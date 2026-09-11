Jake Neuman Wins at Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, IL (September 11, 2026) — Jake Neuman won the winged 410 sprint car feature Friday night at Jacksonville Speedway.

Riley Goodno, Will Armitage from eighth starting spot, Joe B Miller, and Zach Daum from 18th rounded out the top five.

Jacksonville Speedway

Jacksonville, Illinois

Friday, September 11, 2026

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[3]

2. 22-Riley Goodno[2]

3. 19K-Kenton Pope[1]

4. 29-Brayton Lynch[4]

5. 77U-Chris Urish[5]

6. 01-Justin Standridge[6]

7. 83-Mitchell Davis[7]

Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 51B-Joe B Miller[2]

2. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[1]

3. 5H-Mario Clouser[6]

4. 9-Tyler Duff[3]

5. 79-Gage Montgomery[5]

6. 92-Zach Daum[7]

7. 3B-Shelby Bosie[4]

Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 96-Jake Blackhurst[1]

2. 71-Jaxton Wiggs[2]

3. 10S-Jeremy Standridge[3]

4. 37-Bryce Norris[5]

5. 33$-Shane O’Banion[6]

6. 41-Joe Jiannoni[7]

DNS: 99-Joey Moughan

Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 7A-Will Armitage[1]

2. 3N-Jake Neuman[3]

3. 52F-Logan Faucon[2]

4. B8-John Barnard[6]

5. 16-Kevin Newton[5]

6. 99W-Korey Weyant[4]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 16-Kevin Newton[4]

2. 92-Zach Daum[5]

3. 79-Gage Montgomery[3]

4. 77U-Chris Urish[2]

5. 83-Mitchell Davis[9]

6. 3B-Shelby Bosie[10]

7. 33$-Shane O’Banion[1]

8. 99W-Korey Weyant[8]

9. 01-Justin Standridge[7]

DNS: 41-Joe Jiannoni

DNS: 99-Joey Moughan

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 3N-Jake Neuman[2]

2. 22-Riley Goodno[3]

3. 7A-Will Armitage[8]

4. 51B-Joe B Miller[7]

5. 92-Zach Daum[18]

6. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[9]

7. 71-Jaxton Wiggs[4]

8. 79-Gage Montgomery[19]

9. B8-John Barnard[10]

10. 37-Bryce Norris[13]

11. 52F-Logan Faucon[12]

12. 16-Kevin Newton[17]

13. 10S-Jeremy Standridge[11]

14. 19K-Kenton Pope[14]

15. 77U-Chris Urish[20]

16. 96-Jake Blackhurst[1]

17. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[5]

18. 9-Tyler Duff[16]

19. 29-Brayton Lynch[15]

20. 5H-Mario Clouser[6]