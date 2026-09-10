LTIMATE SPRINT CAR SERIES RETURNS TO BAKERSFIELD SPEEDWAY THIS SATURDAY NIGHT

By Steven Blakesley

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (September 9, 2026) – Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway celebrates an All American Saturday Night at the races with the Ultimate Sprint Car Series competing. The second appearance for USCS in 2026 will be paired with the Central Valley Clash for the National Dwarf Cars paying $1,500 to win. Hobby Stocks, American Stocks, Mini Stocks, and Western Racing Association vintage cars are also scheduled to race.

Pit gates open at 3pm. Grandstands open at 5:30pm with Opening Ceremonies at 7pm. Race fans can save $3 on adult general admission tickets by grabbing them in advance at www.BakersfieldSpeedway.com General Admission is $22 online including all fees or $25 at the gates. Kids 6-12 are $10 in advance or $12 at the gates. Kids 5 and under are always free!

Parking is free of charge. Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway is located at 13500 Raceway Blvd, near Enos Ln and Interstate 5 in Bakersfield.

Kaleb Montgomery of Templeton prevailed when the USCS made their first Bakersfield stop of the year on May 30 with a 20-car field. Ryan Timmons of Pleasant Hill leads the Ultimate Sprint Car Series standings and has one victory at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway under his belt with the USAC/CRA in 2021. He finished second in the USCS jaunt in May. Bob Newberry of Brentwood, Connor Wakim of Simi Valley, Mark Henry of Rosamond, and Austin Cato of Santa Rosa round out the top-five heading into Saturday’s 30-lap feature.

Saturday marks the fifth run for the National Dwarf Cars at the speedway this season with Brandon Willey, Nick Velasquez, Daniel Peters, and Bakersfield driver J.D. Brown taking the victories. The $1,500 to win feature is part of the Central Valley Clash and will be a 25-lap feature.

Ricky Childress, Jr. leads the Hobby Stocks standings following his ninth win of the year during August’s Mike Moshier Classic. Brooke Cimental, Casey Johnson, Marcus Wankum, and Stephen Johnson make up the balance of the top-five.

Carson Conway leads the American Stocks battle in 2026 ahead of Dan Bryant by 46 points heading into round 12. Tyler Weeks, Robert Swearengin, and Spencer Vasquez round out the top-five drivers.

Saturday’s race will mark championship night for the Mini Stocks with Jason Cook, Jr. of Porterville leading Visalia’s Gene Glover by just four points. Each driver has one win this year. Shawn DePriest of Dinuba is in third.

For more information on Bakersfield Speedway at Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway, visit www.BakersfieldSpeedway.com or follow the speedway on social media. Kevin Harvick’s Kern Raceway is located at 13500 Raceway Blvd, near Enos Ln and Interstate 5 in Bakersfield.

2026 SCHEDULE – SUBJECT TO CHANGE

SEPTEMBER

12- USCS SPRINTS, NATIONAL DWARFS, HOBBY STOCKS, AMERICAN STOCKS, MINI STOCKS, WRA VINTAGE

25- WORLD OF OUTLAWS, CALIFORNIA LIGHTNING SPRINTS

26- IMCA MODIFIEDS, SPORT MODS, HOBBY STOCKS, AMERICAN STOCKS, NATIONAL DWARFS

OCTOBER 9-10 BUD NATIONALS – IMCA MODIFIEDS, SPORT MODS, STOCK CARS, HOBBY STOCKS, AMERICAN STOCKS, NATIONAL DWARFS

NOVEMBER 24- JASON LEFFLER MEMORIAL USAC NATIONAL MIDGETS, SPORT MODS