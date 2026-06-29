Rico victorious at Big Sky Speedway, High Limit campaign to continue at Fremont July 13

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (June 29, 2026) – For the fourth time in 2026, and for the 29th time in his career, St. Helena, California’s Rico Abreu is a High Limit Racing main event winner, this time taking charge in Big Sky Speedway’s Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race Preliminary on Friday, June 26.

For Abreu, the reigning High Limit Racing national champion, the Billings, Montana, victory not only padded his 2026 stat sheet, now including 19 top-ten results, but in addition, padded his quest for a back-to-back Series title, currently in charge by 29 markers over Clute, Texas’ own Aaron Reutzel.

Abreu’s victory commenced from the outside of row two, powering his Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing, Carquest, Curb Records, Sugarbee Apples, Waste Connections, Arc Zone, Martin One Source, Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts, No. 24 sprinter to the top spot on lap 25. Ryan Timms, the defending Knoxville Nationals champion, was in charge at the time, that until the turn two cushion got the best of him allowing Abreu to slip by.

Abreu launched his Friday night effort with the sixth-fastest qualifying time, racing on to win the third of three heat races.

Unfortunately, Saturday’s Rayce Rudeen Foundational Race finale – scheduled to award a $26,000 top prize – was canceled due to weather.

ON DECK:

Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing will continue their 2026 Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing campaign with a visit to Fremont Speedway in Fremont, Ohio, on Monday, July 13.

ADDITIONAL MEDIA:

Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing would like to thank all of their marketing partners: Carquest, Curb Records, Sugarbee Apples, Waste Connections, Arc Zone, Martin One Source, Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts

Broadcast Coverage:

Watch High Limit Racing online at www.floracing.com

Watch the World of Outlaws online at www.dirtvision.com.

Tony Stewart Racing:

Web: www.tonystewartracing.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/TonyStewartRacing

X: www.twitter.com/Tonystewart_rcg

Instagram: www.instagram.com/@TonyStewart_Rcg

Rico Abreu

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RicoAbreuRacing/

X: https://x.com/rico_abreu

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rico_abreu

2026 Tony Stewart Racing High Limit Statistics:

Wins: 4

Top-Fives: 11

Top-Tens: 19