Racing and Fireworks blast into Placerville Speedway on Independence Day

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…The annual “Freedom Fireworks” event on Independence Day is one of the largest all season at Placerville Speedway and this Saturday that tradition continues, with championship racing presented by Berco Building Materials invading the quarter mile.

The Fourth of July Spectacular features three divisions in competition including the Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Kings Meats Ltd. Late Models and the Red Hawk Resort + Casino Pure Stocks.

The evening will be capped off in style with a massive fireworks display to commemorate the holiday. As always, patriotic music will be pumped out all night long via the PA system, during one of the most popular shows of the season.

Grandstand seating on Saturday July 4th is reserved. All kids 11 and under will be admitted free in the stands. Online tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr-070426

Hirst Home Team presents Coors Light/ Coors Banquet Happy Hour and Live Music prior to the races until 6pm. A magician and face painter will be on hand to greet fans before the action kicks off.

Make sure to arrive with your appetite and enjoy some of the highest rated racetrack cuisine at the Speedway Café, including our “Recession Special” $6 Kings Meats Cheeseburgers.

“Mr. Consistency” Justyn Cox leads the Thompson’s Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars into Fourth of July. The 2023 SCCT champion has finished among the top five in all but one show, including a solid runner up effort last weekend.

Jake Morgan, Andy Forsberg, Seth Standley and Michael Sellers complete the top five in points. Young Cole Croft is coming off his first career triumph last Saturday and will look to back that up on Saturday.

Yuba City’s Rod Oliver has also been a consistent machine with the Kings Meats Ltd. Late Models in 2026. Last year’s champion has claimed top five finishes in each race and sits out front by 16-markers going into Independence Day.

Auburn’s Ray Trimble is fresh off his third Ltd. Late Model victory of the season last week. Trimble is now six triumphs away from tying Ryan McDaniel at the top of the win list.

Seven-time Red Hawk Casino Pure Stock champion Nick Baldwin scooped up his 44th career victory at the track this past Saturday. Baldwin looks for season win number six on Independence Day.

Details:

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front gate opening at 4pm. Cars hit the track at 5:15pm with hot laps, ADCO Driveline Qualifying and racing to follow.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

For those who can’t make it to the track, CaliDirt.TV will provide live flag-to-flag coverage of every Placerville Speedway point race this season. The live streaming service also includes each event with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour. Fans can purchase through a cost savings monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

Join over 20,000 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2026 season. You can also find Placerville Speedway on X by following us https://x.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Follow us @PvilleSpeedway.

Upcoming events at Placerville Speedway:

Saturday July 4: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks and Ltd. Late Models | Freedom Fireworks

Saturday July 11: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and BCRA Lightning Sprints | Anrak Night at the Races

Saturday July 18: Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Gold Pan Rampage presented by Marshall – WST Speedweek Night Two ($4,000-to-win)