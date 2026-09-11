Jake Neuman Wins at Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, IL (September 11, 2026) — Jake Neuman won the winged 410 sprint car feature Friday night at Jacksonville Speedway.
Riley Goodno, Will Armitage from eighth starting spot, Joe B Miller, and Zach Daum from 18th rounded out the top five.
Jacksonville Speedway
Jacksonville, Illinois
Friday, September 11, 2026
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)
1. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[3]
2. 22-Riley Goodno[2]
3. 19K-Kenton Pope[1]
4. 29-Brayton Lynch[4]
5. 77U-Chris Urish[5]
6. 01-Justin Standridge[6]
7. 83-Mitchell Davis[7]
Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)
1. 51B-Joe B Miller[2]
2. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[1]
3. 5H-Mario Clouser[6]
4. 9-Tyler Duff[3]
5. 79-Gage Montgomery[5]
6. 92-Zach Daum[7]
7. 3B-Shelby Bosie[4]
Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)
1. 96-Jake Blackhurst[1]
2. 71-Jaxton Wiggs[2]
3. 10S-Jeremy Standridge[3]
4. 37-Bryce Norris[5]
5. 33$-Shane O’Banion[6]
6. 41-Joe Jiannoni[7]
DNS: 99-Joey Moughan
Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)
1. 7A-Will Armitage[1]
2. 3N-Jake Neuman[3]
3. 52F-Logan Faucon[2]
4. B8-John Barnard[6]
5. 16-Kevin Newton[5]
6. 99W-Korey Weyant[4]
B-Main (12 Laps)
1. 16-Kevin Newton[4]
2. 92-Zach Daum[5]
3. 79-Gage Montgomery[3]
4. 77U-Chris Urish[2]
5. 83-Mitchell Davis[9]
6. 3B-Shelby Bosie[10]
7. 33$-Shane O’Banion[1]
8. 99W-Korey Weyant[8]
9. 01-Justin Standridge[7]
DNS: 41-Joe Jiannoni
DNS: 99-Joey Moughan
A-Main (25 Laps)
1. 3N-Jake Neuman[2]
2. 22-Riley Goodno[3]
3. 7A-Will Armitage[8]
4. 51B-Joe B Miller[7]
5. 92-Zach Daum[18]
6. 65-Jordan Goldesberry[9]
7. 71-Jaxton Wiggs[4]
8. 79-Gage Montgomery[19]
9. B8-John Barnard[10]
10. 37-Bryce Norris[13]
11. 52F-Logan Faucon[12]
12. 16-Kevin Newton[17]
13. 10S-Jeremy Standridge[11]
14. 19K-Kenton Pope[14]
15. 77U-Chris Urish[20]
16. 96-Jake Blackhurst[1]
17. 9X-Paul Nienhiser[5]
18. 9-Tyler Duff[16]
19. 29-Brayton Lynch[15]
20. 5H-Mario Clouser[6]