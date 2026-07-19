Doney Wins POWRi 410 Feature at 81 Speedway

From POWRi

PARK CITY, KS (July 18, 2026) — Xavier Doney found the fastest way around 81 Speedway with the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League, leading thirteen of twenty-five feature laps to earn his fifth career league victory in a thrilling series debut before a capacity crowd.

Opening the evening’s action, Dylan Bloomfield paced qualifying with his third quick time of the season at 13.926 seconds, while Ayrton Gennetten and Miles Paulus each claimed heat race victories.

High-point qualifier Xavier Doney and Landon Crawley shared the front row for the twenty-five-lap feature, with Crawley taking the initial advantage before Doney powered to the lead on lap two.

The pair traded the top spot until Crawley reclaimed the lead for the next five circuits. Trouble in turn one then forced the previous night’s winner to the tail of the field after bringing out the caution, allowing Doney to inherit the lead for the restart.

When racing resumed, Ayrton Gennetten surged to the front as Doney, Joe B. Miller, Dylan Bloomfield, Garrett Benson, and Ryder McCutcheon all battled inside the top five.

While leading, Gennetten suffered mechanical issues that ended his night, once again handing the lead back to Doney during the mid-race shuffle.

Leading a total of thirteen laps and showing speed throughout the night, Xavier Doney would not be denied, driving to his second victory of the 2026 season in the hard-fought feature event.

“We’ve had some tough luck as of late, so it feels good to finally have things go our way tonight, but I hate it for Gennetten and Crawley,” said Xavier Doney in Victory Lane. “We didn’t let any of our past results linger, and we know we have to prove ourselves each night out. The work isn’t done yet.”

Joe B. Miller recorded his second consecutive runner-up finish, while Landon Crawley recovered from his early setback to charge back to third. Dylan Bloomfield extended his streak of consecutive top-ten finishes with a fourth-place effort, and Hard Charger Gage Montgomery advanced ten positions to round out the top five at 81 Speedway.

POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League

81 Speedway

Park City Kansas

Saturday, July 18, 2026

Big R Stores Qualifying (2 Laps)

1. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield, 13.926[9]

2. 74-Xavier Doney, 13.961[1]

3. 12X-Landon Crawley, 14.023[2]

4. 2J-Zach Blurton, 14.069[5]

5. 79X-Gage Montgomery, 14.132[4]

6. 9-Jake Bubak, 14.143[8]

7. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 14.182[10]

8. 98P-Miles Paulus, 14.208[7]

9. 5-Ryder McCutcheon, 14.227[16]

10. 51B-Joe B Miller, 14.240[3]

11. 97-Scotty Milan, 14.240[6]

12. 74N-Natalie Doney, 14.289[12]

13. 27B-Garrett Benson, 14.355[15]

14. 15-Jack Potter, 14.633[11]

15. B8-John Barnard, 14.660[18]

16. 9S-Kyle Clark, 14.835[13]

17. 10C-Jeremy Campbell, 15.254[14]

DNS: 11-Roger Crockett

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[1]

2. 12X-Landon Crawley[3]

3. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield[4]

4. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[5]

5. 27B-Garrett Benson[7]

6. B8-John Barnard[8]

7. 97-Scotty Milan[6]

8. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[9]

9. 79X-Gage Montgomery[2]

Eibach Racing Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 98P-Miles Paulus[1]

2. 74-Xavier Doney[4]

3. 51B-Joe B Miller[5]

4. 9-Jake Bubak[2]

5. 2J-Zach Blurton[3]

6. 74N-Natalie Doney[6]

7. 15-Jack Potter[7]

8. 9S-Kyle Clark[8]

DNS: 11-Roger Crockett

Honest Abe Roofing A-Feature (25 Laps)

1. 74-Xavier Doney[1]

2. 51B-Joe B Miller[6]

3. 12X-Landon Crawley[2]

4. 8N-Dylan Bloomfield[3]

5. 79X-Gage Montgomery[15]

6. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[7]

7. 27B-Garrett Benson[10]

8. 9-Jake Bubak[8]

9. 98P-Miles Paulus[5]

10. 2J-Zach Blurton[9]

11. B8-John Barnard[11]

12. 9S-Kyle Clark[17]

13. 97-Scotty Milan[13]

14. 15-Jack Potter[14]

15. 74N-Natalie Doney[12]

16. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[4]

17. 10C-Jeremy Campbell[16]

DNS: 11-Roger Crockett