Schurenberg Returns to USAC Competition Driving for Rock Steady Racing on Indiana Sprint Week

(July 17, 2026) — Hunter Schuerenburg will return to competition with the United States Auto Club during Indiana Sprint Week as the driver of the Rock Steady Racing entry. Schuerenberg, who last drove a sprint car in March at Vado Speedway Park, returns to Rock Steady where the duo has six USAC National Sprint Car Series victories together.

Rock Steady Racing parted ways with Kevin Thomas Jr. in June before their event at Butler Motor Speedway in Quincy, Michigan.

Indiana Sprint Week kicks off at the Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on July 23rd.