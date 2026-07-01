MACRI CHECKS OFF A BUCKET LIST WIN AT GRANDVIEW & POCKETS $10,000 IN HODNETT CUP SPEED WEEK VICTORY

By Bob Miller

BECHTELSVILLE, PA (June 30, 2026) — A packed house filled Grandview Speedway on Tuesday night as the Levan Machine & Truck Equipment Thunder on the Hill Racing Series hosted the fifth stop of Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speed Week Series of 2026. “The Concrete Kid” Anthony Macri earned one of the biggest victories of his career by capturing the prestigious Hodnett Cup and the $10,000 top prize, while Billy Pauch Jr. outdueled Eddie Strada and a field of forty-two modifieds to win the 30-lap NASCAR 358 Modified feature paying $3,000 to win. The fans were treated to outstanding, nonstop racing as both feature events went the distance without a single caution flag.

“I’ve wanted to win here so bad. This is a bucket list win that I finally get to check off,” said Macri after earning his first career Thunder on the Hill victory.

Parker Price-Miller and Logan Rumsey brought the 35-lap Pennsylvania 410 Sprint Car Speed Week feature to the green flag, with Rumsey jumping into the early lead with Brady Bacon settling into third and Macri quickly moving into fourth. Rumsey set a blistering pace over the opening laps, but the battle behind him continued to intensify as Bacon repeatedly challenged Price-Miller for second and Macri searched all over the speedway for the fastest line.

As the leaders encountered heavy lapped traffic, Macri found another gear. He worked his way around Bacon for third before slipping underneath Price-Miller to take over second on lap 11. Two laps later, Macri drove deep to the inside of Rumsey entering turn one and completed the winning pass exiting turn two to take command of the race.

From there, Macri was simply untouchable.

Bacon advanced into second and Chase Dietz mounted a charge into the top five, and Macri expertly picked his way through lapped traffic, steadily increasing his advantage over the field. At one point, the Dillsburg, PA driver stretched his lead to nearly a full straightaway.

Macri crossed the finish line for his first Thunder on the Hill victory after charging from the sixth starting position. Bacon finished second, followed by Price-Miller, Dietz and Danny Dietrich. Rumsey, who led the opening 12 laps, settled for sixth ahead of Ryan Smith, James McFadden, Brock Zearfoss and Freddie Rahmer.

The NASCAR 358 Modified feature delivered another exciting battle as Eddie Strada and Billy Pauch Jr. raced side-by-side for the lead over the opening laps. Strada carried momentum around the outside while Pauch hugged the bottom groove, with neither driver willing to surrender an inch before Pauch finally edged ahead to officially lead lap three.

Pauch gradually built his advantage to nearly half a straightaway before reaching slower traffic, allowing Strada to reel him back in. Behind the leaders, Duane Howard and Anthony Perrego kept themselves in contention and Jeff Strunk steadily worked his way into the top five after starting deeper in the field.

With fewer than ten laps remaining, Strada mounted one final charge, pulling to Pauch’s rear bumper before swinging to the outside as the leaders navigated heavy lapped traffic. Pauch answered every challenge, maintaining his composure and momentum despite constant pressure. Perrego also closed in during the closing laps, but Pauch never faltered, completing all 30 laps to secure the victory.

Pauch claimed the $3,000 winner’s prize over Strada, Perrego, Strunk and Howard, completing a memorable night in which both headline divisions raced clean, hard, and uninterrupted from green flag to checkered.

For more information on the Levan Machine & Truck Equipment Thunder on the Hill Racing Series visit www.thunderonthehillracingseries.com

410 Sprint Cars

Time Trials – 1. James McFadden – 12.662, 2. Parker Price Miller – 12.762, 3. Logan Rumsey – 12.767, 4. Dylan Norris – 12.792, 5. Anthony Macri – 12.811, 6. Ronald Helmick – 12.853, 7. Danny Dietrich – 12.981, 8. Chase Dietz – 13.033, 9. Brady Bacon – 13.034, 10. Preston Lattomus – 13.155, 11. Brock Zearfoss – 13.220, 12. Parker Scott – 13.291, 13. Troy Wagaman Jr. – 13.329, 14. Tyler Ross – 13.396, 15. Ryan Smith – 13.447, 16. Chris Arnold – 13.452, 17. T.J. Stutts – 13.830, 18. Tyler Brehm – 13.865, 19. Freddie Rahmer – 13.953, 20. Mike Thompson – 13.995, 21. Ryan Newton – 14.015, 22. Domenic Melair – 14.047, 23. Dirk Rimrott – 14.179, 24. Todd Moule – 14.338

Heat 1 (10 Laps) – 1. Dylan Norris 2. Danny Dietrich 3. James McFadden 4. Preston Latttomus 5. Freddie Rahmer

Heat 2 (10 Laps) – 1. Anthony Macri 2. Chase Dietz 3. Brock Zearfoss 4. Parker Price Miller 5. TJ Stutts

Heat 3 (10 Laps) – 1. Brady Bacon 2. Ryan Smith 3. Ronald Hemrick 4. Logan Rumsey 5. Tyler Brehm

A-Main (35 Laps) – 1. Anthony Macri 2. Brady Bacon 3. Parker Price Miller 4. Chase Dietz 5. Logan Rumsey 6. Danny Dietrich 7. Ryan Smith 8. James McFadden 9. Brock Zearfoss 10. Freddie Rahmer 11. Ryan Newton 12. Dylan Norris 13. T.J. Stutts 14. Troy Wagaman Jr. 15. Preston Lattomus 16. Tyler Ross 17. Mike Thompson 18. Tyler Brehm 19. Domenic Melair 20. Parker Scott 21. Ronald Helmick 22. Todd Moule 23. Chris Arnold 24. Dirk Rimrott

NASCAR 358 Modifieds

Heat 1 (10 Laps) – 1. Billy Pauch Jr. 2. Danny Bouc 3. Jeff Strunk 4. Sam Martz Jr. 5. Craig VonDohren

Heat 2 (10 Laps) – 1. Craig Whitmoyer 2. Jax Yohn 3. Brett Kressley 4. Ryan Graver 5. Tim Buckwalter

Heat 3 (10 Laps) – 1. Colin Cox 2. Duane Howard 3. Eddie Strada 4. Rick Laubach 5. John Willman

Heat 4 (10 Laps) – 1. Anthony Perrego 2. Dylan Swinehart 3. Bobby Butler 4. Mike Laise 5. DJ Hunt

Consi 1 (10 Laps) – 1. Logan Watt 2. Matt Stangle 3. Mike Gular

Consi 2 (10 Laps ) – 1. Louden Reimert 2. Jesse Hirthler 3. Bryan Kuhl

Feature (30 Laps) – 1. Billy Pauch Jr. 2. Eddie Strada 3. Anthony Perrego 4. Jeff Strunk 5. Duane Howard 6. Jax Yohn 7. Dylan Swinehart 8. Craig Whitmoyer 9. Brett Kressley 10. Colin Cox 11. Ryan Graver 12. Tim Buckwalter 13. Logan Watt 14. Rick Laubach 15. Sam Martz Jr. 16. Craig Von Dohren 17. Mike Gular 18. Matt Stangle 19. Danny Bouc 20. Jesse Hirthler 21. Bobby Butler 22. DJ Hunt 23. Mike Laise 24. Bryan Kuhl 25. Louden Reimert 26. John Willman

This event was the one-hundred and fifty-ninth Thunder on the Hill Racing Series event at Grandview Speedway since the inaugural event in August of 1990.