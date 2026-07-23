Grant Starts Off Sprint Week Scoring HIs 100th Career USAC Victory

SPEEDWAY, IN (July 23, 2026) — Justin Grant started off NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week presented by K&N Filters in a big way by winning his 100th career United States Auto Club main event Thursday at the Dirt Track at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with the USAC National Sprint Car Series.

Grant took the lead on lap 10 from Jake Swanson and motored away to a 1.446 second advantage at the finish. Swanson, Logan Seavey from 10th starting position, Briggs Danner, and Shane Cottle from 12th starting spot rounded out the top five.

Indiana Sprint Week continues Friday night at Lincoln Park Speedway in Putanmville, Indiana.

USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series

NOS Energy Drink Indiana Sprint Week presented by K&N Filters

the Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Speedway, Indiana

Thursday, July 23, 2026

LearnLab Qualifying (4 Laps)

1. 5T-Jake Swanson, 12.152[1]

2. 15-Kevin Thomas Jr, 12.174[2]

3. 63-Cale Coons, 12.206[3]

4. 47-Charles Davis Jr, 12.315[6]

5. 61M-Carson Garrett, 12.469[5]

6. 28-Brandon Mattox, 12.574[4]

7. 3R-Hunter Schuerenberg, 12.604[7]

LearnLab Qualifying 2 (4 Laps)

1. 4-Justin Grant, 11.913[1]

2. 14-Jadon Rogers, 12.221[4]

3. 24-Thomas Meseraull, 12.269[8]

4. 6T-Trey Osborne, 12.441[3]

5. 19-Hayden Reinbold, 12.443[2]

6. 24M-Hunter Maddox, 12.685[7]

7. 9Z-Zack Pretorius, 12.704[6]

DNS: 21K-Kobe Simpson

LearnLab Qualifying 3 (4 Laps)

1. 92-Chase Stockon, 12.270[2]

2. 3P-Kyle Cummins, 12.417[1]

3. 41-Ricky Lewis, 12.464[3]

4. 34-Shane Cottle, 12.503[6]

5. 83C-Chance Crum, 12.656[7]

6. 45N-Troy Carey, 12.805[5]

7. 6-Logan Calderwood, 12.828[4]

8. 4X-Braydon Cromwell, 13.304[8]

LearnLab Qualifying 4 (4 Laps)

1. 12-Robert Ballou, 12.046[2]

2. 21AZ-Gavin Miller, 12.381[6]

3. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles, 12.535[1]

4. 51-JJ Yeley, 12.600[5]

5. 16-Harley Burns, 12.604[3]

6. G5-Gunnar Setser, 12.605[4]

7. 2E-Todd Moule, 12.769[7]

LearnLab Qualifying 5 (4 Laps)

1. 39-Briggs Danner, 12.119[1]

2. 57-Logan Seavey, 12.153[2]

3. 53-CJ Leary, 12.449[3]

4. 77-Todd Hobson, 12.488[6]

5. 77S-David Gasper, 12.785[4]

6. 1-Rylan Gray, 12.963[7]

7. 10-Aric Gentry, 13.032[5]

K1 Race Gear Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 47-Charles Davis Jr[1]

2. 5T-Jake Swanson[4]

3. 15-Kevin Thomas Jr[3]

4. 28-Brandon Mattox[6]

5. 3R-Hunter Schuerenberg[7]

6. 63-Cale Coons[2]

7. 61M-Carson Garrett[5]

TJ Forged Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 14-Jadon Rogers[3]

2. 4-Justin Grant[4]

3. 6T-Trey Osborne[1]

4. 24-Thomas Meseraull[2]

5. 19-Hayden Reinbold[5]

6. 24M-Hunter Maddox[6]

7. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[7]

DNS: 21K-Kobe Simpson

KN Filters Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 3P-Kyle Cummins[3]

2. 34-Shane Cottle[1]

3. 92-Chase Stockon[4]

4. 41-Ricky Lewis[2]

5. 83C-Chance Crum[5]

6. 45N-Troy Carey[6]

7. 4X-Braydon Cromwell[8]

8. 6-Logan Calderwood[7]

Indy Powersports Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 12-Robert Ballou[4]

2. 21AZ-Gavin Miller[3]

3. G5-Gunnar Setser[6]

4. 16-Harley Burns[5]

5. 2E-Todd Moule[7]

6. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles[2]

7. 51-JJ Yeley[1]

Heat Race #5 (10 Laps)

1. 53-CJ Leary[2]

2. 57-Logan Seavey[3]

3. 39-Briggs Danner[4]

4. 77-Todd Hobson[1]

5. 10-Aric Gentry[7]

6. 77S-David Gasper[5]

DNS: 1-Rylan Gray

COOKOUT C-Main (12 Laps)

1. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles[2]

2. 63-Cale Coons[1]

3. 61M-Carson Garrett[6]

4. 51-JJ Yeley[7]

5. 24M-Hunter Maddox[3]

6. 9Z-Zack Pretorius[8]

7. 45N-Troy Carey[5]

8. 6-Logan Calderwood[11]

9. 4X-Braydon Cromwell[10]

10. 21K-Kobe Simpson[12]

11. 77S-David Gasper[4]

12. 1-Rylan Gray[9]

Five Star Bodies Semi-Feature (15 Laps)

1. 24-Thomas Meseraull[1]

2. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles[11]

3. 63-Cale Coons[12]

4. 3R-Hunter Schuerenberg[7]

5. 41-Ricky Lewis[2]

6. 19-Hayden Reinbold[6]

7. 83C-Chance Crum[8]

8. 51-JJ Yeley[14]

9. 61M-Carson Garrett[13]

10. 28-Brandon Mattox[4]

11. 77-Todd Hobson[3]

12. 10-Aric Gentry[10]

13. 2E-Todd Moule[9]

14. 16-Harley Burns[5]

NOS ISW by K&N (35 Laps)

1. 4-Justin Grant[1]

2. 5T-Jake Swanson[3]

3. 57-Logan Seavey[10]

4. 39-Briggs Danner[4]

5. 34-Shane Cottle[12]

6. 21AZ-Gavin Miller[11]

7. 12-Robert Ballou[2]

8. 63-Cale Coons[18]

9. 3P-Kyle Cummins[8]

10. 15-Kevin Thomas Jr[13]

11. 53-CJ Leary[9]

12. 47-Charles Davis Jr[7]

13. G5-Gunnar Setser[15]

14. 19AZ-Mitchel Moles[17]

15. 92-Chase Stockon[5]

16. 3R-Hunter Schuerenberg[19]

17. 14-Jadon Rogers[6]

18. 6T-Trey Osborne[14]

19. 41-Ricky Lewis[20]

20. 24-Thomas Meseraull[16]