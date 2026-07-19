Howard Moore Wins MOWA Feature at Farmington

FARMINGTON, MO (July 18, 2026) — Howard Moore won the Midwest Open Wheel Association feature Saturday night at Farmington Empire Speedway. Zach Daum, Jake Neuman, Kevin Newton, and Broc Elliott rounded out the top five.

Midwest Open Wheel Association

Farmington Empire Speedway

Farmington, Missouri

Saturday, July 18, 2026

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 21-Carson Short[6]

2. 01-Justin Standridge[7]

3. 3-Chris Solomon[5]

4. 99-Ian Sales[8]

5. S46-Isla Rowett[4]

6. 13-Emylee Yoder[3]

7. 8S-Steve Short[2]

8. 31-Cody Bell[9]

9. 58-Bryan Brewster[1]

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 3N-Jake Neuman[2]

2. 57C-Collin Parmer[1]

3. 1JR-Steven Russell[4]

4. 37-Bryce Norris[7]

5. 7-Paul Solomon[3]

6. 10S-Jeremy Standridge[5]

7. 88W-Jeff Wurst[6]

8. 52F-Logan Faucon[8]

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 40-Howard Moore[1]

2. 5D-Zach Daum[4]

3. 7C-Brad Bowden[3]

4. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[6]

5. 21D-Kyle Bellm[5]

6. 2-Seth Polus[2]

7. 16G-Scottie Gretzmacher[7]

8. 14M-Jordan Masson[8]

Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 00-Broc Elliott[3]

2. 16-Kevin Newton[4]

3. 72-Kevin Petty[6]

4. 71-Jaxton Wiggs[8]

5. 56-Jeff Asher[2]

6. 155-Jax Meloy[7]

7. 29-Chase Crabdree[1]

8. 7M-Hunter Barron[5

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 7-Paul Solomon[2]

2. 10S-Jeremy Standridge[4]

3. 16G-Scottie Gretzmacher[7]

4. 155-Jax Meloy[1]

5. 56-Jeff Asher[3]

6. 7M-Hunter Barron[10]

7. 88W-Jeff Wurst[8]

8. 29-Chase Crabdree[9]

9. 52F-Logan Faucon[12]

10. 58-Bryan Brewster[15]

11. 2-Seth Polus[6]

12. 13-Emylee Yoder[5]

13. 8S-Steve Short[14]

DNS: 31-Cody Bell

DNS: 14M-Jordan Masson

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 40-Howard Moore[1]

2. 5D-Zach Daum[3]

3. 3N-Jake Neuman[4]

4. 16-Kevin Newton[8]

5. 00-Broc Elliott[2]

6. 16G-Scottie Gretzmacher[21]

7. 37-Bryce Norris[12]

8. 7C-Brad Bowden[16]

9. 71-Jaxton Wiggs[10]

10. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[15]

11. 3-Chris Solomon[11]

12. 155-Jax Meloy[22]

13. 7-Paul Solomon[19]

14. 1JR-Steven Russell[14]

15. 21D-Kyle Bellm[17]

16. 72-Kevin Petty[6]

17. 10S-Jeremy Standridge[20]

18. 99-Ian Sales[9]

19. 01-Justin Standridge[7]

20. S46-Isla Rowett[18]

21. 21-Carson Short[5]

22. 57C-Collin Parmer[13]