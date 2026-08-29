Cap Henry Continues to Roll at Attica

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, OH (August 28, 2026) — It seemed longer but it was a month ago that Cap Henry scored a 410 sprint win at Attica Raceway Park. The four time and defending Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprint track champion put it all together Friday, Aug. 28 to earned his sixth win of the year on Wilson Tire/Central Ohio Farmers/Heidelberg Materials Night.

Creed Kemenah led the first four laps of the 30-lap A-main before Henry took over on lap five with Kemenah regaining the lead on lap six only to see Henry power back to the top on lap seven. The early 10 laps were marred by three cautions and a pair of red flags.

Once the race got going Henry maintained the lead over Kemenah, Chris Andrews and DJ Foos. Gauge Garcia took his second tumble of the night just after the white flag setting up a one lap shoot-out. Henry drove to his 34th career 410 sprint win at Attica over Kemenah, Craig Mintz, Andrews and Foos. It’s Henry’s eighth overall win of the 2026 season; last year he scored 17 victories.

“These have been a little bit harder to come by this year. It’s not lack of effort by Chris, Zack, Jeff have been working really hard. It’s just everyone else is as good as us this year…it’s been fun. I’m proud of these guys. Creed worked really hard there to start the race and I paced him for awhile and moved around to see what was better,” said Henry beside his Jeff Ward Demolition, Premier Planning Services, Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts, The Tony Elliott Foundation, Primal Tee Shop, Innovative Excavating, Mobil 1, King Racing Products, Blue Stripe Equipment Rentals, SCS Gearbox, Power Cool Manufacturing, Kistler Racing Products, Griff’s Engines, Callie’s Performance Products, Factory 41, Ballistic Designs backed #33W.

The Dirt Nerds Podcast Powered by Propane UMP Late Model A-main was a dandy. Devin Shiels led the first three laps before Todd Brennan took over. Former track champion Doug Drown moved into second on lap 10 and methodically closed on Brennan. Coming to the checkers Drown got a tremendous run on the top six of turn four and it was a drag race to the finish with Drown nipping Brennan by .029 seconds for his 30th career late model win at Attica, Brennan, Shiels, JR Gentry and Ryan Missler rounded out the top five.

“On that last lap I went into one and two a little higher..I said screw it I’m going to send it and hope for the best and stood on it and we came out of it side by side and I knew as long as I didn’t drive it off the top in three and four I might get him. He got a really good run but he left me the room to drag race him down there. He could have absolutely slid up in front of me. It was awesome racing…this is fun,” said Drown beside his Malcuit Engines, Malcuit Tavern, 89 Homes, Ely Road Reel, Joy Ride Transport backed #79.

Sandusky, Ohio’s Bryan Sebetto continued his dominating 2026 performance in the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints, leading all 25 laps for his fifth win of the year at Attica. A few times Jimmy McGrath closed on Sebetto, but couldn’t get the pass. Sebetto’s 12th overall win of 2026 came over McGrath, Seth Schneider, Dustin Dinan and Jake Hesson. It is Sebetto’s 22nd career 305 sprint win at Attica, placing him fifth on the division’s all-time win list, just one away from tying his car owner Bobby Clark.

Attica Raceway Park

Attica, Ohio

Friday, August 28, 2026

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying Flight A (2 Laps)

1. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 12.697[5]

2. X-Mike Keegan, 12.849[3]

3. 5-Kody Brewer, 12.871[4]

4. 15C-Chris Andrews, 12.888[1]

5. 16-Gauge Garcia, 13.049[2]

6. 09X-Graham Huffman, 13.134[8]

7. 22M-Dan McCarron, 13.140[7]

8. 18-Elijah Ernst, 13.461[6]

Qualifying Flight B (2 Laps)

1. 33W-Cap Henry, 12.699[1]

2. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 12.709[7]

3. 8T-Tanner Tecco, 12.913[3]

4. 09-Craig Mintz, 12.962[6]

5. 34-Sterling Cling, 12.979[2]

6. 6J-Jonah Aumend, 13.178[4]

7. 18SR-Brian Razum, 13.728[5]

Qualifying Flight C (2 Laps)

1. 3-DJ Foos, 12.769[2]

2. 19-TJ Michael, 12.839[6]

3. 3J-Trey Jacobs, 12.956[5]

4. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.015[1]

5. 25R-Jordan Ryan, 13.222[3]

6. 7M-Brandon Moore, 13.279[7]

7. 9-Lance Heinberger, 13.299[4]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 15C-Chris Andrews[1]

2. 15K-Creed Kemenah[4]

3. 5-Kody Brewer[2]

4. 09X-Graham Huffman[6]

5. 18-Elijah Ernst[8]

6. X-Mike Keegan[3]

7. 16-Gauge Garcia[5]

8. 22M-Dan McCarron[7]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 09-Craig Mintz[1]

2. 33W-Cap Henry[4]

3. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[3]

