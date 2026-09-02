Three-Day Holiday Weekend Ahead for POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (8/31/26) – Labor Day Weekend takes on extra intensity as the POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League kicks off three straight nights of action at 34 Raceway on Friday, September 4, before unleashing two nights of marquee competition at Lake Ozark Speedway during “Labor Day at the Lake: The People’s Race” on September 5–6. Purses climb from $5,000 to win on Friday and Saturday to $7,000 to win in Sunday’s finale.

Friday, September 4 | 34 Raceway

Divisions:

POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League

Details:

Pits Open: 4:00 PM

Grandstands Open: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:00–5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:45 PM

Engine Heat: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing to Follow

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602409

Get Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/2697/tickets/1493892

Saturday, September 5 | Lake Ozark Speedway

Divisions:

POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League

USRA Heartland Modified Tour

Details:

Pits Open: 2:00 PM

Grandstands Open: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:00–5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:00 PM

Engine Heat: 6:15 PM

Hot Laps: 6:45 PM

Racing to Follow

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602397

Get Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1863/tickets/1503561

Sunday, September 6 | Lake Ozark Speedway

Divisions:

POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League

USRA Heartland Modified Tour

Details:

Pits Open: 2:00 PM

Grandstands Open: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:00–5:45 PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:00 PM

Engine Heat: 6:15 PM

Hot Laps: 6:45 PM

Racing to Follow

Event Information: https://www.myracepass.com/events/602400

Get Tickets: https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1863/tickets/1503573

Details about 34 Raceway can be found online at www.34raceway.com or on all major social media platforms | 10463 S. Prairie Grove Road, West Burlington, IA 52655 | 319-752-3434.

For more information about Lake Ozark Speedway, visit www.lakeozarkspeedway.net or follow @LakeOzarkSpeedway on all social media platforms | 50 Twiggy Lane, Eldon, MO 65026 | 314-267-4944.

All 2026 POWRi Honest Abe Roofing 410 Outlaw Sprint League events will be streamed live on Start2Finish. For more information or to purchase an Xpress Pass, visit S2FTV.com.

Stay updated with official POWRi news at POWRi.com, on X and Instagram at @POWRi_Racing, and on Facebook at POWRi.