for the Wieskus Memorial presented by SW Broadband featuring the Cressman Sanitation Midwest 410 Sprint Touring Series as well as the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com

X: http://www.twitter.com/JacksonMotorplx

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/JacksonMotorplex

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jacksonmotorplex/

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from June through September, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and more. For the full 2026 racing schedule and more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com.