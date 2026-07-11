“Lawfirm” Parker Price Miller Wins Great Lakes Super Sprints Debut at Circle City Raceway

By Zach Hiser

Indianapolis, IN – For the second time this season, the Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by PERFIT & ARP christened a new track to the GLSS family on Friday night. Indianapolis’ Circle City Raceway played host to nearly 30 of the best 360 Sprint Cars the region has to offer in a debut at the 1/5th mile oval on the campus of the Marion County Fairgrounds.

With weather threatening, a fast-paced evening greeted the teams and drivers of the Great Lakes Super Sprints, meaning adjustments and changes needed to be quick, with some drivers having less than 10 minutes before they were due up on track again.

A perfect night for Parker Price Miller began after Ti22 Performance qualifying, where the Kokomo, Indiana native set fast time with an 11.260. PPM went on to win his heat race and draw the number one pill for the 25 lap main event.

Rolling off alongside fellow Hoosier, Graham Huffman, the pair brought the 20 car field to the green flag, but were quickly put back under the red when Rod Henning, Kelsey Ivy, Jac Nickles, and Hilton Rowett all tangled entering turn one. The crash resulted in Henning and Ivy flipping. After time in the work area, Rowett and Ivy were able to continue, but the night was over for Henning and Nickles.

On the restart, PPM took the lead and opened up a nearly one second advantage. Then, lapped traffic became a factor. Miller was committed to the bottom in his No.71, meanwhile, Huffman had made it clear he was going to bang the boards in an effort to run Miller down. His strategy worked at the halfway mark when Miller grew impatient and slid through the middle of turns three and four. Huffman was able to close to Miller’s tailtank.

Miller used the top of the track to clear two lapped cars before retreating back to the bottom and opening up his gap on Huffman again. Meanwhile, Zane DeVault threw his hat into the mix, battling Huffman for second. Miller never faced another challenge for the lead during the race that went green to checkered after the opening red. DeVault finished second ahead of Huffman, with Mason Hannagan and Jared Horstman rounding out the top five.

“We don’t really get to run 360s a lot, and it’s a whole different tire than we race, so we kinda had to work on our car all night, and kept getting better and better,” Parker Price Miller said in GLSS Victory Lane. “A win is always great, it’s our first one of the year. It’s always nice to come race in your back yard, too.”

The next event for the Great Lakes Super Sprints Presented by PERFIT & ARP is Friday, July 17th at Limaland Motorsports Park, before a $5,000 to win affair on Friday, July 24th at I-96 Speedway.

Max Stambaugh won the Operating Engineers 324 Hard Charger, advancing six spots from 15th to 9th.

Parker Price Miller set Ti22 Performance Quick Time with an 11.260.

Parker Price Miller won Engler Machine and Tool Heat Race 1.

Graham Huffman won Howard Johnson by Wyndam of Lima Heat Race 2.

Zane DeVault won Northwood University Heat Race 3.

John Ivy won the Miami Paint B-Main.

MacAllister CAT A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 71-Parker Price Miller[1]; 2. 14-Zane DeVault[4]; 3. 09X-Graham Huffman[2]; 4. 17X-Mason Hannagan[3]; 5. 17-Jared Horstman[7]; 6. 24-Kobe Allison[11]; 7. 13-Van Gurley Jr[9]; 8. 66-Chase Dunham[6]; 9. 71H-Max Stambaugh[15]; 10. 7C-Phil Gressman[13]; 11. 5I-John Ivy[16]; 12. 73C-Cody Fendley[10]; 13. 23-Devon Dobie[8]; 14. 49T-Gregg Dalman[12]; 15. 16B-Easton Zent[18]; 16. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[17]; 17. S46-Hilton Rowett[20]; 18. 31-Jac Nickles[14]; 19. 22H-Rod Henning[19]; 20. (DNS) 34-Sterling Cling