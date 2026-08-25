Sebetto Wins Feature During the Sandusky County Fair

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, OH (August 24, 2026) — For any race car driver who grew up attending races at Fremont Speedway presented by the FriendShip Kitchen, the annual race at the Sandusky County Fair was special. Bryan Sebetto has won a lot of big races at “The Track That Action Built,” but winning the fair race was on his bucket list and he checked it off Monday on Fremont Fence/Vision Quest/Coaches Corner Night to kick off the 174th Sandusky Fair.

Sebetto, a former Fremont 410 sprint track champion, was involved in a mishap with race long leader Kasey Jedrzejek on lap 13 that saw Jedrzejek, who is competing for the rookie of the year honors with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, spin. Sebetto led until Jimmy McGrath got by on lap 18. Sebetto used lapped traffic to regain the lead on lap 23 and drove to his 7th win of the year at Fremont and his 11th overall victory of 2026. McGrath, Creed Kemenah (from 16th), Jamie Miller and Seth Schneider rounded out the top five.

“First, I want to apologize to Kasey…that is all on me. He has a very bright future in sprint car racing. I hate that happened and he has every right to be mad at me. As I said earlier, I’ve won a lot of big races at this track but this one I wanted really bad for not only me but for Bobby Clark and all my guys who work so hard on this thing. I think Jimmy (McGrath) actually had the fastest car, but when you are leading and get into traffic you have to make snap decisions and the guy running second can react. I have to thank Bobby and Marilyn and Tony and Butch and my wife and sons…. everyone sacrifices a lot for me to get to go out and have fun,” said Sebetto beside his Coastal Cabinet and Flooring, Fremont Fence, Shelluke’s Bar, Level Performance, Level Utilities, Nagy Equipment, Dockside Barbershop, Riehl Custom Fabrication, Cutting Edge Counter Tops, Schade Builder Supply, BSE Fabrication, Overwatch Precision, BRS, Race Ready Apparel, Recker Team Howard Hanna Real Estate backed #8.

It was Sebetto’s 35th career win at Fremont, putting him 15th on the track’s all-time win list just one shy of his car owner Bobby Clark and Byron Reed.

For McGrath, second was satisfying, especially having passed Sebetto at one point to lead.

“I’m happy…we have really good speed. I just had to pick in lapped traffic and I picked wrong and Bryan got by,” said runner-up McGrath beside his Level Utilities, Premiere Planning Services, Clyde Pizza House, D2x Excavating, Level Performance, Sulfertown Pub, G&D Extreme Detailing, KJC Mechanical, BSE Welding and Fabrication, WDLC Sheds and More, Riehl Custom Fabrication, Berryman Racing Shock backed #5JR.

Former Fremont 305 rookie of the year and current 410 sprint driver Creed Kemenah wheeled Paul Weaver’s #1W from 16th to third.

“This is really cool to be able to drive Paul’s car. He has a special relationship with my grandpa (Bob Hampshire). I had a blast out there,” said Kemenah beside the Steve Brown’s B&B Drain Service, Hampshire Racing Engines, M&L Excavating, Seagate Sandblasting sponsored machine.

In the school bus races, Kevin Rhineberger, who won the race over 20 years ago, took a win as did 410 sprint car driver Zeth Sabo.

Sandusky County Fair Race

Fremont Speedway

Fremont, Ohio

Monday, August 24, 2026

Qualifying Flight A (3 Laps):

1. 19R-Steve Rando, 13.455[15]

2. 09-Daniel Hoffman, 13.480[2]

3. 36-Seth Schneider, 13.546[6]

4. 2-Brenden Torok, 13.547[5]

5. 26-Jamie Miller, 13.578[1]

6. 61-Tyler Shullick, 13.652[14]

7. 26S-Lee Sommers, 13.671[3]

8. 5L-Bryce Lucius, 13.750[10]

9. 0-Bradley Bateson, 13.807[8]

10. X15-Kasey Ziebold, 13.810[13]

11. 8K-Zach Kramer, 13.890[11]

12. 24-Paul Weaver, 13.897[9]

13. 30-David Bretz, 13.933[4]

14. 39M-Madden Merrill, 14.004[7]

15. 55-Brice Sleek, 14.046[17]

16. 14T-Tim Freeman, 14.434[16]

17. 13S-Drew Siferd, 59.999[12]

Qualifying Flight B (3 Laps):

1. 4T-Kasey Jedrzejek, 13.506[16]