4. 34-Sterling Cling[5]

5. 6J-Jonah Aumend[6]

6. 8T-Tanner Tecco[2]

7. 18SR-Brian Razum[7]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 3-DJ Foos[4]

2. 3J-Trey Jacobs[2]

3. 19-TJ Michael[3]

4. 25R-Jordan Ryan[5]

5. 35-Stuart Brubaker[1]

6. 7M-Brandon Moore[6]

7. 9-Lance Heinberger[7]

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 33W-Cap Henry[2]

2. 15K-Creed Kemenah[1]

3. 09-Craig Mintz[8]

4. 15C-Chris Andrews[5]

5. 3-DJ Foos[6]

6. 3J-Trey Jacobs[4]

7. 19-TJ Michael[3]

8. 25R-Jordan Ryan[12]

9. 5-Kody Brewer[9]

10. 34-Sterling Cling[11]

11. 6J-Jonah Aumend[14]

12. 35-Stuart Brubaker[15]

13. 7M-Brandon Moore[18]

14. 9-Lance Heinberger[21]

15. 16-Gauge Garcia[19]

16. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[7]

17. 18SR-Brian Razum[20]

18. 09X-Graham Huffman[10]

19. 22M-Dan McCarron[22]

20. 18-Elijah Ernst[13]

21. 8T-Tanner Tecco[17]

DNS: X-Mike Keegan

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Qualifying Flight A (3 Laps)

1. 36-Seth Schneider, 13.596[7]

2. 2+-Brian Smith, 13.690[8]

3. 319-Jake Hesson, 13.916[1]

4. X15-Kasey Ziebold, 13.919[3]

5. 0-Bradley Bateson, 13.930[4]

6. 1W-Paul Weaver, 14.090[6]

7. 30-David Bretz, 14.204[2]

8. 13M-Kael Mowrer, 14.356[5]

Qualifying Flight B (3 Laps)

1. 6-Dustin Dinan, 13.833[2]

2. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr, 13.963[4]

3. 49I-John Ivy, 14.025[5]

4. 8K-Zach Kramer, 14.045[3]

5. 3M-Logan Mongeau, 14.134[7]

6. 63-Randy Ruble, 14.203[8]

7. 24-Andrea Weaver, 14.418[1]

8. 25-Chris Pifher, 14.808[6]

Qualifying Flight C (3 Laps)

1. 8-Bryan Sebetto, 13.573[4]

2. 09-Daniel Hoffman, 13.674[5]

3. 19R-Steve Rando, 13.823[1]

4. 26M-Jamie Miller, 13.830[3]

5. 2-Brenden Torok, 13.941[7]

6. 39T-Trevor St Clair, 14.124[6]

7. 98-David Hoppes, 14.540[2]

DNS: 505-AL Ferrell, 59.999

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 319-Jake Hesson[2]

2. 36-Seth Schneider[4]

3. X15-Kasey Ziebold[1]

4. 1W-Paul Weaver[6]

5. 2+-Brian Smith[3]

6. 30-David Bretz[7]

7. 0-Bradley Bateson[5]

8. 13M-Kael Mowrer[8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 6-Dustin Dinan[4]

2. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr[3]

3. 8K-Zach Kramer[1]

4. 49I-John Ivy[2]

5. 63-Randy Ruble[6]

6. 3M-Logan Mongeau[5]

7. 25-Chris Pifher[8]

8. 24-Andrea Weaver[7]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 26M-Jamie Miller[1]

2. 8-Bryan Sebetto[4]

3. 09-Daniel Hoffman[3]

4. 2-Brenden Torok[5]

5. 98-David Hoppes[7]

6. 39T-Trevor St Clair[6]

7. 19R-Steve Rando[2]

DNS: 505-AL Ferrell

B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 3M-Logan Mongeau[2]

2. 19R-Steve Rando[6]

3. 0-Bradley Bateson[4]

4. 13M-Kael Mowrer[7]

5. 39T-Trevor St Clair[3]

6. 30-David Bretz[1]

7. 25-Chris Pifher[5]

8. 24-Andrea Weaver[8]

DNS: 505-AL Ferrell

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 8-Bryan Sebetto[3]

2. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr[2]

3. 36-Seth Schneider[6]

4. 6-Dustin Dinan[8]

5. 319-Jake Hesson[1]

6. 09-Daniel Hoffman[7]

7. 26M-Jamie Miller[5]

8. 49I-John Ivy[12]

9. 19R-Steve Rando[17]

10. 2-Brenden Torok[13]

11. 1W-Paul Weaver[11]

12. 8K-Zach Kramer[10]

13. X15-Kasey Ziebold[9]

14. 3M-Logan Mongeau[16]

15. 0-Bradley Bateson[18]

16. 63-Randy Ruble[14]

17. 39T-Trevor St Clair[20]

18. 98-David Hoppes[15]

19. 13M-Kael Mowrer[19]

20. 2+-Brian Smith[4]