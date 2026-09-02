CALISTOGA’S “LOUIE VERMEIL CLASSIC” ON TAP FOR USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS

By Lance Jennings

SEPTEMBER 1, 2026… Race fans are heading to the Northern California Wine Country this Saturday and Sunday as the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Cars return to Calistoga Speedway for the “15th Louie Vermeil Classic Presented by Quick Change Liquid Energy Drink.” The highly anticipated event will pay $5,000-to-win and $600-to-start on Saturday plus $10,000-to-win and $800-to-start on Sunday. Chase Johnson will serve as Grand Marshall and the showcase will also feature winged 360 sprint cars in the “Shark Tales With Andy Calistoga Classic.” In addition, there will be vintage cars on display, Saturday Wine Tasting, Sunday Beer Tasting, and other activities for fans to enjoy. Calistoga Speedway is located on the Calistoga Fairgrounds at 1435 North Oak Street in Calistoga, California and the Spectator Gates will open at 4:00pm. For more information, visit racecalistogaspeedway.com or call 916.773.7225.

For those that cannot make it to the races, the Labor Day Weekend events will be live streamed at FloRacing (floracing.com).

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– TIRES / FUEL: TIRES WILL BE AVAILABLE for sale at the race track. FUEL WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE. Teams must plan accordingly.

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– RACE FORMAT: The event format can be found at usacracing.com/news/usac-cra-calistoga-format-2026

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– TIRE RULE: The Hoosier 105/16 Medium or Medium 1 is the only approved right rear tire. Only SC12 left rear tires will be permitted and front tires must be Hoosier.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS: Front axle tether systems (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS: Full containment seats ARE MANDATORY.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS: Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– MUFFLER RULE: The Flowmaster “Suitcase” Mufflers (Part # 53545-10) ARE RECOMMENDED at Calistoga Speedway. The city has tightened sound limit rules and larger mufflers are needed. Failure to comply will risk disqualification.

– RULE BOOK: The series rule book is online at usacracing.com.

– ROLLS SCAFFOLD 360 CHALLENGE: The top finishing 360 Sprint Car is eligible for an extra $360 per night if they finish in the top-six. If there are multiple 360s in the top-six, then the bonus will go to the highest finishing 360 in that main event. If the award is not claimed, then the pot will increase by an additional $360 at the next race until there is a winner. Once the bonus is earned, the process will start over until it is won again. If the award has not been won or whatever money is left over at season’s end will then be divided among the top three in points running a 360 engine.

The festivities will actually begin on Friday, September 4th, with the Calistoga Speedway Hall of Fame Dinner. The 2026 inductees are Quentin Bammer, Bob Consani, Chad & Kim Hawkins, Steve Howard, Marcie Macano, Ron Shaver, and Chris Zootis.

Since August 30, 2008, twenty-six (26) USAC/CRA races have been held at the Calistoga Fairgrounds and eighteen (18) drivers have claimed victory. Rico Abreu, Ryan Bernal, and Damion Gardner lead all drivers with three (3) wins at the big half-mile oval and Gardner leads with four (4) “Louie” trophies. Ryan Bernal broke the 19-second barrier (18.869) for non-winged sprints and set the 1-lap track record on September 3, 2017. The complete Calistoga USAC/CRA win list is at the end of this release.

After nearly sweeping the August 15th race at Perris, two-time and defending USAC/CRA champion R.J. Johnson of Laveen, Arizona has a stout 217-point advantage over the competition. Driving the Petty Performance Racing #1P Avanti Windows & Doors / Apache Transport Sherman, Johnson has three feature wins, nine Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, six heat race victories, sixteen top-10 finishes, and 63 feature laps led on the season. Currently ranked seventh with fourteen career wins, the multi-time Arizona champion will be looking to add a Calistoga triumph to his resume.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams of Yorba Linda, California is second in the USAC/CRA point chase. Racing the Tom & Christy Dunkel #17W Inland Rigging / Maxima Oil Triple X, Williams placed fourth at the Lake Perris Fairgrounds. To date, the former co-rookie of the year has posted five heat race victories, twelve top-10 finishes, and 18 feature laps led in the campaign. Currently tied with Ryan Bernal and Matt Mitchell with eleven career wins, the veteran driver will have his sights on earning his first victory of the year at Calistoga.

After winning the last two main events, Peoria, Arizona’s Connor Lundy has climbed to third in the USAC/CRA point standings. Driving the Matt Lundy owned #97 Apache Transport / JUGO Superfoods Sherman, the 2025 Rookie of the Year has one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, four heat race victories, two hard charger awards, nine top-10 finishes, and 57 feature laps led to his credit. Connor will be looking to continue his win streak at the “Louie Vermeil Classic.”

Lomita, California’s Verne Sweeney ranks fourth in the chase for the USAC/CRA championship. Piloting the Rachel Guerrero owned #98 Doug’s Auto Body / Bill’s Jerky DRC, Sweeney scored eleventh in the August 15th main event at Perris. At press time, the veteran driver has recorded two heat race victories and eight top-10 finishes on the season. This weekend, Verne will be looking to score his first USAC/CRA triumph at Calistoga Speedway.

