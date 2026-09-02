MASSINGILL GOES BACK-TO-BACK AT WITH USAC MTM AT MILLSTREAM

By Richie Murray

Findlay, Ohio (August 29, 2026)………For the second consecutive night, Bryce Massingill led every single lap en route to a USAC Midwest Thunder SpeeD2 Midget victory.

On Saturday night, it was mission accomplished at Findlay, Ohio’s Millstream Speedway.

For the Troy, Ohio native, it was his second series triumph in a span of 24 hours after leading all 25 laps on Friday evening at Williamsburg, Ohio’s Moler Raceway Park.

On Saturday, Massingill once again paced all 25 circuits of the main event for his third win of the season and the record-extending 21st of USAC Midwest Thunder career.

Massingill withstood pressure throughout the duration of the Millstream feature after starting his race from the pole position. But in the end, his winning margin was a distant 3.217 seconds as he collected $1,000 for his victory with additional event support coming from Heitmeyer Concrete.

Matt Lux finished as the runner-up after starting fifth, making a strong move following a caution on lap two to secure a solid results. Tyler Nelson took third after holding off a charging Parker Perry who had rushed from 10th to fourth. Ian Creager started third and dropped back to seventh at the start, but fought his way back to a top five finish, rebounding from a mechanical DNF at Moler on Friday night.

Tyler Nelson was the Velocita by Borsos Racing Fast Qualifier with a lap of 15.421 seconds.

Heat races presented by Jeff Hill Trailer Sales, Stiefel’s Home & Auto, Hoosier Auto Race Fans (HARF), and Performance Electronics were won by Matt Lux, Bryce Massingill, Ian Creager, and Tyler Nelson.

Buddy Hollmeyer won the semi-feature.

Two-time All Star Circuit of Champions titlist Greg Wilson was behind the wheel of the Heitmeyer Concrete No. 74H. Wilson, with over 100 410 winged sprint car wins across a three decade-plus career, had flipped his sprint car at an All Star race in New York on Friday night, which opened the opportunity to drive a USAC Midwest Thunder Midget for the first time in his career. Starting 18th in the feature, he worked his way up 12 positions to finish sixth and earn Performance Powder Coating Hard Charger honors.

Buddy Hollmeyer received the Rosewood Machine & Tool Precision Move of the Race by winning the semi-feature, then advancing 11 positions in the feature from his 21st starting position to secure a top 10 finish. Hollmeyer also earned the LynK Chassis bonus for finishing in the 10th spot.

For the second time this weekend, Gunnar Lucius drew the #8 pill in the feature redraw. Thus, he was the recipient of the Wilwood Disc Brakes Tough Brake Award. Lucius had charged up to fourth by lap three but later suffered a battery issue, ending his night.

USAC MIDWEST THUNDER SPEED2 MIDGET RACE RESULTS: August 29, 2026 – Millstream Speedway – Findlay, Ohio

VELOCITA BY BORSOS FIRST QUALIFYING GROUP: 1. Matt Lux, 5, Wells-15.686; 2. Dylan Trost, 21, Trost-16.145; 3. Landen Francis, 85L, Francis-16.233; 4. Troy Borsos, 21T, Trost-16.244; 5. Taten Long, 99L, Long-16.619; 6. Kole Kirkman, K10, Kirkman-17.729; 7. Ayden Perkins, 48, Perkins-17.952.

VELOCITA BY BORSOS SECOND QUALIFYING GROUP: 1. Luke Hall, 74, Heitmeyer-15.510; 2. Stratton Briggs, 71, Briggs-15.569; 3. Buddy Hollmeyer, 11, Taylor-15.920; 4. Bryce Massingill, 35, Massingill-15.942; 5. Parker Perry, 7G, Gresham-16.185; 6. Greg Wilson, 74H, Heitmeyer-16.313; 7. Ashley Schloss, 11s, Schloss-16.680.

