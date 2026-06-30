2026 BC39 LIABILITY RELEASE FORM

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (June 29, 2026)………Attention BC39 competitors, drivers, crew members and pit pass holders!

Before picking up your credentials at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, make sure to fill out the required waiver and follow the instructions to make sure you’re good to go for the June 30 & July 1, 2026, BC39 Presented by Avanti Windows & Doors.

The link to the waiver can be found at: https://ims.speedwaiver.com/awvoj

The BC39 credential trailer will be located in the gravel lot on 16th Street, across the road from the main gate of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

RACE DETAILS

The BC39 officially gets underway on Monday, June 29, with team parking from 1-4pm Eastern followed by the Prelude to the BC39 party at 6pm at Prime 47 in downtown Indianapolis.

Tickets for the event can be purchased now at www.IMS.com/BC39.

On track action begins at IMS with The Stoops Star Spangled Showdown on Tuesday, June 30, with a full program of events for the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship. Registration and the pit area open at 10am while the public gates open at 4pm. The drivers meeting / heat race draft is set for 5pm at the BMW Building with engine heat at 6pm and hot laps at 6:30pm followed by opening ceremonies at 7pm, and racing immediately, consisting of heat races, C-Main, Semi-Features, and concluding with a 30-lap feature event. After the feature, fans are invited onto the dirt track to talk with drivers and see the racecars up close.

Championship night of the BC39 on Wednesday, July 1, will consist of a full program for the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship. Registration and the pit area open at 10am while the public gates open at 4pm. A driver autograph session is slated for 4pm and a public drivers meeting will be held in the fan zone at 5pm, while engine heat is set to begin at 6pm with hot laps at 6:30pm. Opening ceremonies commence at 7pm with racing action immediately following featuring qualifying races, C-Mains, Semi-Features, and the 39-lap feature event, paying $20,039-to-win.

Both nights of the BC39 will be shown live on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/usac2026.