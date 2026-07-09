DANNER SPURS THE FIELD TO WIN ﻿IRON COWBOY CLASSIC AT ACTION TRACK USA

By Kurt Bettler

Kutztown, Pennsylvania (July 8, 2026)………Briggs Danner etched his name into Action Track USA history by capturing an August win in 2022 it was his first USAC Sanctioned win at the 1/4 mile dirt oval.

Fast forward to 2026, and the Allentown, Pennsylvania native has built an impressive record that includes a victory in the BC39 Midget event just last week, several USAC national feature wins nationwide, a Silver Crown triumph, and starts in national winged sprint car competition.

Yet, the “Baddest Bullring” that helped launch Danner’s career continues to feel like home.

On Wednesday night, Danner returned to Action Track USA and gave the packed grandstands another memorable performance.

Nineteen USAC East Coast Sprint Cars presented by Baer Den Farms signed in on a midweek work night. Joe Kata and Chris Allen Jr. each claimed heat race victories before the redraw placed returning veteran Bruce Buckwalter Jr. on the pole alongside Allen for the start of the 30-lap E. Schneider & Sons Iron Cowboy Classic.

As the field took the green beneath Action Track USA’s signature pyrotechnic display, Buckwalter led into turn one before his No. 83 developed a severe hop. Kyle Spence and Allen quickly raced by, but the opening start was waved off after an incident involving Joey Crilly.

On the complete restart, Allen established himself as the early leader while Kyle Spence and Steven Drevicki stayed within striking distance. Starting fifth, Danner patiently worked his way forward, slipping past Drevicki by lap eight before setting his sights on the lead battle as Spence and Allen exchanged thrilling sliders for the top spot.

Spence finally completed the pass on Lap 15, driving around Allen off turn four to take command.

A caution for Greg Shepis with 15 laps remaining reset the field and set up a dash to the finish.

When racing resumed, Spence led Danner and Allen into turn one. A lap later, Danner made his move, throwing a perfectly timed slider underneath Spence’s Fraker No. 42 to seize the lead as lap 16 was completed.

From there, Danner was untouchable, expertly navigating the cushion around the outside while the battle for second intensified behind him. Spence and Allen traded positions and raced side-by-side all the way to the checkered flag.

Further back, Christian Bruno quietly put together one of the drives of the night, carving through the field from 13th to finish fourth. Kenny Miller III, who suffered a spectacular heat race crash after a stuck throttle, rebounded from the 19th starting position. Despite getting caught up in another incident with 11 laps remaining, Miller fought back to finish eighth.

At the checkered flag, Danner returned to USAC East Coast victory lane, scoring another Iron Cowboy Classic triumph. Kyle Spence turned in his strongest run of the season with a hard-earned second-place finish, while Chris Allen Jr. impressed in his first series start of the year by completing the podium in third. Christian Bruno’s charge from 13th earned him a fourth place result, and Steven Drevicki added yet another consistent top five finish.

USAC EAST COAST SPRINT CARS PRESENTED BY BAER DEN FARMS RACE RESULTS: July 8, 2026 – Action Track USA – Kutztown, Pennsylvania – E. Schneider & Sons Iron Cowboy Classic

E. SCHNEIDER & SONS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, starting positions in parentheses, all transfer to the feature) 1. Joe Kata (#10 Kata), 2. Steven Drevicki (#19 Drevicki), 3. Olivia Thayer (#39T Thayer), 4. Ed Aikin (#7 Aikin), 5. Joey Crilly (#51 Kelly), 6. Ronald Helmick (#22R Helmick), 7. Christian Bruno (#3BC JMO), 8. Heidi Hedin (#3H Hedin), 9. Dan Malley (#H20 Malley), 10. Greg Shepsis (#75 Shepsis). NT

BDB GRAPHICS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, starting positions in parentheses, all transfer to the feature) 1. Chris Allen Jr. (#71 Allen), 2. Briggs Danner (#39 Hogue), 3. Bruce Buckwalter Jr. (#83 Buckwalter), 4. Kyle Spence (#42 Fraker), 5. Jakob Stitzel (#2x Stitzel), 6. Brendan Hires (#2 Danner), 7. Dirk Rimrott (#4 Rimrott), 8. Kenny Miller III (#23m Miller), 9. Blaine Emery (#12 Emery).

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Briggs Danner (5), 2. Kyle Spence (4), 3. Chris Allen Jr. (2), 4. Christian Bruno (13), 5. Steven Drevicki (6), 6. Ronald Helmick (11), 7. Ed Aikin (8), 8. Kenny Miller III (19), 9. Olivia Thayer (3), 10. Joey Crilly (9), 11. Blaine Emery (18), 12. Heidi Hedin (15), 13. Dan Malley (16), 14. Joe Kata (7), 15. Jakob Stitzel (10), 16. Greg Shepsis (17), 17. Dirk Rimrott (14), 18. Bruce Buckwalter Jr. (1), 19. Brendan Hires (18). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-13 Chris Allen Jr., Laps 14-16 Kyle Spence, Laps 17-30 Briggs Danner.

NEXT USAC EAST COAST SPRINT CARS PRESENTED BY BAER DEN FARMS RACE: July 17, 2026 – Clinton County Speedway – Mill Hall, Pennsylvania

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

RAD Race Design Hot Lap Hero: Steven Drevicki

Bitner Automotive Fast Time of the Night: 11.332 in the first heat race

Hoosier Tire Draw Pill: Blaine Emery

C & C Landscape Hard Charger: Kenny Miller III (19th to 8th)

JPA Hard Luck Award: Bruce Buckwalter Jr.

J & W Home Improvement Highest Finishing Crate or 305: Greg Shepsis