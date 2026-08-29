Seven is Sweeter for Roahrig in 500 Sprint Car Tour Action at Berlin

By T.J. Buffenbarger

MARNE, MI (August 28, 2026) – Tyler Roahrig continued his incredible winning streak with the 500 Sprint Car Tour on Friday night at Berlin Raceway. Roahrig picked up his seventh feature win in a row at Berlin with the series, remaining undefeated in 500 sprint car tour competition at the Marne, Michigan oval.

The seventh victory did not come easy though as Roahrig, from Plymouth, Indiana, had to content with some steering issues after having to make major repairs to his car after a crash during the Little 500 at Anderson Speedway in May and multiple challenges by Kody Swanson before pulling away over the final 12 laps to a 2.298 second lead at the finish.

“I don’t know if I have something going on with my steering or what’s going on, but if I put any brake pressure in it, it would kind of stall the steering. I need to look at that,” said Roahrig after the feature. “That just kind of made it made me a little hesitant in traffic. You know, I didn’t want to run in there and then stand on the brakes and then hit somebody and ruin my race. I knew Cody was coming, and he was so fast here last time too. I thought the streak was going to come to an end, but then we had to restart and we ran side by side there for like a lap. It’s fun racing with him.”

Roahrig and Swanson started on the front row for the 50-lap main event, but it was third starting Bobby Santos III that ended up leading the opening lap before Roahrig drove back to the top position on the second circuit.

Roahrig stretched his lead to 3.815 seconds when Swanson was able to drive by Santos for the second position. With Roahrig stalled out in slower traffic, Swanson chipped away at Roahrig’s lead down to 1.191 seconds when the caution appeared when Olivia Shelbo spun and hit the inside wall in turn four.

After the restart Roahrig and Swanson raced side by side for the lead, but Roahrig held onto the position and by lap 37 had built up a 3.540 second advantage for his seventh feature win in a row at Berlin Raceway.

Swanson finished second with Dakota Armstrong getting by Santos for the final podium position. Jackson Macenko rounded out the top five.

Roahrig once again chalked up his success during his seven-race winning streak at Berlin to his team and his enjoyment of racing at Berlin, a track with an unusual shape that can throw off even the best of drivers.

“We’ve been fortunate for sure and pretty lucky in that regard,” Roahrig said about not having anything go wrong out of his control during 500 Sprint Car competition at Berlin. “It’s been a good track for me, I just like these West Michigan race tracks. It’s where I grew up racing and I have a good team that helps me out. Good sponsors like CB Fabricating, Evan Jackson Racing Engins. They are the heart and soul of this team.”

In the USSA Kenyon Midget feature event 12-year-old Danny O’Gara used some late race moves to put himself in position to take the lead when Ayrton Houk’s car slowed with mechanical issues with just two laps to go.

O’Gara was in fourth position with six laps to go and quickly moved up to the second position on lap 16. One lap later Houk’s engine went sour and O’Gara jumped into the lead, holding off Even Hammond by 2.011 seconds for the victory in just his fourth start in the Kenyon Midgets.

Berlin Raceway

Marne, Michigan

Friday, August 28, 2026

500 Sprint Car Tour

Qualifying

1. 56-Tyler Roahrig, 15.656[14]

2. 33-Kody Swanson, 15.851[16]

3. 22-Bobby Santos III, 15.925

4. 1-Dakoda Armstrong, 16.070[2]

5. 24-Jackson Macenko, 16.077[10]

6. 87-Brady Allum, 16.183[1]

7. 67-Kyle O’Gara, 16.239[13]

8. 40-Nathan Byrd, 16.246[6]

9. 74-Tony Main, 16.360[11]

10. 64-Rylan Gray, 16.367[8]

11. U2-Derek Bischak, 16.389[4]

12. 53-Justin Harper, 16.529[9]

13. 47-Tony McVey, 16.848[12]

14. 26-Jeff Bloom, 16.974[5]

15. 81-Race Bible, 17.046[3]

16. 57-Tyler Fitzpatrick, 17.807[7]

17. 8-Olivia Shelbo, 18.216[15]

A-Main (50 Laps)

1. 56-Tyler Roahrig

2. 33-Kody Swanson

3. 1-Dakoda Armstrong

4. 22-Bobby Santos III

5. 24-Jackson Macenko

6. 67-Kyle O’Gara

7. 87-Brady Allum

8. 40-Nathan Byrd

9. 64-Rylan Gray

10. 53-Justin Harper

11. U2-Derek Bischak

12. 74-Tony Main

13. 47-Tony McVey

14. 81-Race Bible

15. 8-Olivia Shelbo

16. 57-Tyler Fitzpatrick

17. 26-Jeff Bloom

USSA Kenyon Midgets

Qualifying

1. 78-Ayrton Houk, 16.920[2]

2. 25-Jackson Macenko, 16.991[4]

3. 39-Evan Hammond, 17.060[13]

4. 02-Jase Petty, 17.071[8]

5. 67-Danny O’Gara, 17.103[5]

6. 81-Seth Tozer, 17.127[12]

7. 2-Jeff Hill, 17.202[1]

8. 8-Dameron Taylor, 17.214[14]

9. 12K-Kyle Sheard, 17.349[11]

10. 9-Hunter Peri, 17.360[7]

11. 68-Brian Richardson, 18.025[10]

12. 48-Lee Pierce, 18.475[9]

13. 61-Evan Patton, 20.367[6]

14. 25J-Isaac Johnson, 22.891[3]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 78-Ayrton Houk[1]

2. 39-Evan Hammond[2]

3. 67-Danny O’Gara[3]

4. 12K-Kyle Sheard[4]

5. 2-Jeff Hill[6]

6. 68-Brian Richardson[5]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 25-Jackson Macenko[1]

2. 02-Jase Petty[2]

3. 8-Dameron Taylor[4]

4. 81-Seth Tozer[3]

5. 9-Hunter Peri[5]

6. 48-Lee Pierce[6]

7. 25J-Isaac Johnson[7]

A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 67-Danny O’Gara[4]

2. 39-Evan Hammond[1]

3. 8-Dameron Taylor[3]

4. 81-Seth Tozer[7]

5. 78-Ayrton Houk[5]

6. 12K-Kyle Sheard[6]

7. 25J-Isaac Johnson[14]

8. 2-Jeff Hill[8]

9. 48-Lee Pierce[11]

10. 9-Hunter Peri[9]

11. 02-Jase Petty[2]

12. 68-Brian Richardson[10]

DNS: 25-Jackson Macenko

DNS: 61-Evan Patton