VELOCITA BY BORSOS THIRD QUALIFYING GROUP: 1. Trisdon Brown, 2, Briggs-15.759; 2. Ian Creager, 36, Creager-15.826; 3. Ryan Moran, 01, Moran-15.965; 4. Tyler Watkins, 7T, Watkins-16.180; 5. Derrick Noffsinger, 18N, Noffsinger-16.504; 6. Brayden Schwartz, 55s, Schwartz-16.504; 7. Jim Jones, 97, Jones-16.504.

VELOCITA BY BORSOS FOURTH QUALIFYING GROUP: 1. Tyler Nelson, 91N, Nelson-15.421; 2. Gunnar Lucius, 22, Lucius-15.799; 3. Seth Crandall, 91, Crandall-16.461; 4. Darin Horton, 66, Horton-16.645; 5. Jody Paul, 5J, Paul-18.096; 6. Jason Shaffer, 40J, Shaffer-18.168.

JEFF HILL TRAILER SALES FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, top 5 transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Matt Lux (4), 2. Dylan Trost (3), 3. Landen Francis (2), 4. Taten Long (5), 5. Troy Borsos (1), 6. Ayden Perkins (7), 7. Kole Kirkman (6). NT

STIEFEL’S HOME & AUTO SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, top 5 transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Bryce Massingill (1), 2. Luke Hall (4), 3. Parker Perry (5), 4. Stratton Briggs (3), 5. Greg Wilson (6), 6. Buddy Hollmeyer (2), 7. Ashley Schloss (7). NT

HOOSIER AUTO RACING FANS THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, top 5 transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Ian Creager (3), 2. Trisdon Brown (4), 3. Tyler Watkins (1), 4. Brayden Schwartz (7), 5. Derrick Noffsinger (5), 6. Jim Jones (6), 7. Ryan Moran (2). NT

PERFORMANCE ELECTRONICS FOURTH HEAT: (8 laps, top 5 transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Tyler Nelson (4), 2. Gunnar Lucius (3), 3. Seth Crandall (2), 4. Darin Horton (1), 5. Jason Shaffer (6), 6. Jody Paul (5). NT

SEMI: (12 laps, top 4 transfer to the feature, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Buddy Hollmeyer (2), 2. Ashley Schloss (6), 3. Jim Jones (3), 4. Jason Shaffer (4), 5. Ryan Moran (7), 6. Ayden Perkins (1), 7. Kole Kirkman (5). NT

FEATURE: (25 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Bryce Massingill (1), 2. Matt Lux (5), 3. Tyler Nelson (4), 4. Parker Perry (10), 5. Ian Creager (3), 6. Greg Wilson (18), 7. Dylan Trost (2), 8. Landen Francis (9), 9. Stratton Briggs (14), 10. Buddy Hollmeyer (21), 11. Taten Long (13), 12. Seth Crandall (20), 13. Tyler Watkins (11), 14. Brayden Schwartz (15), 15. Derrick Noffsinger (19), 16. Ashley Schloss (22), 17. Jim Jones (23), 18. Darin Horton (12), 19. Jason Shaffer (24), 20. Gunnar Lucius (8), 21. Jody Paul (16), 22. Troy Borsos (17), 23. Luke Hall (6), 24. Trisdon Brown (7). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-25 Bryce Massingill.

NEXT USAC MIDWEST THUNDER SPEED2 MIDGET RACE: September 18, 2026 – Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, Indiana

‍CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Velocita by Borsos Racing Fast Qualifier: Tyler Nelson (15.421)

Jeff Hill Trailer Sales First Heat Winner: Matt Lux

Stiefel’s Home & Auto Second Heat Winner: Bryce Massingill

Hoosier Auto Racing Fans Third Heat Winner: Ian Creager

Performance Electronics Fourth Heat Winner: Tyler Nelson

Performance Powder Coating Hard Charger: Greg Wilson (18th to 6th)

Rosewood Machine & Tool Precision Move of the Race: Buddy Hollmeyer

LynK Chassis 10th Place Finisher: Buddy Hollmeyer

Wilwood Disc Brakes Tough Brake Award: Gunnar Lucius