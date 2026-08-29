Jerich Wins Gladiator Sprint Tour Feature at Tyler County

MIDDLEBOURNE, W.V. (August 28, 2026) — John Jerich won the Gladiator Sprint Tour feature Friday at Tyler County Speedway. Kory Crabtree, Wayne McPeek, Danny Smith, and Garrett Mitchell rounded out the top five.

Gladiator Sprint Tour

Tyler County Speedway

Middlebourne, West Virginia

Friday, August 28, 2026

Qualifying Flight A

1. 4-Danny Smith, 12.213[7]

2. 1MC-Wayne McPeek, 12.726[4]

3. 001-Greg Mitchell, 13.050[3]

4. 00-Anthony Gaskins, 13.225[5]

5. 3S-Casey Smith, 14.042[1]

6. 4U-Josh Davis, 14.043[2]

DNS: B51-Billy Morris, 14.044

Qualifying Flight B

1. 11C-Kory Crabtree, 12.388[4]

2. 3-John Jerich, 12.479[6]

3. 002-Garrett Mitchell, 12.549[5]

4. 1B-Keith Baxter, 12.681[2]

5. 7A-Dave Dickson, 12.740[1]

6. 9W-Lance Webb, 12.911[3]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 4-Danny Smith[1]

2. 1MC-Wayne McPeek[2]

3. 001-Greg Mitchell[3]

4. 00-Anthony Gaskins[4]

5. 3S-Casey Smith[5]

6. B51-Billy Morris[7]

DNS: 4U-Josh Davis

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 3-John Jerich[2]

2. 11C-Kory Crabtree[1]

3. 1B-Keith Baxter[4]

4. 002-Garrett Mitchell[3]

5. 9W-Lance Webb[6]

6. 7A-Dave Dickson[5]

Red Clay Rumble (25 Laps)

1. 3-John Jerich[2]

2. 11C-Kory Crabtree[4]

3. 1MC-Wayne McPeek[3]

4. 4-Danny Smith[1]

5. 002-Garrett Mitchell[8]

6. 4U-Josh Davis[13]

7. 9W-Lance Webb[10]

8. 001-Greg Mitchell[5]

9. 7A-Dave Dickson[12]

10. 00-Anthony Gaskins[7]

11. 1B-Keith Baxter[6]

12. 3S-Casey Smith[9]

13. B51-Billy Morris[11]