Brecken Guerrero of Westminster, California sits fifth in the chase for the USAC/CRA championship. Driving the Rachel Guerrero owned #98B Doug’s Auto Body / Bill’s Jerky DRC, Guerrero raced to seventh from eleventh in the Perris August 15th feature. To date, the 2024 PAS Young Guns Sprint Car Champion has one heat race victory and eight top-10 finishes in the campaign. Brecken will have his sights on his first USAC/CRA win at the “Louie Vermeil Classic.”

“The Pineapple” Daylin Perreira of Hilo, Hawaii leads the chase for rookie of the year honors over Bryan Whitley, Wayne Siddle, Zate Legend, David Perry Jr., Cale Coons, Jim Vanzant, Joshua Shipley, Troy DeGaton, A.J. Hernandez, Koen Crawford, Broedy Graham, Drake Cardey, Eric Englert, B.J. Fernandez, Grant Schaadt, and Bryan Drollinger.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Dayton Shelton, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr., Connor Speir, Jeff Dyer, Marty Hawkins, J.J. Yeley, Jacob Austin, Nick Robfogel, Ryan Bernal, Cole Wakim, Jadon Rogers, Logan Seavey, Tanner Carrick, Brody Roa, and more.

Calistoga Speedway is located on the Calistoga Fairgrounds at 1435 North Oak Street in Calistoga, California. Advance tickets are on sale at racecalistogaspeedway.com and for more event information, call 916.773.7225.

For more information on the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

———————————————–

AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Damion Gardner, 2022-Damion Gardner, 2023-Brody Roa, 2024-R.J. Johnson, 2025-R.J. Johnson.

“LOUIE VERMEIL CLASSIC” WINNERS: 2008-Tim Kaeding / Kevin Swindell, 2009-Kevin Swindell / Mike Spencer, 2010-Damion Gardner / Damion Gardner, 2011-Robert Ballou / Mike Spencer, 2012-Ryan Bernal / Kyle Hirst, 2013-Bud Kaeding / Kyle Larson, 2014-Christopher Bell / Rico Abreu, 2015-Ryan Bernal / Rico Abreu, 2016-Ryan Bernal / Thomas Meseraull, 2017-Kevin Thomas Jr. / Rico Abreu, 2018-Damion Gardner / Colby Copeland, 2019-Austin Williams / Jake Swanson, 2020-CANCELLED, 2021-Carson Short / Damion Gardner, 2022-NO RACE, 2023-NO RACE, 2024-NO RACE, 2025-J.J. Yeley/Logan Seavey.

SATURDAY PURSE: 1. $5,000; 2. $3,000; 3. $2,100; 4. $1,700; 5. $1,400; 6. $1,200; 7. $1,000; 8. $900; 9. $850; 10. $825; 11. $800; 12. $780; 13. $760; 14. $740; 15. $720; 16. $700; 17. $680; 18. $660; 19. $640; 20. $620; 21. $600; 22. $600; 23. $600; 24. $600. TOTAL=$28,075.

SUNDAY PURSE: 1. $10,000; 2. $5,500; 3. $3,850; 4. $3,000; 5. $2,500; 6. $2,250; 7. $2,000; 8. $1,800; 9. $1,650; 10. $1,500; 11. $1,350; 12. $1,200; 13. $1,050; 14. $950; 15. $925; 16. $900; 17. $875; 18. $850; 19. $825; 20. $800; 21. $800; 22. $800; 23. $800; 24. $800. TOTAL=$46,975.

2026 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 6-Ricky Lewis, 3-R.J. Johnson, 2-Connor Lundy, 2-Kaleb Montgomery, 2-Kevin Thomas Jr., 1-Brody Roa

CALISTOGA AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA 1-LAP QUALIFYING RECORD: Ryan Bernal – 18.869 (09/03/17)

CALISTOGA AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 3-Rico Abreu, 3-Ryan Bernal, 3-Damion Gardner, 2-Mike Spencer, 2-Kevin Swindell, 1-Robert Ballou, 1-Christopher Bell, 1-Colby Copeland, 1-Kyle Hirst, 1-Bud Kaeding, 1-Tim Kaeding, 1-Kyle Larson, 1-Thomas Meseraull, 1-Logan Seavey, 1-Jake Swanson, 1-Kevin Thomas Jr., 1-Austin Williams, 1-J.J. Yeley.

2026 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. R.J. Johnson-1199, 2. Austin Williams-982, 3. Connor Lundy-801, 4. Verne Sweeney-767, 5. Brecken Guerrero-743, 6. Ricky Lewis-708, 7. Dayton Shelton-602, 8. Eddie Tafoya Jr.-593, 9. Daylin Perreira (R)-561, 10. Charles Davis Jr.-496, 11. A.J. Bender-444, 12. Bryan Whitley (R)-381, 13. Connor Speir-380, 14. Wayne Siddle (R)-307, 15. Bruce St. James-296, 16. Zate Legend (R)-290, 17. Braden Chiaramonte-267, 18. Kevin Thomas Jr.-245, 19. Stevie Sussex-215, 20. Kaleb Montgomery-161.