World of Outlaws Add Date at Belle-Clair on October 17th

(August 25, 2026) – The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series announced on Tuesday they have added a date to the schedule at the recently renovated Bell-Clair Fairgrounds Park Speedway on Saturday, October 17th.

Belle Claire had said idle since after the 2019 season and had fallen into disrepair until the facility was completely renovated massive remodel since March of 2025. Belle-Claire held its first car race since the remodel on August 2nd, it’s first event since 2019.

The World of Outlaws event at Belle-Claire is paired with a Friday, October 16th event at Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville, Indiana.