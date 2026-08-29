Hayslett Extends GLTS Point Lead With Victory at I-96

LAKE ODESSA, MI (August 28, 2026) — Korbyn Hayslett won the feature event for the Great Lakes Traditional Sprints Friday night at I-96 Speedway. Hayslett, from Troy, Ohio, took the lead from Chad Wilson on lap 10 and opened up a commanding 5.441 second lead at the finish.

Wilson held onto the runner up position while Dustin Daggett, Steve Irwin, and Brian Ruhlman rounded out the top five.

Hayslett now holds a 125 point lead over Brian Ruhlamn for the Great Lakes Traditional Sprints championship going into the series final event of the season Saturday night at Silver Bullet Speedway in Owendale, Michigan.

Great Lakes Traditional Sprints

I-96 Speedway

Lake Odessa, Michigan

Friday, August 28, 2026

Qualifying

1. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr, 15.998[10]

2. 6W-Chad Wilson, 16.244[7]

3. 49-Brian Ruhlman, 16.408[14]

4. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett, 16.438[6]

5. 25-Max Frank, 16.526[5]

6. 33-Jason Ferguson, 16.580[4]

7. 0-Steve Irwin, 16.799[12]

8. 85-Dustin Daggett, 17.041[9]

9. 10S-Jay Steinebach, 17.385[3]

10. 3A-Mike Astrauskas, 17.494[2]

11. 5X-Trent Musk, 17.630[13]

12. 31-Jim Girard, 17.966[8]

13. 10-Cody Howard, 18.563[15]

14. 10G-Kent Gardner, 18.645[11]

DNS: 00-Noah Whitehouse

Miami Paint Equipment Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr[4]

2. 0-Steve Irwin[1]

3. 49-Brian Ruhlman[3]

4. 25-Max Frank[2]

5. 10S-Jay Steinebach[5]

6. 10-Cody Howard[7]

DNS: 5X-Trent Musk

DNS: 00-Noah Whitehouse

Northwood University Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett[3]

2. 6W-Chad Wilson[4]

3. 85-Dustin Daggett[1]

4. 33-Jason Ferguson[2]

5. 3A-Mike Astrauskas[5]

6. 31-Jim Girard[6]

7. 10G-Kent Gardner[7]

MacAllister CAT Rental Store A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 1H-Korbyn Hayslett[4]

2. 6W-Chad Wilson[3]

3. 85-Dustin Daggett[1]

4. 0-Steve Irwin[5]

5. 49-Brian Ruhlman[2]

6. 25-Max Frank[7]

7. 10S-Jay Steinebach[9]

8. 3A-Mike Astrauskas[10]

9. 31-Jim Girard[12]

10. 10-Cody Howard[11]

11. 10G-Kent Gardner[14]

12. 33-Jason Ferguson[8]

13. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr[6]

DNS: 5X-Trent Musk

DNS: 00-Noah Whitehouse