2. 8-Bryan Sebetto, 13.514[15]

3. 5JR-Jimmy Mcgrath, 13.528[10]

4. 1W-Creed Kemenah, 13.532[9]

5. 2+-Brian Smith, 13.575[2]

6. 4X-TJ Michael, 13.734[13]

7. 6-Dustin Dinan, 13.735[11]

8. 29-DJ Foos, 13.741[7]

9. 49I-John Ivy, 13.777[5]

10. 8M-Chris Andrews, 13.794[12]

11. 28-Shawn Valenti, 13.863[6]

12. 78-Gauge Garcia, 13.926[4]

13. 39T-Stuart Brubaker, 14.117[14]

14. 01-Blake Depinet, 14.862[3]

15. 98-Dave Hoppes, 59.998[1]

16. 54B-Joshua Bortel, 59.999[8]

Heat 1 (8 Laps):

1. 26-Jamie Miller[2]

2. 36-Seth Schneider[3]

3. 26S-Lee Sommers[1]

4. 8K-Zach Kramer[6]

5. 19R-Steve Rando[4]

6. 0-Bradley Bateson[5]

7. 30-David Bretz[7]

8. 55-Brice Sleek[8]

9. 13S-Drew Siferd[9]

Heat 2 (8 Laps):

1. 61-Tyler Shullick[2]

2. 5L-Bryce Lucius[1]

3. 09-Daniel Hoffman[4]

4. 2-Brenden Torok[3]

5. X15-Kasey Ziebold[5]

6. 24-Paul Weaver[6]

7. 39M-Madden Merrill[7]

8. 14T-Tim Freeman[8]

Heat 3 (8 Laps):

1. 6-Dustin Dinan[1]

2. 5JR-Jimmy Mcgrath[3]

3. 4T-Kasey Jedrzejek[4]

4. 2+-Brian Smith[2]

5. 49I-John Ivy[5]

6. 28-Shawn Valenti[6]

7. 39T-Stuart Brubaker[7]

8. 98-Dave Hoppes[8]

Heat 4 (8 Laps):

1. 8-Bryan Sebetto[4]

2. 4X-TJ Michael[2]

3. 29-DJ Foos[1]

4. 78-Gauge Garcia[6]

5. 1W-Creed Kemenah[3]

6. 8M-Chris Andrews[5]

7. 01-Blake Depinet[7]

8. 54B-Joshua Bortel[8]

Dash 1 (6 Laps):

1. 4T-Kasey Jedrzejek[1]

2. 8-Bryan Sebetto[6]

3. 5JR-Jimmy Mcgrath[4]

4. 26-Jamie Miller[5]

5. 6-Dustin Dinan[8]

6. 36-Seth Schneider[3]

7. 61-Tyler Shullick[2]

8. 09-Daniel Hoffman[7]

B Feature (10 Laps):

1. 28-Shawn Valenti[3]

2. 8M-Chris Andrews[2]

3. 0-Bradley Bateson[1]

4. 39T-Stuart Brubaker[6]

5. 24-Paul Weaver[4]

6. 30-David Bretz[5]

7. 39M-Madden Merrill[7]

8. 55-Brice Sleek[9]

9. 98-Dave Hoppes[10]

10. 54B-Joshua Bortel[12]

11. 14T-Tim Freeman[11]

12. 01-Blake Depinet[8]

13. 13S-Drew Siferd[13]

A Feature (25 Laps):

1. 8-Bryan Sebetto[2]

2. 5JR-Jimmy Mcgrath[3]

3. 1W-Creed Kemenah[16]

4. 26-Jamie Miller[4]

5. 36-Seth Schneider[6]

6. 29-DJ Foos[15]

7. 6-Dustin Dinan[5]

8. 09-Daniel Hoffman[8]

9. 4X-TJ Michael[9]

10. 49I-John Ivy[19]

11. 28-Shawn Valenti[21]

12. 19R-Steve Rando[11]

13. 4T-Kasey Jedrzejek[1]

14. 8K-Zach Kramer[17]

15. 2+-Brian Smith[14]

16. 78-Gauge Garcia[18]

17. 39T-Stuart Brubaker[24]

18. X15-Kasey Ziebold[20]

19. 0-Bradley Bateson[23]

20. 8M-Chris Andrews[22]

21. 2-Brenden Torok[12]

22. 61-Tyler Shullick[7]

23. 5L-Bryce Lucius[10]

24. 26S-Lee Sommers[13]