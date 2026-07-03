Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Hit the Bullring in Benton County Sunday!

by Bill Wright

July 2, 2026 – Sunday, July 5th marks the annual trip to the Benton County Speedway bullring in Vinton, Iowa for the Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders! Action is always a thrill a minute on the quarter-mile. Last year’s event there featured five lead changes before Riley Goodno emerged victorious!

This will be the seventh event for the Sprint Invaders in Vinton. In addition to Goodno, previous winners include Paul Nienhiser (twice), Cody Wehrle, Luke Verardi and Jonathan Cornell.

Grandstands open Sunday at 3:30 with hot laps scheduled for 4:30 p.m. and racing to follow. Admission for adults is $20, Seniors/Vets $18, Ages 6-12 $5 and five and under FREE. IMCA Sport Mods, IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Hobby Stocks and IMCA Sport Compacts are also on the card.

Sawyer Phillips leads the current Sprint Invaders point standings by 23 markers over Cody Wehrle. Alex Vande Voort is third, ahead of Tasker Phillips and Dustin Clark. Jaden Alexander, Riley Scott, Cam Sorrels, McCain Richards and Josh Schneiderman round out the top ten.

Keep apprised of the latest on the Sprint Invaders by visiting our Facebook page, or our website at www.SprintInvaders.org.

2026 Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Schedule

Saturday, April 11 – 34 Raceway (Rain)

Sunday, April 19 – Stuart International Speedway (Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA) w/ASCS-M*

Friday, May 1 – CJ Speedway (Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA)

Friday, May 8 – Eldon Raceway (Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA) w/ASCS-M*

Friday, May 22 – Lee County Speedway (Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA)

Sunday, May 24 – 34 Raceway (Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA)

Sunday, June 14 – Quincy Raceways (Quincy, IL)

Friday, June 19 – Scotland County Speedway (Memphis, MO)

Saturday, June 20 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA)

Sunday, July 5 – Benton County Speedway (Vinton, IA)

Thursday, July 9 – Cedar County Raceway (Tipton, IA)

Friday, July 10 – Lee County Speedway (Donnellson, IA)

Thursday, July 16 – Southern Iowa Speedway (Oskaloosa, IA)

Saturday, September 5 – West Liberty Raceway (West Liberty, IA)

Sunday, September 6 – Quincy Raceways (Quincy, IL)

Saturday, September 19 – Hawkeye Downs Speedway (Cedar Rapids, IA)

Friday, September 26 – Davenport Speedway (Davenport, IA)

Saturday, September 27 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA) “Fall Haul”

*co-sanctioned with ASCS-Midwest Series

2026 Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Top 20 Driver Points (Feature Wins)

Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 1380 (1)

Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 1357

Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA, 1321

Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 1317 (1)

Dustin Clark, Agency, IA, 1278

Jaden Alexander, Knoxville, IA, 1225

Riley Scott, Quincy, IL, 1218

Cam Sorrels, Hallsville, MO, 1185

McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 1159

Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 1141 (1)

Jack Thomas, Bates City, MO, 1135 (1)

Nathan Murders, Burlington, IA, 1022

Nate Parks, Burlington, IA, 1020

Lincoln Martin, Monmouth, IL, 1008

Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA, 918 (1)

Evan Semerad, Malcolm, NE, 916

Ryan Jamison, Mediapolis, IA, 797

Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 758

Cole Mincer, Burlington, IA, 727

Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 619 (2)

Series Sponsors

Title Sponsor – Mohrfeld Solar

A Main Sponsor – Collision Center, West Burlington

Dash Sponsor – Agriland FS Winterset

Heat Sponsors – Woodworth Attorney at Law, Morning Sun Farm Implement, Mac Daddy Motorsports

B Main Sponsor – Turnwater Bar & Grill

$50 Draw Sponsor (for drivers drawing a 50) – Avis Rent A Car/Budget Car Rental

$75 Hard Charger Sponsor – In Honor of Christine Wahl-Levitt by Scott Donlan

Season Champion, Rookie of the Year and Point Participant at Banquet – K-1 Race Gear

Start Line – Shottenkirk Parts Express

Flag Sponsors – Keokuk Auto Credit, Connection Bank, Merit Auctions, B&B Propane, P6 Equipment and Supply, MBG Hauling

Driver’s Meeting – K-1 Racegear

Driver of the Year – MPI (Max Papas Innovations)